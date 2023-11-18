Action
Kagi Maldives Resort introduces Pickleball to Maldives
Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, the five-star, 50-villa boutique resort in the North Malé Atoll, has just launched the first pickleball court in the Maldives adding a new dimension of sports and recreation to this luxury boutique island.
For the third year in a row, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. There are currently 36.5 million pickleball players estimated in the U.S. It is also growing in popularity in the rest of the world with over 270** courts in the UK. The International Federation of Pickleball now lists more than 60-member nations, from India and Germany to Sweden and Peru.
With the introduction of the Maldives’ first pickleball court, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa continues to raise the bar by offering guests a unique and fun way to stay active in this idyllic setting. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is easy for beginners to pick up yet provides a thrilling and competitive experience for those with more experience. Kagi is now also welcoming families with guests of all ages.
The court at Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa is built to international standards and features an all-weather surface, ensuring guests can enjoy the sport year-round. The resort provides complimentary equipment for its guests, ensuring that they have all they need to fully enjoy this fast-paced and exciting sport.
“Our newly unveiled Pickleball Court is yet another testament to our dedication to providing diverse leisure activities for all ages and interests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager of Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa.
After a game of pickleball, guests can relax at the Baani Spa, the largest over-water spa in the Maldives. Designed by the award-winning New York -based Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, the 1500 m2 Baani Spa has a beautiful, open-air teardrop-shaped roof and a yoga pavilion which sits on stilts above the ocean. The meaning of Baani is healthy and joyful living.
In addition, Kagi is surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most diverse and untouched house reefs, home to over 150 different marine creatures. Snorkelling is accessible straight from the beach or directly from the stairs of the overwater villas showcasing healthy corals, a plentiful variety of tropical fish, sea creatures, sea turtles, rays, reef sharks, moray eels and even nurse sharks to guests.
Kagi is committed to its sustainability efforts and to preserve the pristine nature of the previously undisturbed house reef, all water sports offered at the resort are non-motorised. Kagi’s first coral nursery of over 15 coral fragments has also been established, all growing under supervision before being transported back into the ocean reef.
With just 50 villas, guests can choose from three room types: a Beach Pool Villa, a Lagoon Pool Villa, or an Ocean Pool Villa, all of which are distinguished by their unique locations and house a private pool, a sun deck, and an expansive indoor-outdoor bathroom.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi welcomes marine biologist Caitlin Rentell to lead sustainable marine conservation initiatives
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has welcomed Caitlin Rentell, a talented and passionate marine biologist, to their team. Caitlin brings her expertise and dedication to the forefront of marine conservation efforts, focusing on critical initiatives to protect the pristine marine ecosystems of the Maldives. With her arrival, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is enhancing its commitment to preserving the enchanting waters of this tropical paradise.
Caitlin’s primary responsibilities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will include spearheading coral restoration efforts, engaging with guests and island team members in educational outreach programs, creating activities for the younger guest of the resort with the Koamas Kids Club team to raise awareness about marine life conservation, and fostering eco-tourism initiatives through collaborations with NGO and other local islands. Her work will make a significant contribution to strengthening the reef ecosystem, ultimately improving the region’s overall ecological health. These initiatives will also serve as an invaluable resource for educational purposes, allowing guests to learn and appreciate the Maldives’ unique marine environment.
UK National, Caitlin Rentell, holds a degree in Marine Biology from the prestigious University of Plymouth, United Kingdom, and has dedicated her academic career to understanding the anthropogenic impacts on our precious marine environment, particularly focusing on the menace of plastic pollution. Throughout her studies, Caitlin developed a profound understanding of the challenges facing our oceans and the urgent need for action.
After completing her degree, Caitlin ventured to the Maldives and joined a sea turtle rehabilitation NGO located on a local island in the Lhaviyani Atoll. During her time working with the NGO, she gained invaluable experience in coral restoration and community outreach. She actively engaged with the local community to address pressing issues such as waste disposal, all while educating future generations about the importance of preserving the ocean and its unique ecosystems.
Caitlin’s passion for marine conservation and her commitment to involving local communities align perfectly with Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainable values and dedication to preserving the Maldives’ remarkable marine heritage.
“Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is excited to welcome Caitlin Rentell to our team, and we are all looking forward to her leadership in the pursuit of sustainable marine conservation initiatives,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “With her dedication and expertise, the resort reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.”
Enjoy grand slam experience with tennis icons at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this December
This December, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites guests to enhance their tennis game with world-renowned professionals at the resort’s highly anticipated LT Star Event. Taking place from 05 to 13 December 2023, the annual event provides guests of all skill levels with an opportunity to practice their game against a picturesque Maldivian backdrop, with one of tennis’ most talented couples.
This year, Julia Görges, a former world #9, and will join forces with Wesley Koolhof, former world #1 in the ATP Doubles rankings and currently ranked at #3, will be taking to Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s beautiful beachside tennis court to assist guests with honing their technical skills. Guests will be expertly coached by Görges and Koolhof, who will draw on their combined decades of experience to provide valuable tips and wisdom on how to do everything from fine tune a serve to how to deliver the perfect drop shot.
The event includes individual tennis sessions with the remarkable couple, promising a truly memorable experience for any tennis fans. Whether a seasoned player aiming to refine their serve or a beginner looking to get to grips with the basics, this exciting event opens the doors to the world of tennis for everyone.
Away from the tennis courts, travellers will delight in the resort’s extensive leisure and wellness facilities. Whether it’s unwinding in between games with a therapeutic spa treatment or taking on a new challenge as they snorkel through the turquoise waters that surround the island, there’s something for everyone at this spectacular Maldivian paradise.
After a day of perfecting their serve with the help of their celebrity coaches, guests looking to boost their energy levels can do so with a delicious meal at one of the resort’s three restaurants – Kayto, the stylish Peruvian Nikkei dining destination; Shimmers, the Mediterranean beach-club inspired hotspot; or Glow, the cool beachside hangout with an internationally inspired menu – the perfect way to end a day of adrenaline-pumping activity.
Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, the resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style, offering the perfect place to retreat after a tough session on the court.
For more information and to book using the Jumeirah Escapes offer, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/stay/jumeirah-maldives/jumeirah-escapes
World doubles tennis ace Mate Pavic returns to Vakkaru Maldives to serve up exclusive sessions
Vakkaru Maldives is thrilled to announce the return of former World No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Mate Pavic to the luxurious island paradise. For the second time, from 9 to 11 November, Mate Pavic will be offering the resort’s guests the extraordinary opportunity to partake in an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime tennis experience.
The Croatian tennis sensation has left an indelible mark on the world of professional tennis as a former world No. 1 in doubles. He has consistently showcased his remarkable talent on the court with an impressive record of six Grand Slam championships, including triumphs at the 2018 Australian Open alongside Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open with Bruno Soares. In 2021, he teamed up with Nikola Mektić to win the doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships and an Olympic gold medal. Most recently, he won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with Lyudmyla Kichenok.
From 9 to 10 November 2023, Pavic will hold one exclusive tennis clinic per day for a few lucky guests who will get the rare opportunity to play and learn from the best. Additionally, Pavic will play one exhibition match against the resort’s resident coach, Miha Plesnik, on 11 November.
This second collaboration with Mate Pavic reaffirms Vakkaru’s position as one of the best destinations in the Maldives for guests looking for a world-class tennis experience. Since 2020, the resort has elevated its guest experiences with an intensive tennis programme in partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis – founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic. The resort’s cobalt -blue courts were recently refurbished and resurfaced by the same company responsible for the Australian Open tennis courts and other international-level courts worldwide.
During his stay at the island resort, Pavic will bask in a luxurious villa with panoramic ocean views and a private infinity pool. He will also enjoy top-tier amenities and the renowned Vakkaru hospitality that the island is celebrated for, including various wellness treatments at the Merana Spa, exquisite dining options, and a chance to explore the marine wonders of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
