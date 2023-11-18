News
Unleash unbelievable savings with up to 40% at Sun Siyam Resorts’ Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. This limited-time promotion promises remarkable savings of up to 40%, making it an excellent opportunity for travellers to experience the allure of the Maldives enhanced with all-inclusive treatments and an array of enticing benefits that are tailored to each of the five Sun Siyam resorts. Available for booking from November 16th to 30th 2023, the offers are applicable for stays throughout the upcoming year for holiday makers from around the world.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Black Friday/ Cyber Monday perks at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi include free return seaplane transfers for a seven night stay, coupled with a complimentary 30-minute massage for two at the award-winning SPA by Thalgo France, and a resort credit of 100 USD for stays from five nights and up. Families are in for a special treat, as kids under 15, eat and stay for free in the villa shared with the parents.
Siyam World
The world of possibilities is geared up with incredible Black Friday/ Cyber Monday deals that include a 20 % discount on all motorised water sports as well as complimentary use of non-motorised water sports activities and free snorkelling gear. For a minimum of 7-nights, guests can take advantage of free seaplane transfers, and free domestic transfers for stays from 4-nights and up. There is a 20% reduction at the Veyo SPA as well as sweet deals on add-on experiences, such as floating breakfasts, spa treatment bundles or water sports packages.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Epic experiences and everlasting memories await at Olhuveli with its Black Friday/ Cyber Monday offers that include 25% discount on spa treatments and 20% off on water sports and diving, as this resort is best for discovering the beauty of over 50 diving spots that are reachable within just 20 minutes by speedboat. Guests can take advantage of 50% discounts on room upgrades and a complimentary one-way transfer for a minimum of 5-nights stays. Kids under 15, stay and eat for free while sharing a villa with their parents.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Revel in a boutique Maldivian holiday with just over 100 villas on the beach and overwater and take advantage of the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday indulgences featuring a floating breakfast and a 60-minute couple’s treatment, as well as a lagoon wine tasting experience. Guests can also take advantage of the free room upgrade, complimentary use of non-motorised water sports, and early check-ins/ late check-outs. Families rejoice, as two children up to 12 years old eat and stay free here as well.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli
For a minimum 4-night stay on the All-Inclusive meal plan, guests enjoy complimentary transfers. Opting for Bed & Breakfast? Delight in a seamless upgrade to Half Board, or choose Half Board and relish a complimentary leap to Full Board. Those who book the Premium All-Inclusive plan can commence the day with one floating breakfast per stay. As an additional treat, guests revel in complimentary excursions and access to selected non-motorised water sports.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts or to book your stay, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com .
Action
Kagi Maldives Resort introduces Pickleball to Maldives
Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, the five-star, 50-villa boutique resort in the North Malé Atoll, has just launched the first pickleball court in the Maldives adding a new dimension of sports and recreation to this luxury boutique island.
For the third year in a row, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. There are currently 36.5 million pickleball players estimated in the U.S. It is also growing in popularity in the rest of the world with over 270** courts in the UK. The International Federation of Pickleball now lists more than 60-member nations, from India and Germany to Sweden and Peru.
With the introduction of the Maldives’ first pickleball court, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa continues to raise the bar by offering guests a unique and fun way to stay active in this idyllic setting. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is easy for beginners to pick up yet provides a thrilling and competitive experience for those with more experience. Kagi is now also welcoming families with guests of all ages.
The court at Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa is built to international standards and features an all-weather surface, ensuring guests can enjoy the sport year-round. The resort provides complimentary equipment for its guests, ensuring that they have all they need to fully enjoy this fast-paced and exciting sport.
“Our newly unveiled Pickleball Court is yet another testament to our dedication to providing diverse leisure activities for all ages and interests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager of Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa.
After a game of pickleball, guests can relax at the Baani Spa, the largest over-water spa in the Maldives. Designed by the award-winning New York -based Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, the 1500 m2 Baani Spa has a beautiful, open-air teardrop-shaped roof and a yoga pavilion which sits on stilts above the ocean. The meaning of Baani is healthy and joyful living.
In addition, Kagi is surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most diverse and untouched house reefs, home to over 150 different marine creatures. Snorkelling is accessible straight from the beach or directly from the stairs of the overwater villas showcasing healthy corals, a plentiful variety of tropical fish, sea creatures, sea turtles, rays, reef sharks, moray eels and even nurse sharks to guests.
Kagi is committed to its sustainability efforts and to preserve the pristine nature of the previously undisturbed house reef, all water sports offered at the resort are non-motorised. Kagi’s first coral nursery of over 15 coral fragments has also been established, all growing under supervision before being transported back into the ocean reef.
With just 50 villas, guests can choose from three room types: a Beach Pool Villa, a Lagoon Pool Villa, or an Ocean Pool Villa, all of which are distinguished by their unique locations and house a private pool, a sun deck, and an expansive indoor-outdoor bathroom.
News
Oaga Art Resort unveils exquisite Odi Water Villas in a symphony of luxury and art
In a breathtaking expanse of the Indian Ocean, where the echoes of ancient tales blend with the gentle lapping of crystalline waters, Oaga Art Resort proudly introduces its latest gem – the Odi Water Villas. Translating to ‘naval ship’ in Dhivehi, these villas pay homage to the tales of Koimala and the pioneering settlers, the ‘Dheyvis,’ in a captivating visual palette of white and vibrant hues.
Stepping into the realm of the Odi Water Villa is to step away from the ordinary. As you draw back the curtains, you are enveloped in an ambiance that transcends time and place. The walls bathed in profound blue, the interior exuding a timeless darkness – this is where luxury takes on an entirely new meaning. Elevated over the water, each villa boasts a slide, hammock, a sprawling swimming pool, and a semi-open ensuite bath.
Odi Water Villas extend an invitation not just to seekers of solace but to those yearning for new experiences. Tailored for couples and families marking milestones or seeking tranquility, these villas redefine the art of vacationing.
What sets these villas apart is not merely their stunning design but the curated experiences they offer. The bar station transcends its role as a place to mix drinks; it becomes where memories are crafted, conversations flow, and the art of mixology intertwines with your journey. Then there’s the coin mural by the locally renowned street artist Ahmed Sobah, aka Toxicrew, a visual masterpiece inspired by copper coins that once served as currency in the Maldives during ancient times.
But amidst all this sophistication, the sheer fun that awaits is not to be forgotten. Your private pool and slide are not mere amenities; they are gateways to unforgettable moments, whether you seek relaxation or a splash of adventure.
For those traveling with family, Oaga presents a family-friendly water villa option, featuring two spacious rooms, each thoughtfully designed for your family’s comfort.
Embark on a journey to a realm where luxury floats on crystalline waters, and art seamlessly intertwines with nature. Odi Water Villas in the Maldives await – an invitation to celebrate, rejuvenate, and create memories that linger long after the journey ends.
For ardent Maldives enthusiasts in search of an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan redefines the boundaries of what ‘all-inclusive’ truly means. With inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meals, choices of excursions, motorized watersports, and more, guests can visit the website www.oagaresorts.com to secure their stay – an opportunity not to be missed!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a mere 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. This small island boasts 60 villas with beach and overwater options, five dining venues, and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices. Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by both local and visiting artists and craftsmen from the Maldives.
News
Velaa Private Island celebrates third anniversary of Fehikuramaa CSR Initiative
Velaa Private Island is marking the third anniversary of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Fehikuramaa, as it solidifies its dedication to sustainability in the Noonu Atoll. Beyond the opulence of its exclusive offerings, Velaa Private Island has embraced a conscientious approach to living, addressing waste management challenges and championing a holistic commitment to sustainable development.
Launched in 2021 to tackle pressing waste management issues in the Maldives, Fehikuramaa has evolved into a comprehensive program encompassing initiatives from combatting ocean pollution to introducing home composting to reduce food waste. The initiative reflects Velaa Private Island’s dedication to fostering a sustainable environment and responsible living.
Expanding its impact to neighboring local island communities, Velaa Private Island aims to strengthen their resilience against the escalating solid waste crisis. Fehikuramaa aspires to cultivate a sustainable waste management culture by promoting an environmentally friendly mindset through awareness campaigns, training sessions, and unwavering support.
This week, the home compost and gardening program of 2023 was initiated at Kendhikolhudhoo school. Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, emphasizes the initiative’s essence, stating, “Fehikuramaa translates broadly to ‘Let’s make the environment greener’ in Dhivehi, encapsulating our core mission. The journey thus far has witnessed extraordinary support from local communities and the younger generation, underscoring a collective commitment to a sustainable future.”
Fehikuramaa represents more than an initiative; it signifies a commitment to reshape waste disposal and management practices across the Maldivian islands. It is a testament to the belief that collective participation is crucial in preserving the pristine beauty of this remarkable part of the world.
In the upcoming phases, the CSR initiative will conduct intensive awareness, waste management, and sustainability guidance sessions across all 13 inhabited islands of the Noonu atoll. Subject matter experts will lead these sessions, adhering to established guidelines and the regulatory framework of the Maldives.
Complementing these awareness efforts, tangible actions over the years include Velaa Private Island distributing reusable water bottles and tote bags to entire communities. Water dispensers have been installed in schools, waste segregation bins donated to all the islands in the atoll, and school sessions covering topics such as recycling, reducing single-use items, waste separation, composting, littering, and environmentalism.
Velaa Private Island’s narrative seamlessly intertwines with sustainability against the backdrop of the idyllic Maldives. Fehikuramaa is not just an initiative; it’s a ripple of change spreading across the atolls, inviting communities to join hands in preserving the delicate balance of this unique ecosystem.
