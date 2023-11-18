Unleash unbelievable savings with up to 40% at Sun Siyam Resorts’ Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. This limited-time promotion promises remarkable savings of up to 40%, making it an excellent opportunity for travellers to experience the allure of the Maldives enhanced with all-inclusive treatments and an array of enticing benefits that are tailored to each of the five Sun Siyam resorts. Available for booking from November 16th to 30th 2023, the offers are applicable for stays throughout the upcoming year for holiday makers from around the world.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

Black Friday/ Cyber Monday perks at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi include free return seaplane transfers for a seven night stay, coupled with a complimentary 30-minute massage for two at the award-winning SPA by Thalgo France, and a resort credit of 100 USD for stays from five nights and up. Families are in for a special treat, as kids under 15, eat and stay for free in the villa shared with the parents.

Siyam World

The world of possibilities is geared up with incredible Black Friday/ Cyber Monday deals that include a 20 % discount on all motorised water sports as well as complimentary use of non-motorised water sports activities and free snorkelling gear. For a minimum of 7-nights, guests can take advantage of free seaplane transfers, and free domestic transfers for stays from 4-nights and up. There is a 20% reduction at the Veyo SPA as well as sweet deals on add-on experiences, such as floating breakfasts, spa treatment bundles or water sports packages.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli

Epic experiences and everlasting memories await at Olhuveli with its Black Friday/ Cyber Monday offers that include 25% discount on spa treatments and 20% off on water sports and diving, as this resort is best for discovering the beauty of over 50 diving spots that are reachable within just 20 minutes by speedboat. Guests can take advantage of 50% discounts on room upgrades and a complimentary one-way transfer for a minimum of 5-nights stays. Kids under 15, stay and eat for free while sharing a villa with their parents.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

Revel in a boutique Maldivian holiday with just over 100 villas on the beach and overwater and take advantage of the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday indulgences featuring a floating breakfast and a 60-minute couple’s treatment, as well as a lagoon wine tasting experience. Guests can also take advantage of the free room upgrade, complimentary use of non-motorised water sports, and early check-ins/ late check-outs. Families rejoice, as two children up to 12 years old eat and stay free here as well.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli

For a minimum 4-night stay on the All-Inclusive meal plan, guests enjoy complimentary transfers. Opting for Bed & Breakfast? Delight in a seamless upgrade to Half Board, or choose Half Board and relish a complimentary leap to Full Board. Those who book the Premium All-Inclusive plan can commence the day with one floating breakfast per stay. As an additional treat, guests revel in complimentary excursions and access to selected non-motorised water sports.

