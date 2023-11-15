News
Oaga Art Resort unveils exquisite Odi Water Villas in a symphony of luxury and art
In a breathtaking expanse of the Indian Ocean, where the echoes of ancient tales blend with the gentle lapping of crystalline waters, Oaga Art Resort proudly introduces its latest gem – the Odi Water Villas. Translating to ‘naval ship’ in Dhivehi, these villas pay homage to the tales of Koimala and the pioneering settlers, the ‘Dheyvis,’ in a captivating visual palette of white and vibrant hues.
Stepping into the realm of the Odi Water Villa is to step away from the ordinary. As you draw back the curtains, you are enveloped in an ambiance that transcends time and place. The walls bathed in profound blue, the interior exuding a timeless darkness – this is where luxury takes on an entirely new meaning. Elevated over the water, each villa boasts a slide, hammock, a sprawling swimming pool, and a semi-open ensuite bath.
Odi Water Villas extend an invitation not just to seekers of solace but to those yearning for new experiences. Tailored for couples and families marking milestones or seeking tranquility, these villas redefine the art of vacationing.
What sets these villas apart is not merely their stunning design but the curated experiences they offer. The bar station transcends its role as a place to mix drinks; it becomes where memories are crafted, conversations flow, and the art of mixology intertwines with your journey. Then there’s the coin mural by the locally renowned street artist Ahmed Sobah, aka Toxicrew, a visual masterpiece inspired by copper coins that once served as currency in the Maldives during ancient times.
But amidst all this sophistication, the sheer fun that awaits is not to be forgotten. Your private pool and slide are not mere amenities; they are gateways to unforgettable moments, whether you seek relaxation or a splash of adventure.
For those traveling with family, Oaga presents a family-friendly water villa option, featuring two spacious rooms, each thoughtfully designed for your family’s comfort.
Embark on a journey to a realm where luxury floats on crystalline waters, and art seamlessly intertwines with nature. Odi Water Villas in the Maldives await – an invitation to celebrate, rejuvenate, and create memories that linger long after the journey ends.
For ardent Maldives enthusiasts in search of an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan redefines the boundaries of what ‘all-inclusive’ truly means. With inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meals, choices of excursions, motorized watersports, and more, guests can visit the website www.oagaresorts.com to secure their stay – an opportunity not to be missed!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a mere 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. This small island boasts 60 villas with beach and overwater options, five dining venues, and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices. Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by both local and visiting artists and craftsmen from the Maldives.
News
Velaa Private Island celebrates third anniversary of Fehikuramaa CSR Initiative
Velaa Private Island is marking the third anniversary of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Fehikuramaa, as it solidifies its dedication to sustainability in the Noonu Atoll. Beyond the opulence of its exclusive offerings, Velaa Private Island has embraced a conscientious approach to living, addressing waste management challenges and championing a holistic commitment to sustainable development.
Launched in 2021 to tackle pressing waste management issues in the Maldives, Fehikuramaa has evolved into a comprehensive program encompassing initiatives from combatting ocean pollution to introducing home composting to reduce food waste. The initiative reflects Velaa Private Island’s dedication to fostering a sustainable environment and responsible living.
Expanding its impact to neighboring local island communities, Velaa Private Island aims to strengthen their resilience against the escalating solid waste crisis. Fehikuramaa aspires to cultivate a sustainable waste management culture by promoting an environmentally friendly mindset through awareness campaigns, training sessions, and unwavering support.
This week, the home compost and gardening program of 2023 was initiated at Kendhikolhudhoo school. Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, emphasizes the initiative’s essence, stating, “Fehikuramaa translates broadly to ‘Let’s make the environment greener’ in Dhivehi, encapsulating our core mission. The journey thus far has witnessed extraordinary support from local communities and the younger generation, underscoring a collective commitment to a sustainable future.”
Fehikuramaa represents more than an initiative; it signifies a commitment to reshape waste disposal and management practices across the Maldivian islands. It is a testament to the belief that collective participation is crucial in preserving the pristine beauty of this remarkable part of the world.
In the upcoming phases, the CSR initiative will conduct intensive awareness, waste management, and sustainability guidance sessions across all 13 inhabited islands of the Noonu atoll. Subject matter experts will lead these sessions, adhering to established guidelines and the regulatory framework of the Maldives.
Complementing these awareness efforts, tangible actions over the years include Velaa Private Island distributing reusable water bottles and tote bags to entire communities. Water dispensers have been installed in schools, waste segregation bins donated to all the islands in the atoll, and school sessions covering topics such as recycling, reducing single-use items, waste separation, composting, littering, and environmentalism.
Velaa Private Island’s narrative seamlessly intertwines with sustainability against the backdrop of the idyllic Maldives. Fehikuramaa is not just an initiative; it’s a ripple of change spreading across the atolls, inviting communities to join hands in preserving the delicate balance of this unique ecosystem.
Food
Savour taste of Tuscany at COMO Maalifushi
Experience a taste of Tuscany in the Maldives as Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro brings guests on a gastronomic COMO Journey from December 4th to 12th 2023 at COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort located in Thaa Atoll. Explore the traditions and flavours of Tuscany against the breath-taking natural beauty of the Maldives, an ideal backdrop for this immersive and sensual gourmet journey.
Led by Chef Di Pirro who is the Executive Chef of COMO Castello Del Nero, our sister property in Italy, the week’s residency will offer guests will have the unique opportunity to learn from and savour his culinary creations.
Chef Di Pirro will be hosting several events from cocktail conversations to Chef Tables and Beach Barbeque dinners to share with guests his culinary experience and ethos, while showcasing the flavours of the sea will delight with a unique Tuscan twist. A highlight of the COMO Journey will have guests starting the day fishing with Chef Di Pirro to catch your own fresh seafood. Following the morning fishing adventure, guests will enjoy a captivating cooking demonstration and a sumptuous lunch prepared by the chef himself.
Executive Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro’s cooking philosophy is a blend of three unique culinary backgrounds: Romagnolo by birth, Abruzzese by descent, and Tuscan by residence and adoption. He gained a wealth of experiences over decades of culinary training and work as a chef in various prestigious establishments, experience that has cemented his passion for the cultures and traditions related to food and local products. Under his direction as executive chef, La Torre at COMO Castello Del Nero was awarded a Michelin star. His cooking philosophy is inspired by Tuscany, using the local produce from the region to inspire creations that highlight the purity, quality and freshness of flavours for each season.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
News
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, announces key new hires and redeployments within its team of General Managers for a strategic leadership shuffle that took place this year. These movements come as a part of the company’s overall business strategy as well as an ongoing commitment to nurturing and developing leadership talent.
Rikard Nilsson, a Swedish national, was appointed as the Vice President for Culinary at Atmosphere Core in August 2023. He is responsible for the company’s culinary strategy across three brands and eight resorts. Rikard is an award-winning, progressive culinary professional with over 35 years of experience in establishments, including world-class restaurants, culinary advisory boards, competitions, and culinary consulting.
Christopher Baker joined Atmosphere Core as theGeneral Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in August 2023, bringing with him over 25 years of international experience. An in-depth knowledge of all business activity phases, along with a proven expertise in maintaining the highest performance standards ensure Christopherbrings alive the COLOURS OF OBLU brand experiences at both resorts.
Four key internal movements have also been implemented this year at Atmosphere Core:
Philippe Claverotte is now an integral part of a Special Task Force overseeing upcoming projects. He moved to this tactical corporate role after serving as the Vice President & General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. Philippe philosophises that for hoteliers, giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it is in giving that we receive. Under his sharp leadership, VARU By Atmosphere has received multiple accolades, including the Maldives’ leading resorts at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023.
Mei P Pun, hailing from Malaysia, took over the baton from Philippe Claverotte, joining as the General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. She has 20 years of international experience, and previously served as the GM of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Under her stewardship Atmosphere Kanifushi won multiple accolades including Maldives’ Leading Family Resort at WTA 2023. Passionate about nature and conservation, Mei feels fortunate to spend her days surrounded by sand and sea. She is an empathic leader who believes that Happy Colleagues always leads to Happy Guests and defines success as bringing out the best in her team.
Ram Bhoyroo switches brands, taking over as the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Prior to this, he served as the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. A passionate leader hailing from Mauritius, Ram brings years of successful international experience and believes that extending gracious hospitality is the highest form of service. During his tenure, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was recognised as the Number 1 new resort in the world by Trip Advisor Travelers Choice Award 2023.
Lisa Gerosa assumed the mantle of General Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli moving from OBLU NATURE Helengeli, as a part of the initiative to develop internal talent. Hailing from Italy, Lisa has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and for the last 9 years she has held managerial positions with leading companies across the globe, sharpening business analysis, budgeting, and operations management expertise. This puts her in a strong position to deliver on financial objectives along with exceptional guest experiences. Ashwin Handa, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core says, “Honing on our culture of cultivating internal talent, we have over this year strategically redeployed our general managers across resorts, aiming to develop operational expertise by immersing senior management in new challenges and new brands. In addition, we have also brought in key talent. These changes align with our overarching vision to fortify the team, supporting our expansion plans, achieving business goals, and upholding an impeccable service standard.
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Neha Kakkar enjoys a blissful holiday at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
-
Places To Go1 week ago
JA Manafaru: A luxurious oasis away from the rest
-
Lifestyle7 days ago
Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor’s tropical getaway at Fushifaru Maldives
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Pooja Hegde enjoys birthday at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Action1 week ago
New partnership with LUX Tennis at Hurawalhi, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
-
Food1 week ago
A gastronomic symphony: The Feast of the Sea Experience at Baraabaru
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience a tropical Christmas extravaganza at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
-
Food6 days ago
JOALI BEING welcomes award-winning Chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi for unforgettable sustainability-driven culinary experience