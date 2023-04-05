Seek wellness at Kagi Maldives Spa Island

Kagi Maldives Spa Island has introduced the new Say When Wellness package which comprises a variety of wellness options, culinary experiences, ocean adventures, bucket list adventures and more.

Priced from £3,509 (US$4,295) per pax, the package includes five nights’ accommodation with daily breakfast, a complimentary cocktail, two three-course dinners, and three lunches.

Guests can choose two Indian Ocean experiences such as scuba diving, glass-bottom kayaking, paddle boarding, and windsurfing, as well as three wellness experiences including personal training, private Pilates and yoga, one-on-one sound healing, massages, manicures, pedicures, detoxifying bath rituals and more.

The 50-villa boutique resort located in the North Malé Atoll is surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most diverse and untouched house reefs, home to over 150 different marine creatures.

All water sports offered at the resort are non-motorised, part of Kagi’s sustainability commitment to preserve the nature of the house reef.

For more information, visit Kagi Maldives.