Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host the ultimate Valentine’s getaway from February 10 to 16, 2025, offering indulgent dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and unforgettable adventures in the Maldives. Couples visiting the resort can take advantage of the Romantic Escape Offer, which includes exclusive villa savings in a picturesque island retreat. Enhancing the celebration, DJ Natalie Brogan will headline on Valentine’s Day, promising an unforgettable night filled with love, music, and enchantment.

Guests will have the opportunity to start their day with a Cupid Floating Champagne Breakfast, available at an exclusive 20% discount, or enjoy a Lover’s Premium Hot Pot Lunch for an intimate midday dining experience. As the evening progresses, romance will take centre stage with the Saint Valentine’s Lobster Beach BBQ, complemented by live music to create an enchanting atmosphere. For those seeking a more private experience, the Valentinus Cabana Private Dining option will provide an intimate beachfront dinner, accompanied by the soulful melodies of a live saxophone performance.

A night of high-energy entertainment is also in store as DJ Natalie Brogan takes the stage for the Lover’s Party at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years and an eight-year residency at Zero Gravity Dubai, she has performed alongside world-renowned DJs such as David Guetta and MK. Bringing her signature sound and electrifying beats to the Maldives, she will ensure an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration in 2025.

For guests looking to incorporate adventure into their romantic escape, the Dive into Love package presents a unique opportunity to explore the Maldives’ stunning underwater world. Those who book a Try Scuba dive at Nemo Garden will be able to witness breathtaking marine life in crystal-clear waters. To enhance the experience, couples will receive a complimentary romantic underwater photo, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment beneath the ocean’s surface.

Wellness enthusiasts can take advantage of exclusive spa offers, including the ‘Token of Love’ promotion, where a $499 spa gift voucher grants an additional 40% value, allowing treatments worth up to $700. Couples can also benefit from a 30% discount on signature experiences such as ‘Romance at Iru Fushi’ and ‘Honeymoon Escape.’ Additionally, with the ‘Treat Yourself” offer, guests who book three 60-minute massages will receive one complimentary session, along with a 20% discount on retail spa products to extend their relaxation beyond their stay.

The Exclusive Romantic Escape Offer provides couples with the chance to create unforgettable memories at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The package includes up to 30% off all villa categories, with guests booking at least four nights receiving a complimentary shared seaplane transfer for one and a one-time floating breakfast for villas with pools. Furthermore, those who book a 90-minute spa treatment will receive a complimentary upgrade to 120 minutes. Non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment will also be available at no additional cost throughout their stay. This offer is valid for bookings made between January 11 and February 15, 2025, for stays extending until December 23, 2025.