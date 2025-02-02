Featured
Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards
Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf has once again been recognised in the prestigious Booking.com Traveller Review Awards, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding hospitality. Among its properties, the resorts in the Maldives have achieved remarkable scores, highlighting their dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences.
The Maldives properties have received the following ratings out of 10:
- Constance Halaveli Maldives – 9.7
- Constance Moofushi Maldives – 9.6
These impressive scores underscore the high standards of service, luxurious accommodations, and unique experiences offered at these renowned Maldivian resorts.
Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO of Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continually go above and beyond to provide guests with a vibrant atmosphere, high-quality experiences, and exceptional value.”
With these accolades, Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf further cements its reputation as a leading luxury hospitality provider in the Maldives, ensuring guests an unforgettable stay in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa offers guests an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a romantic all-pool villa retreat in the Indian Ocean. A selection of heartfelt experiences has been designed to inspire and create cherished new memories.
The day can begin with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of each villa’s pool. Beautifully adorned with fresh island blooms, the tray includes a basket of heart-shaped pastries and a chocolate cake. Luxurious additions such as red and white wine, as well as Champagne, are available to enhance the experience. Another indulgence includes the Vine and Velvet Romance set, featuring decadent chocolate-dipped strawberries accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, sparkling wine, or rosé. Delivered directly to the villa, this treat serves as a sweet daytime surprise or a romantic conclusion to the evening.
For those who appreciate cocktails, the resort’s resident mixologists have curated a selection of rose-colored signature drinks available throughout the day at Aura Pool Bar. These include the Scarlet Kiss, an indulgent blend of vanilla-infused Absolut Elyx and strawberry Campari, topped with luscious Champagne foam; Whisper of Romance, a delicate mix of lemongrass-infused Botanist gin, fresh citrus, and Prosecco; and La Vie en Rose, a sophisticated combination of Malfy Pink Gin and Chambord, with clarified pink guava, rose syrup, and clarified yuzu.
Eden, the adults-only overwater champagne and gin bar, presents a special Sundowner Session, featuring live DJ music and breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
As evening falls, an array of elevated dining experiences awaits. Beach Shack provides a relaxed island setting with its Seaside Rendezvous set menu, which includes the rich flavours of Maldivian lobster complemented by a marble and caviar sauce, as well as garlic-crusted ocean trout served with gnocchi and Champagne beurre blanc. At the overwater specialty restaurant Origin, Chef Dario Raia offers authentic Italian dishes, with the Amore Mio add-on ensuring a table on the coveted lower deck and elegant floral arrangements enhancing the atmosphere. Habitat presents a bountiful buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes.
For a particularly special evening, the Starlit Lovers experience is available, limited to four tables. The carefully crafted menu begins with fresh oysters topped with cured salmon roe, yuzu, and jalapeño sauce, concluding with Two Hearts, a dessert featuring Belgian chocolate and hazelnut crunch, Ivoire chocolate and raspberry crémeux, raspberry gelato, and milk chocolate Chantilly. To conclude the night, a cozy beachside cinema experience, Romantic Reels, invites guests to enjoy a film under the stars.
Amingiri Spa & Hammam introduces a signature treatment for the month of February, where couples are treated to a tranquil flower petal foot soak followed by a side-by-side chocolate wrap, enveloping the senses in soothing aromas. The experience concludes with a hot stone fusion massage, designed to relieve tension and foster a sense of deep relaxation and connection.
For wellness enthusiasts, an extensive Sleep Wellness menu is available, aimed at guiding the mind and body into deep, rejuvenating rest. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breath-work.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate Valentine’s getaway with luxury, music & romance
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host the ultimate Valentine’s getaway from February 10 to 16, 2025, offering indulgent dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and unforgettable adventures in the Maldives. Couples visiting the resort can take advantage of the Romantic Escape Offer, which includes exclusive villa savings in a picturesque island retreat. Enhancing the celebration, DJ Natalie Brogan will headline on Valentine’s Day, promising an unforgettable night filled with love, music, and enchantment.
Guests will have the opportunity to start their day with a Cupid Floating Champagne Breakfast, available at an exclusive 20% discount, or enjoy a Lover’s Premium Hot Pot Lunch for an intimate midday dining experience. As the evening progresses, romance will take centre stage with the Saint Valentine’s Lobster Beach BBQ, complemented by live music to create an enchanting atmosphere. For those seeking a more private experience, the Valentinus Cabana Private Dining option will provide an intimate beachfront dinner, accompanied by the soulful melodies of a live saxophone performance.
A night of high-energy entertainment is also in store as DJ Natalie Brogan takes the stage for the Lover’s Party at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years and an eight-year residency at Zero Gravity Dubai, she has performed alongside world-renowned DJs such as David Guetta and MK. Bringing her signature sound and electrifying beats to the Maldives, she will ensure an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration in 2025.
For guests looking to incorporate adventure into their romantic escape, the Dive into Love package presents a unique opportunity to explore the Maldives’ stunning underwater world. Those who book a Try Scuba dive at Nemo Garden will be able to witness breathtaking marine life in crystal-clear waters. To enhance the experience, couples will receive a complimentary romantic underwater photo, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment beneath the ocean’s surface.
Wellness enthusiasts can take advantage of exclusive spa offers, including the ‘Token of Love’ promotion, where a $499 spa gift voucher grants an additional 40% value, allowing treatments worth up to $700. Couples can also benefit from a 30% discount on signature experiences such as ‘Romance at Iru Fushi’ and ‘Honeymoon Escape.’ Additionally, with the ‘Treat Yourself” offer, guests who book three 60-minute massages will receive one complimentary session, along with a 20% discount on retail spa products to extend their relaxation beyond their stay.
The Exclusive Romantic Escape Offer provides couples with the chance to create unforgettable memories at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The package includes up to 30% off all villa categories, with guests booking at least four nights receiving a complimentary shared seaplane transfer for one and a one-time floating breakfast for villas with pools. Furthermore, those who book a 90-minute spa treatment will receive a complimentary upgrade to 120 minutes. Non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment will also be available at no additional cost throughout their stay. This offer is valid for bookings made between January 11 and February 15, 2025, for stays extending until December 23, 2025.
Fushifaru Maldives hosts ‘Sweet Escape’ with celebrity Chef Damiano Carrara
On 15th January 2025, Fushifaru Maldives delighted dessert enthusiasts with ‘Sweet Escape,’ an exclusive dessert-tasting experience curated by renowned Italian celebrity chef Damiano Carrara. The event proved to be a resounding success, captivating guests with exquisite flavors and artistic excellence.
Damiano Carrara, widely recognised as a leading figure in the culinary world, impressed attendees with his expertise and charm. Known for his role as a judge on Bake Off Italia and co-host of Cake Star, he has earned a reputation for his dedication to pastry craftsmanship. In 2024, he further cemented his celebrity status by winning Pechino Express, a popular Italian reality adventure show, alongside his brother Massimiliano.
During the tasting, guests indulged in five handcrafted petit four desserts, each exemplifying Carrara’s renowned artistry and innovation. Every creation presented a story of elegance and finesse, offering a unique exploration of flavour and texture.
In addition to the event, Carrara took the opportunity to relax and enjoy the island with his family, describing his stay at Fushifaru as “really amazing” and expressing how much they enjoyed their time there.
The success of ‘Sweet Escape’ has further reinforced Fushifaru Maldives’ reputation as a premier destination for extraordinary dining experiences, leaving guests with unforgettable memories during their stay on this exquisite island.
