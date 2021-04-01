Constance Moofushi Maldives unveils new look

A true gem in the Indian Ocean, Constance Moofushi in the Maldives has recently been refurbished by Studio MHNA, ensuring guests enjoy the ultimate luxurious desert island experience.

Soft white sand beaches, sapphire seas and towering coconut trees further enhance this paradisical island resort located in the South Ari Atoll.

Viewed from above, Constance Moofushi is an emerald pearl set in the turquoise blue gradient that is typical of the archipelago.

Studios MHNA have used the beauty of the ocean and the vivid colour palette of the surrounding nature to give the resort a new and natural freshness.

In the water villas they have used turquoise tones harmonised with fawn and ivory and alternating stripes, fish patterns and cut coral designs to exude an atmosphere of calm, daydreaming and gentle cruising.

In the beach villas there is a nod to the exuberant natural foliage with a palette of greens and vivid flower patterns that awaken the entire decoration.

A new collection of contemporary furniture, inspired by travel pieces from around the world, decorates the different spaces of the hotel and brings freshness, modernity and novelty.

Lamps made of rope, a large shell chandelier, back-lit columns made of bottles, vibrant sofas, whitewashed bricks and neon lights are just a few of the additions.

There’s even an old Citroen food truck set in the sand by the new Grill Lounge, adding extra character and providing a real focal point while guests chill under bamboo pergolas playing games, reading or simply relaxing with a drink.

With its brand new atmosphere, exceptional service and deserted white beaches, Constance Moofushi is the destination of choice for travellers in search of calm and pleasure.

Hugely popular with scuba diving enthusiasts who appreciate its teeming coral reefs, its manta ray colonies and the very special sunset boat trips, this little piece of the Indian Ocean provides the idyllic island retreat.

“No shoes, no news” is the motto here, allowing guests to truly escape from everyday life.