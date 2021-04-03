Sebastian Ellguth appointed Director of Sales at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of Sebastian Ellguth as the Director of Sales. In his new position, Sebastian will oversee and develop the sales strategies of the wellness resort featuring 69 villas and a residence.

Having been with Marriott International for 11 years, Sebastian has worked with brands such as Marriott Hotel Berlin, The Ritz-Carlton, Vienna and most recently The Abu Dhabi EDITION, where he held the position of the Assistant Director of Sales.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and I am confident that the team and I will continue its growth in the market and ensure a strategy for long lasting business relationships while we are leaving the difficult economic times behind us. For me being a host to our loyal guests is crucial and you will find me every day in our outlets engaging and bonding with our vacationers,” says Sebastian.

When not working, Sebastian is passionate about sports. He enjoys the thrill of dune driving and camping in the Middle East, hiking and skiing in the Austrian Alps or a motorcycle trip through South East Asia. During his tenure at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort he wishes to expand his watersports knowledge and diving skills.

Nestled on a beautiful coral island in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been designed to echo its setting in the Baa Atoll, with a visionary approach towards environmental sustainability. The ultimate setting for romance, gastronomy and wellbeing, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s offerings include 4 restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® fitness center and the Westin Kids Club®.