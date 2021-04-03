Lily Beach Resort’s extended #LilyBeachSurprises for Spring

Spring is in the air and new surprises are afoot during the season of giving and new beginnings.

Guests who book before May 31 for stays during April and May will enjoy the following special promotions, which are too good to miss.

As one of the best resorts in the country, and being one that is perfect for families, this offer will surely be a welcomed one:

Children who are below 12 years old can get a free stay at the resort (two children per booking group).

In addition to that, Lily Beach Resort & Spa is extending one of the pioneering special offers that was introduced last year during the peak of the pandemic:

Free departing PCR test for two adults and one child per group done at the comfort of the resort (extra adult or children cost $100 per test, irrespective of age)

This popular offer is yet again extended for two more months until the end of May.

The initial idea was to help guests depart confidently without the worries of having to pay for the PCR test, creating a process that was as streamlined and simple as possible from the relative safety and comfort of the resort without having to travel elsewhere.

This arrangement helps mitigate risks and keeps guests and staff as safe as possible from catching Covid-19.

These promotions will benefit everyone who comes to stay at the best all-inclusive resort in the Maldives (as per TripAdvisor), where hassle-free wholesome family fun can be enjoyed during this season of festivity and renewal.

Make sure to check in during the next few days as the resort has an Active, Entertaining and Education Easter ready to delight guests of all ages.

Additionally, join in on the celebrations as Lily Beach Resort & Spa becomes one of the few resorts heading to almost 100 per cent of its staff being vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations — a momentous journey for sure. Here’s to new beginnings and a wonderful, fruitful Spring.

To explore more about experiences offered at Lily Beach, check out their website.