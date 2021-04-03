The Ritz-Carlton Maldives lights up in blue for Autism Awareness Day

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands held a special fundraiser to support children with autism on April 2, the World Autism Day.

The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives merchandised custom-made blue caps embroidered with inspiring wordings: embrace, educate, and empower, and hosted a fun run at the Fari Campus to spread awareness.

This meaningful initiative is in collaboration with the Autism Association of the Maldives and the support of the preferred local partners: Intour Maldives, Capital Travel and Pearl Travel, under the brand’s flagship programme, The Community Footprint project.

This global outreach initiative was founded to contribute and uplift local communities, built around three signature programmes: Child-Wellbeing, Environmental Responsibility, Hunger and Poverty.

The resort appreciated the immense support received by different associates at the Fari Campus — the dedicated staff island focused on community, education and engagement and the local partners, who virtually participated in the event.

Commenting on the importance of uniting to amplify awareness, Abdulla Nabeel, the advocate for Child-Wellbeing at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, said: “We often see discrimination towards people with autism and unfathomable challenges they face in the community.”

“I believe it’s time to take strong actions to create awareness and education. It should start from your home, workplace and community, by embracing and creating an inclusive culture. We can collectively dismantle the social stigma by acting now.”

Even before opening, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has been initiating various projects under the Community Footprints programme, such as donation made to Huraa island’s pre-school on International Volunteer Day 2020.

The resort, set to open on June 1, commits to connect with local communities to make a meaningful difference and a lasting contribution to the destination.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.