Visit Maldives welcomes Bollywood star Janani Iyer

Visit Maldives has welcomed Indian movie star Janani Iyer to the Maldives on a familiarisation trip, aiming to showcase the nation as the most-preferred holiday destination for Indian travellers.

Janani Iyer – alongside her family – stayed in the Maldives from March 28 to April 2, and explore the different types of activities available, providing coverage through her social media platforms.

Janani Iyer is an Indian actress famous for Tamil and Malayalam movies, and has appeared in notable films such as the crime thriller Thegidi and the police drama 7th Day.

In addition to her celebrity status, Janani also has more than 4.6 million followers on her social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

In this familiarisation trip, Janani and family stayed at The Residence Maldives Dhigurah, where they experienced the resort’s signature cuisines, health and wellness offerings, snorkelling, watersports activities and sunset cruises, alongside the many other unique experiences.

These experiences were shared to her followers during her stay in Maldives.

Maldives has been one of the most preferred destinations among Indian celebrities over the past few months. Bollywood celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Neha Dhupia are among some of the celebrities who spent their vacation in the island nation.

The exposure from celebrity vacations have greatly increased the awareness within India about Maldives as one of the most preferred and safe destinations.

The month of March continues to be fruitful for the Maldives in terms of arrivals from the Indian market as the very first offline events in India were also kicked off on March 22. This included a high-level press conference followed by a Roadshow in Delhi hosted by Visit Maldives.

In addition, the Maldives was also showcased at the South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in Delhi from March 24-26.

Maldives reopened its borders on July 15 with stringent safety measures to ensure the safety for all tourists and the citizens, and to utilise the naturally distanced nature of the islands for all tourists.

Additionally, the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been commenced across the Maldives, and the country’s tourism is recovering with impressive results in 2021.

With regards to the Indian market, there are several activities ongoing and planned to promote Maldives as a safe haven for travellers. Visit Maldives is currently collaborating with Wedding Sutra, Thomas Cook, and MakeMyTrip, and is in discussion to conduct other similar activities to promote the destination within the region.

Statistics published by the tourism ministry reveal that India is currently the top source market for tourism in the Maldives. As of March 24, the Maldives had welcomed a total of 269,504 travellers with an arrival figure of 64,059 travellers from India.

Visit Maldives plans to continue this momentum of growth by conducting several marketing activities in India.