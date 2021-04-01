Manta Air welcomes sixth seaplane

Manta Air on Wednesday welcomed the sixth aircraft to its seaplane fleet.

The newest addition to the Manta Air fleet, a DHC6 Twin Otter, landed at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

The DHC6-300 Twin Otter, MSN 367 first rolled in 1973. Since then the aircraft primarily remained in Canada exchanging hands with various operators.

MSN 367 remained in Yellowknife withdrawn from service from 2011 to 2018 after the aircraft received damages due to a crash.

Rocky Mountain Aircraft acquired the Twin Otter and completely rebuilt the aircraft. All time-lifed components were replaced including wings, struts, and main landing gear bulkhead. Additionally, all new wiring harnesses along with a new Aero Plastics interior and new Garmin G950Nxi avionics were installed.

The Twin Otter would be flown to Manta Air’s base at Dhaalu Airport for the installation of floats for seaplane operations.

In November 2019, Manta Air launched the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives, bringing another revolutionary experience to the skies of Maldives.

Manta Air’s seaplane operations set a new benchmark for the seaplane service standards in the Maldives, as it follows the high standards already set by Manta Air’s domestic flight operations.

The arrival of Manta Air has already been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing the fears of flight uncertainty for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence along the way with pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to provide an amazing experience to all passengers.

In addition to the seaplane service, Manta Air utilises three brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate domestic flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, and Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.