Singapore Airlines resumes Maldives service with thrice weekly flights

Singapore Airlines has resumed flight operations to the Maldives.

The airline’s first flight to the island nation in almost a year touched down at Velana International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

It now flies three times a week between Singapore and Male.

Singapore Airlines, consistently ranked as the world’s best airline, first flew to the Maldives in March 1984 with a weekly Singapore-Male service, whilst regional wing SilkAir launched four-times-weekly services in October 2015.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic halted air travel, Singapore Airlines and its regional wing SilkAir operated a total of 16 weekly services to Male, offering convenient connections to other destinations in the SIA and SilkAir network.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15 for tourists of all nationalities.

The stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the Maldivian islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives is also rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. This is expected to increase the confidence travellers have in the Maldives, and further increase tourist arrivals.