Intimate vow renewal ceremony at Baros Maldives

For those looking to rekindle their relationship with their significant other and re-spark the flame after a difficult year, look no further that Baros Maldives for the ultimate vow renewal ceremony.

From your own private sandbank to the jungle-fringed beaches of the tropical island, Baros offers everything you can imagine for this intimate gathering.

With the natural beauty of a ceremony by the sea complemented by the pure romance of the Maldives, Baros will craft a perfectly tailored event for your renewal of vows, designed specifically for you and your beloved.

During each ceremony, couples will partake in a traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru procession, and receive a wedding cake, wedding certificate, bridal bouquet and matching boutonnière, and plant a memorial palm tree planting in honour of their love for one another.

Baros has also created two different vow renewal packages, perfect for the needs of every bride and groom.

Sandbank renewal of vows

Pure-white sand sits in turquoise waters, majestic views in every direction. You renew your vows on an intimate sandbank: you and your loved one on a sea of impossible blue. From arrival to departure, the resort team will make sure every moment is designed to your desires.

A Champagne welcome, a moonlit dinner on the offshore Piano Deck, a soothing spa treatment and special treats make this a profoundly romantic experience.

Island renewal of vows

Palms sway while clear-blue waters lap against sandy white shores. A traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru dance procession greets you. Celebrate your love in a uniquely Maldivian way with a ceremony on the beach or at The Lighthouse Restaurant.

Complete your day with an Ocean Degustation Menu amid views of the Baros sunset – an enchanting way to renew your wedding vows.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

Baros consistently wins prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence, and is a member of The Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.