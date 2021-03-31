Easter ‘hop-penings’ at Kuramathi Maldives

A world of adventure awaits you at Kuramathi Maldives — an island playground of sorts made for every kind of holidaymaker, from couples and friends to families with little ones in tow.

As the Easter break approaches, young guests are in for a treat with egg-citing surprises at Bageecha, the resort’s well-loved kids club providing complimentary on-site care and recreation for guests of three to 12 years old.

At this child-centric zone, the resort’s attentive team members are ready to roll out the festivities beginning on April 1.

The celebration lasts for five days with fun-filled activities that will have children unleash their creativity with activities such as Easter tree decoration, handmade cards, egg painting, and getting them active by making a splash with Olympic pool games and so much more.

Kids can also look forward to finding and collecting as many eggs as they can with the most anticipated highlight of all – an Easter egg hunt to complete the fun.

Hop on over to Bageecha and let your kids have the time of their lives while on Kuramathi!

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises, a 100 per cent Maldivian company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

An emerald jewel in the turquoise Maldivian waters, Kuramathi is a stunning island retreat with acres of luxuriant vegetation surrounded by spectacular beaches tapering into an endless sandbank. Villas blend contemporary design and nature, and are set on the beach, amongst lush gardens or over water. Four poster beds, open-air bathrooms, rainfall showers or Jacuzzi, large outdoor decks with inviting daybeds or sun loungers, are just some of the creature-comforts enjoyed by guests.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.