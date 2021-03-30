Magical promise of memorable Easter at THE OZEN COLLECTION resorts

A promising celebration is brewing at THE OZEN COLLECTION for Easter, which falls on April 4.

Easter celebrations couldn’t get any better with a world of festivities lined up at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.

It is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to escape to an elegant tropical island hideaway and create wonderful memories.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI – Get curiouser, curiouser

With the Alice in Wonderland theme, guests can get deeper into the rabbit hole of limitless fun and festivities.

There will be a special lunch at Vista del Mar, a spectacular beachfront restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. They will get to relish the sumptuous Signature Easter Spread with all the décor to match the grandeur.

No Easter is complete without an Easter bunny who will arrive in style along with live music.

Little ones can look forward to special fun activities and games at the Kuda Koli Kids’ Klub.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO – Celebrate with mermaids

The Underwater Life of a Mermaid theme at Maadhoo island lets imagination come to life as kids have a whale of a time.

Festivities start along with breakfast at The Palms all-day restaurant, with a guided Egg Painting Party.

Little ones can continue with Easter Card Making and Egg Hunt at the OZEN Kids’ Club.

Lunch is a gala affair at The Palms with a delectable spread of international cuisine and champagne.

To fully realise the theme, an underwater tea party will be held in the evening at M6m. Minus Six Meters (M6m) is the ultra speciality underwater restaurant at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.

Watching the kids’ eyes light up when the mermaids make an appearance in the aquatic wonderland will be a moment that guests will cherish forever.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an award-winning, uber-lux, hospitality brand from Atmosphere Group that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.