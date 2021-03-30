Radisson Blu Resort Maldives scoops key title in Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021

After opening in August 2020, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is the first of its kind to make this tropical location it’s home.

With the Indian Ocean providing a breathtaking backdrop, the hotel is ideally suited for providing the best experiences for its guests.

The mix of indulgent villas, lavish and varied dining experiences alongside world-class service secured the title of The Best Luxury Hotel in Maldives, at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021.

Judges were overwhelmed with the attention to detail, along with the team’s dedication to creating cherished memorable experiences for each guest.

Spacious villas include attention to the interior decor that would be expected from a five-star resort. Guests can choose from various villa options, all with private pools, many located overwater for that ultimate ocean experience.

The culinary journey takes guests from Japanese to Mediterranean, each delighting and tantalising the taste buds. There is a choice of four venues from which guests may choose.

The Raha restaurant provides a relaxed and informal option, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and delighting guests with flavourful and nourishing dishes.

The open-air, relaxed atmosphere of Alifaan specialises in traditional Mediterranean dishes. The design has natural tones and mixed seating around a central show kitchen, where chefs entertain guests with open-air cooking over flames.

Kabuki restaurant celebrates the theatre of Japanese cooking techniques and traditions. Culinary delights are prepared and served to guests with some of the freshest ingredients.

More formal dining is at The Lab, where a sommelier pairs premium champagnes, wines and cocktails with dinners created by the Chef. Its surroundings are curated to emphasise the intimate setting, and private dining can be provided for up to fifteen guests.

Many guests come to the Maldives to create life long memories, and Mahurab is the perfect late-night spot for indulging in the resort’s wines, cocktails and cigars.

For those who are looking for that castaway experience, then Crusoe’s adult-only venue provides a welcome retreat for explorers with views over the Indian Ocean.

The Eats & Beats bar lives up to its name with its assortment of sunset cocktails and freshly baked pizzas, creating that ultimate party vibe.

“Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is the first of our hotels to be opened in this tropical destination,” General Manager Zafer Agacan said.

“Without the dedication of our team of staff, we couldn’t have achieved this accolade. It’s their dedication to providing memorable experiences using the best hospitality practices that set our properties apart.”

The pristine islet of Huruelhi Island lies 105 kilometres from the main Velana International Airport. Guests can be transferred to the island by seaplane, or domestic flight from Male to Maamigili, where the team will greet and escort the guests to the speedboat for a ride to their new tropical home.

Guests are welcome to tailor their holiday to their requirements, from a short weekend stay, extended holiday or destination for their wedding and honeymoon.

All guests can take advantage of an impressive choice of water activities, the treasures of the sea are there to be explored with world-class snorkelling and diving.

Recharge at the overwater spa and yoga pavilion. A state of the art gym can help work up an appetite before experiencing the diverse cuisines and dining experiences that the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives provides.

For younger explorers, a kids’ club and games room will keep them entertained.