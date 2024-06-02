News
SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced an exclusive partnership with Singapore Airlines Kris+ KrisFlyer App. This collaboration brings together the finest of Maldives resort experiences and air travel, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the Maldives in unmatched style and comfort.
The resort presents a series of exclusive offers for KrisFlyer members, enhancing their journey from the moment they board a Singapore Airlines flight to their serene retreat at CROSSROADS Maldives. Just 15 minutes by boat from the airport, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is the perfect haven for couples, families, and friends. The resort features 178 spacious villas, over 14 exquisite dining options, an award-winning spa, a phenomenal kids’ club, and thrilling watersports.
As part of this special promotion, KrisFlyer members can enjoy 25% off their entire resort stay when booking a minimum of three nights. Additional benefits include complimentary return transfer via speedboat for two persons, daily buffet breakfast, and a 25% discount on the meal plan upgrade of their choice (Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive).
This offer is valid for new bookings from 11 May 2024 to 31 March 2025, excluding the festive period from 22 December 2024 to 10 January 2025. It applies to all room and villa categories and can be combined with honeymoon and anniversary benefits as well.
To book this exclusive offer, guests are encouraged to quote promo code SQSLM when making a reservation via rsvn.lagoon@saiiresorts.com or visit the booking page and enter the promo code SQSLM.
Action
Patina Maldives launches premier tennis, padel programme
Patina Maldives has launched its premier Tennis and Padel Programme, designed to bring the joy of these dynamic sports to guests in an unparalleled setting. With courts set within lush tropical gardens, this programme offers an exceptional opportunity to elevate one’s game with the guidance of a professional on-island coach available for all ages and skill levels.
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, Patina Maldives ensures that guests receive unparalleled coaching from some of the industry’s finest professionals. With a global repertoire of former and current ATP and WTA professionals, LUX Tennis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the programme, offering in-depth insights into tennis and padel. From private one-on-one lessons to dynamic group sessions and thrilling tournaments, the LUX Tennis programme at Patina Maldives is personalised to the needs of the trainee.
“At LUX Tennis, we’ve been committed to providing an unparalleled sports experience at Patina Maldives for the past four years. Our state-of-the-art tennis and padel courts, combined with professional coaches and star players, offer Patina’s guests a unique opportunity to elevate their tennis and padel game while enjoying the stunning beauty of the Maldives, whether they are kids, adults, beginners, or avid players,” said Joan Soler, Founder & CEO
Meet Tennis Pro Joel Van Rensburg
Adding to the excitement, Patina Maldives welcomes Joel Van Rensburg, a distinguished South African tennis pro, to its esteemed team. Boasting extensive playing and coaching experience, including a top 10 national singles ranking and international representation, Joel brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the resort’s sport programme. Commencing May 8th, guests can partake in exclusive tennis and padel experiences led by Joel, promising an unforgettable and enriching stay.
Summer Sessions for Young Athletes
This summer, Patina Maldives invites young athletes to embark on a transformative journey with its Kids Tennis & Padel Camp, running from July 15th to August 16th. Led by expert LUX Tennis Coaches, these camps offer the perfect blend of skill development and form evaluations, with dedicated sessions catering to juniors and teens. Each camp includes personalised coaching and a comprehensive progress report, ensuring participants emerge as stronger, more confident players.
Complimentary Clinics and Exclusive Sessions
Throughout the year, guests can indulge in complimentary clinics, including Social Tennis for Adults and Children’s Discovery Tennis with the Pro. For those seeking personalised attention, private sessions with the LUX Tennis Pro are available, offering tailored guidance to perfect one’s game.
Discover the Inclusive World of Padel Tennis
A blend of tennis and squash, padel has gained immense popularity at sports clubs worldwide and has now arrived at Patina Maldives. The resort opened a padel court last year and now offers professional coaching and group clinics through LUX Padel, catering to both adults and children.
As Patina Maldives unveils its premier Tennis and Padel Programme, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a world of sporting excellence and island luxury. Whether seeking to refine their skills under the guidance of industry-leading professionals, participate in thrilling tournaments, or simply enjoy a friendly game amidst breathtaking surroundings, the resort promises an unforgettable experience for all.
Entertainment
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has just welcomed the legendary Bert Bevans as their in-house Resident DJ who will be spinning his tunes for the next 2 months on the island.
The Belize born DJ grew up in NYC where he moved to as a child and has spent a huge part of career playing in across the globe. He has DJ’ed in Playboy NY, Studio 54, Xenon’s, Pippins, Bonds, New York, New York, Le Circus, and has worked in promotions for Prelude Records New York before moving to London where he held residencies in Annabelle’s, Embassy Club, Xenon’s, and Camden Palace.
During his time in London, Bert joined Justin Berkmann & Humphrey Waterhouse to create “Ministry of Sound” where he was a resident DJ as well as was one of the pioneers of the music label “Ministry of Sound” He has also worked with a number of well known artists such as Kathy Brown, Sheree Hicks, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and various others.
Forty years on and he continues to wow crowds worldwide with his sets of classics and bona fide house music. From Cafe Del Mar in Ibiza to Ministry in London, there’s nothing he likes more than to play extended sets up to 10 or 12 hours long.
“It’s about taking the dance floor on a journey,” he says.
Over the years, he’s collected over 30,000 records – and that dedication shows in his freewheeling sets and the connection he creates with audiences.
News
Canareef Resort Maldives to celebrate Environmental Awareness Week
In a world where environmental issues are at the forefront of global concern, Canareef Resort Maldives stands as a beacon of environmental responsibility and sustainability. As part of ongoing commitment to protecting the planet, Canareef Resort Maldives has announced an Environmental Awareness Week with a lineup of activities, commemorating significant environmental days throughout the upcoming week.
In partnership with Maldives’ flag carrier Maldivian and the Maldives’ renowned environment warrior Saazu Saeed, Canareef has planned a series of exciting and impactful events from June 1st to June 8th. Join the resort in commemorating these significant environmental days and contribute to the preservation of our beautiful globe.
World Reef Day – June 1: Coral Transplanting
To kick off the week, the resort is hosting a Coral Transplanting event at Bar-Kuda Beach on the 1st of June. This initiative aims to preserve and restore precious coral reefs, essential ecosystems that are under threat from climate change and human activities.
World Environment Day –June 5: A 100 for the Environment! Tree planting
On this day, guests will have the opportunity to contribute to reforestation efforts by participating in planting 100 Fruit and Vegetable Trees throughout Canareef. By planting trees, they are not only mitigating climate change but also create habitats for local wildlife and contribute to sustainability.
World Ocean Day – 7 June: Awareness Programme and Nurdle Hunt
Canareef will host an enlightening awareness programme for its Guests, staff and children from a local School. The event will be led by renowned environment and marine life expert Shaziya ‘Shaazu’ Saeed at Meera Conference Hall and Meera Beach. Saazu’s extensive experience and passion for marine conservation will inspire guests, staff and students alike to take action in protecting our oceans. The programme will include a Nurdle Hunt at Meera Beach, highlighting the urgent need to combat plastic pollution in our seas.
Saazu is a multifaceted professional, encompassing roles as a Dive Instructor, Surfing Coach, Athlete, and TEDx Speaker. Her dedication to environmental conservation and marine protection has earned her numerous accolades, including awards for her contributions to the diving and tourism industries.
Global Wellness Day – 8 June: Global Wellness Day 2K Run & Walk
Canareef believes that wellness extends beyond personal health to encompass the well-being of the planet. Join the ersort for a 2-kilometre run/walk from Meera Bar to Bar-Kuda Beach, promoting a holistic approach to wellness and sustainability.
Nestled in the pristine southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled retreat to paradise. With 271 spacious beach villas, two restaurants serving delectable cuisine, and 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life, Canareef promises an unforgettable experience for every traveler.
Canareef Resort Maldives is committed to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability. Through initiatives like Environmental Awareness Week, the resort strives to inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact on the world around us.
