SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers

In a world where environmental issues are at the forefront of global concern, Canareef Resort Maldives stands as a beacon of environmental responsibility and sustainability. As part of ongoing commitment to protecting the planet, Canareef Resort Maldives has announced an Environmental Awareness Week with a lineup of activities, commemorating significant environmental days throughout the upcoming week.

In partnership with Maldives’ flag carrier Maldivian and the Maldives’ renowned environment warrior Saazu Saeed, Canareef has planned a series of exciting and impactful events from June 1st to June 8th. Join the resort in commemorating these significant environmental days and contribute to the preservation of our beautiful globe.

World Reef Day – June 1: Coral Transplanting

To kick off the week, the resort is hosting a Coral Transplanting event at Bar-Kuda Beach on the 1st of June. This initiative aims to preserve and restore precious coral reefs, essential ecosystems that are under threat from climate change and human activities.

World Environment Day –June 5: A 100 for the Environment! Tree planting

On this day, guests will have the opportunity to contribute to reforestation efforts by participating in planting 100 Fruit and Vegetable Trees throughout Canareef. By planting trees, they are not only mitigating climate change but also create habitats for local wildlife and contribute to sustainability.

World Ocean Day – 7 June: Awareness Programme and Nurdle Hunt

Canareef will host an enlightening awareness programme for its Guests, staff and children from a local School. The event will be led by renowned environment and marine life expert Shaziya ‘Shaazu’ Saeed at Meera Conference Hall and Meera Beach. Saazu’s extensive experience and passion for marine conservation will inspire guests, staff and students alike to take action in protecting our oceans. The programme will include a Nurdle Hunt at Meera Beach, highlighting the urgent need to combat plastic pollution in our seas.

Saazu is a multifaceted professional, encompassing roles as a Dive Instructor, Surfing Coach, Athlete, and TEDx Speaker. Her dedication to environmental conservation and marine protection has earned her numerous accolades, including awards for her contributions to the diving and tourism industries.

Global Wellness Day – 8 June: Global Wellness Day 2K Run & Walk

Canareef believes that wellness extends beyond personal health to encompass the well-being of the planet. Join the ersort for a 2-kilometre run/walk from Meera Bar to Bar-Kuda Beach, promoting a holistic approach to wellness and sustainability.

Nestled in the pristine southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled retreat to paradise. With 271 spacious beach villas, two restaurants serving delectable cuisine, and 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life, Canareef promises an unforgettable experience for every traveler.

Canareef Resort Maldives is committed to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability. Through initiatives like Environmental Awareness Week, the resort strives to inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact on the world around us.