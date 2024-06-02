Lifestyle
RCB stars soak up the sun in Maldives at You&Me by Cocoon
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) cricketers are trading their bats and helmets for swimsuits and sunglasses as they unwind in the idyllic Maldives following the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season.
Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, was joined by teammates Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, and Mayank Dagar for a boys’ trip to the luxurious You&Me by Cocoon Resort. Nestled in the Raa Atoll, You&Me by Cocoon is an adults-only haven designed for romance and rejuvenation.
Du Plessis took to Instagram to share glimpses of their relaxing escape, posting videos showcasing the stunning resort and the cricketers enjoying themselves. One video captured the group soaking in the beauty of the resort, captioned “Great boys trip to @youandmemaldives. We had such a fun couple of days. Thanks for having us. Next time bringing the family. ❤️”
Another lighthearted video featured Du Plessis gleefully sliding down a water slide extending from a water villa, captioned “Sliding into my recovery season like…. @youandmemaldives.”
The well-deserved break comes after a rollercoaster IPL season for RCB. After a shaky start, the team staged a dramatic comeback, winning six consecutive matches to secure a last-minute playoff berth. Despite their valiant effort, they were ultimately knocked out in the Eliminator by the Rajasthan Royals.
RCB fans will be hoping their favorite players return from their Maldivian retreat refreshed and recharged, ready to take on the challenges of the next season.
Entertainment
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has just welcomed the legendary Bert Bevans as their in-house Resident DJ who will be spinning his tunes for the next 2 months on the island.
The Belize born DJ grew up in NYC where he moved to as a child and has spent a huge part of career playing in across the globe. He has DJ’ed in Playboy NY, Studio 54, Xenon’s, Pippins, Bonds, New York, New York, Le Circus, and has worked in promotions for Prelude Records New York before moving to London where he held residencies in Annabelle’s, Embassy Club, Xenon’s, and Camden Palace.
During his time in London, Bert joined Justin Berkmann & Humphrey Waterhouse to create “Ministry of Sound” where he was a resident DJ as well as was one of the pioneers of the music label “Ministry of Sound” He has also worked with a number of well known artists such as Kathy Brown, Sheree Hicks, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and various others.
Forty years on and he continues to wow crowds worldwide with his sets of classics and bona fide house music. From Cafe Del Mar in Ibiza to Ministry in London, there’s nothing he likes more than to play extended sets up to 10 or 12 hours long.
“It’s about taking the dance floor on a journey,” he says.
Over the years, he’s collected over 30,000 records – and that dedication shows in his freewheeling sets and the connection he creates with audiences.
Culture
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Eid al-Adha, a vibrant festival marking the culmination of Hajj, is a time for family, community, and of course, delicious food. This year, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Maldivian traditions alongside luxurious comfort. Here, you’ll witness the day unfold in all its vibrancy, from the soulful call of the “Sangu” conch shell signalling the start of festivities.
The journey begins with heartfelt Eid greetings from the Rahvehin, the island community. Savour a special Eid morning tea, a prelude to a day brimming with cultural experiences. Participate in artistic free flow or dance lab sessions, where you can try your hand at the hypnotic rhythms of the Boduberu drums or learn the graceful movements of traditional dances under expert guidance.
Indulge in a delectable Eid lunch buffet at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Let the vibrant flavours of Maldivian cuisine tantalise your taste buds as live Boduberu beats and a captivating Dhan’di Jehun dance performance set the scene.
As evening descends, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a lively Maali parade, accompanied by the infectious energy of the Boduberu drums. Savour a delightful high tea at Raa Baa, followed by an Eid Special Dinner Buffet. The day culminates here with an Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents, ensuring an unforgettable end to a day steeped in cultural richness.
While the cultural immersion takes center stage, your comfort remains paramount. Oaga’s Eid al-Adha offer, valid from June 10th to 30th, 2024, promises an unforgettable escape. Unwind in luxurious accommodations overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters. Delight in daily culinary adventures with their Greatest All-Inclusive Plan, featuring premium beverages, thrilling water sports, and a complimentary spa treatment.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Book your Eid al-Adha getaway at Oaga Art Resort today and embark on a journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and artistic discovery. Eid Mubarak!
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Culture
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
