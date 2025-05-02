News
The Cocoon Collection launches Cocoon Circle: New loyalty programme offering exclusive rewards in Maldives
The Cocoon Collection has introduced Cocoon Circle, its new loyalty program designed to reward returning guests. This program offers exclusive benefits, curated experiences, and luxurious perks across the collection’s award-winning resorts in the Maldives.
Inspired by the natural beauty and warm hospitality of the islands, Cocoon Circle invites guests to join a community that values wanderlust and a dedication to barefoot luxury. The program aims to enhance each return visit with personalized touches and meaningful rewards, whether it’s a sunset cruise, a surprise room upgrade, or a candlelit dinner by the ocean.
According to Ahmed Jihad (Jay), Chief Operating Officer and a program ambassador, the company is excited to launch a program that demonstrates its gratitude towards guests. He stated that Cocoon Circle is more than just a points system; it’s about creating memorable experiences with every stay.
Guests can easily and freely sign up for Cocoon Circle through The Cocoon Collection website and begin earning rewards immediately. Enrollment is straightforward and complimentary, allowing guests to unlock access to exceptional rewards starting from their very next stay.
The program operates with a simple One Tier, One Earning Scheme. For every eligible stay of a minimum of five nights at any Cocoon Collection resort after enrollment, members will earn one complimentary night to redeem for future visits.
Cocoon Circle members can anticipate a range of privileges, including:
- Complimentary Nights with Every Stay: Members can earn complimentary nights for future escapes with every qualifying stay at any Cocoon Collection resort. The more they stay, the more they receive, celebrating their loyalty.
- An Exclusive Welcome Experience: Upon arrival, Cocoon Circle members are greeted with an elegant presentation of fresh tropical fruits, sparkling beverages, and personalized amenities, designed to make them feel at home in their island sanctuary.
- Flexible Check-in & Check-out Options: Valued members can enjoy the convenience of early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, allowing them to maximize their time without the constraints of rigid schedules.
- Personalized Touches Throughout Their Stay: The team ensures each moment feels personal and meaningful through bespoke room arrangements and thoughtful surprises tailored to the guest’s preferences, passions, and the spirit of Maldivian hospitality.
- Dedicated Island Host or Butler Service: Guests can enjoy seamless service with their own dedicated Island Host or Butler, who will assist with arranging excursions and fulfilling every aspect of their ideal holiday.
- Access to Member-Only Special Offers and Signature Experiences: Cocoon Circle members gain access to exclusive privileges, including private event invitations and special resort promotions, enhancing their journeys with curated experiences.
Complimentary nights are redeemable at any property within The Cocoon Collection in the Maldives, subject to availability and booking conditions. These free nights apply exclusively to entry-level room categories and are valid for three years from the date they are earned.
The company will soon introduce an enhanced loyalty experience under the Repeater Program, offering additional privileges such as private dinners at Palm Beach, curated cruises, customized excursions, and more personalized surprises to further celebrate returning guests.
The Cocoon Collection is a luxury brand that provides memorable experiences in stunning destinations. With resorts in the Maldives and Zanzibar, the collection blends design with local culture and natural beauty. The brand is committed to sustainability and community through initiatives like the Sofia Luna Azzola Foundation, which supports local communities in Zanzibar, and the Cocoon Foundation for initiatives in the Maldives.
Action
Ifuru Island Maldives takes part in Burunu Boma sport fishing tournament
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced its participation in the inaugural Burunu Boma Sport Fishing Tournament, taking place from 2 to 4 May 2025. Organized by the Visit Maldives Club (VMC), this premier event aims to position the Maldives as a leading destination for sustainable sport fishing.
As one of the select resorts competing in this prestigious tournament, Team Ifuru Maldives will showcase its commitment to marine conservation and responsible tourism. The competition emphasizes “catch and release” practices, aligning with global efforts to preserve marine biodiversity.
Participants will target species such as marlin, sailfish, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, swordfish, and bigeye tuna, with a grand prize of USD 25,000 awarded to the top-performing team. The event also features live entertainment and a festive atmosphere, celebrating the Maldives’ rich fishing heritage.
“We are thrilled to be part of Burunu Boma and to represent Ifuru Island Maldives in this landmark event,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our participation underscores our dedication to sustainable practices and our passion for the ocean that surrounds us.”
Action
Sirru Fen Fushi to host ‘One Ocean, One Breath’ with Freedive Maldives to mark World Oceans Day
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, invites ocean lovers and adventure seekers to a purposeful World Oceans Day celebration in partnership with Freedive Maldives, Guinness World Record Holder for the Most People Performing Static Apnea held last October 2022.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of the largest natural lagoons and house reefs in the Maldives, the event promises a deep connection to the ocean through expert-led PADI Freediving courses, ranging from basic to advanced levels. Participants will have the opportunity to earn their freediving certification, explore Sirru’s 9-kilometer-long house reef, and admire vibrant marine biodiversity, including manta ray cleaning stations, nurse shark points, flourishing coral gardens, and turtle habitats, home to 93 resident turtles and 11 successful hatchings this year alone.
“Our house reef, one of the longest and most vibrant in the Maldives, is a sanctuary for marine life and a symbol of our deep commitment to ocean conservation,” said Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi. “We are honoured to collaborate with Freedive Maldives in celebrating World Oceans Day, not only to offer our guests an unforgettable underwater journey, but also to empower local talents and inspire our community to protect what lies beneath the surface.”
The initiative aligns with the resort’s ongoing sustainability commitments, including regular lagoon cleaning programs and support for local marine conservation efforts. This collaboration further emphasizes a shared mission to preserve the Maldives’ rich underwater heritage and engage the local community in meaningful environmental action.
In a broader commitment to sustainable tourism, Freedive Maldives has also signed a partnership agreement with the Baa Atoll Council to host another record-breaking freediving event in October 2025, coinciding with World Tourism Day, reinforcing Baa Atoll’s position as a leader in eco-conscious marine tourism.
News
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort launches artist in residence programme with Cambodia-based artist FONKi
The endless blue horizon, sun-kissed shores and kaleidoscopic underwater world at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort sparked a creative awakening for Cambodian-based artist, FONKi as the adult-only resort hosts its first Artist in Residence.
Born in Paris to Khmer refugee parents and raised in Montreal, FONKi is a dynamic artist renowned for blending contemporary street art with traditional Cambodian influences. He is also the curator and owner of FT Gallery in Phnom Penh and the founder of Murals for Cambodia Festival, fostering local talents and elevating Phnom Penh as a thriving art hub in Southeast Asia.
As an avid comic book and graphic novel fan, FONKi started his artistic journey in graffiti at age 15. “I remember in school, I would volunteer to do murals around the school grounds in hopes of getting the funds to buy the best spray paints to practice and get better,” FONKi reminisces.
A turning point in his artistic approach happened in 2012, when then a film student FONKi embarked on the making of an award-winning documentary ‘The Roots Remain’, which follows his journey back to Cambodia to paint a mural honouring his relatives killed in the genocide. This experience led to an immersion in his heritage and the discovery of an artistic renaissance happening in post-genocide Cambodia.
From walls to canvas, FONKi has produced over a hundred creative projects, including murals admired across America, Europe and Asia. At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, he transformed the guest lounge into his creative space for a week, where he created an exclusive artwork titled ‘Enlightenment’ as a tribute to ancient Maldivian relics and nature. The artwork is part of a diptych inspired by a 10th-century Buddha statue made of coral stone, excavated in Thodoo Island in North Ari Atoll.
Statues have been a significant subject in FONKi’s body of work, he regards them as opening doors to the complex history and culture of the place. “Statues are testimony to time. I resonate with the story of the artifact that even destroyed, its energy still endures, and I wanted to represent that,” explained FONKi.
Titled ‘Enlightenment’, one side of the painting features half of the statue’s face, while the other captures the vibrant hues of the coral reefs, expressed in a burst of colours and fluid lines inspired by the lively underwater ecosystem.
“I’ve filtered my experience here in paradise and translated the colours into my piece. During my time here, I learned about the sustainable practices to rehabilitate the coral reefs, and in some ways, the artwork talks about the revival of nature to its true form after it’s been destroyed.”
“It’s been six years since I last painted for myself. In terms of art therapy, I’m more relaxed here and it’s influenced by the brush strokes, colour choices, movement, and it all feels organic. I was able to explore a watercolour effect in my piece and created a scene like that of a dreamscape,” he reflects.
Committed to paying it forward, full proceeds from the sale of ‘Enlightenment’ will benefit the Granny Programme of the Cambodia Children’s Fund (CCF), a non-profit organisation that provides education, safe housing and care to vulnerable communities. The support towards the Granny Programme is a continuation of his previous project, ‘Apsara Grannies’, where he collaborated with photographer, Raphaël Pech and fellow artist, TONES, featuring a mural of the grannies dressed in traditional Apsara attire. This was commissioned by the Royal Government of Cambodia last New Year.
In addition to his original masterpiece, FONKi also featured his limited-edition art prints ‘Behind The Smile’ and ‘King Creator’ from a triptych series he created in 2019 based on King Jayavaraman VII one of the powerful monarchs of the Khmer empire, whose serene face is seen around Bayon Temple in Angkor. During the residency, guests not only had the opportunity to witness FONKi’s creative process up close, but they also collaborated with him by embellishing the prints with their personal touch before bringing the limited edition prints home.
FONKi’s exhibition is open to view from today until 31 December at Anantara Veli. The Artist in Residence programme of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort adds another artistic dimension to the adults-only hideaway, gathering talents around the world to express their creativity and channel inspiration in a surreal setting.
