Never Before Festival at Cocoon Collection: Revolutionary dancing experience in Maldives

The Westin, Le Méridien and Sheraton in the Maldives unveils the ultimate summer getaway with exclusive benefits and sustainable travel experiences for families.

Maldives, April 8, 2024 – This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invite families to experience the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives with their ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, where children under 12 dine and stay for free. The resorts offer a range of modern and spacious Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom Overwater and Beach villas, providing ample accommodation for the entire family. Families can immerse themselves in a host of specially curated experiences, including educational kids club programs, marine immersions, coral propagation activities, as well as culinary and wellness journeys, all embracing sustainable travel and catering to eco-conscious travelers.

Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, and enjoy other benefits such as daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the gym and kids’ club, as well as non-motorized water sports activities.

Unleashing Family Adventures at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Families can embark on an extraordinary summer getaway at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a five-star eco-conscious haven nestled on Thilamaafushi Island in the enchanting Lhaviyani Atoll. Ideal for nature-loving families, this picturesque retreat is surrounded by indigenous flora and fauna, azure waters, and vibrant coral reefs bustling with marine life.

For a holiday filled with adventure and cherished moments, the resort presents edu-tainment activities for guests to explore Maldives’ rich nature and culture, fostering discovery and conservation. The Le Méridien Family Kids Hub welcomes young explorers, aspiring inventors, budding chefs, and culture enthusiasts into an immersive world of play and learning, allowing them to embrace the true spirit of the Maldives.

Guests can discover sensory delights at four distinctive restaurants and two bars, as well as indulge in pampering at the Explore Spa by Le Méridien. Inspired by the essence of the Maldives and infused with a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort provides a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to savor the good life with a European spirit. Families can choose from the stylishly designed Two Bedroom Beach and Overwater Pool Villas, which offer modern amenities and stunning views of pristine beaches, the Indian Ocean, or the crystal blue lagoon.

The ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa elevates family vacations with daily breakfasts at Turquoise and dinners at Velaa Bar + Grill, Turquoise, or Riviera Tapas & Bar. The package includes kids under 12 stay and dine for free, a welcome pack for kids, Marine Biology Immersion for the whole family, complimentary access to the Le Méridien Family Kids’ Hub for children aged 4 to 12, and free access to Waves Fitness Centre along with daily non-motorized water sports activities.

Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.

Unforgettable Family Adventures at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort encourages families seeking unforgettable adventures to indulge in the ultimate luxury and excitement this summer. Situated in the Baa Atoll within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the resort provides a unique multigenerational retreat with signature wellness programs designed to help guests eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well during their travels. Little guests can immerse themselves in the enriching environment of The Westin Family Kids Club, with games, interactive and educational activities, giving parents a well-deserved break.

Families can have a rare encounter with majestic manta rays during the highly anticipated Manta season, which starts in May and extends until early November. For those interested in underwater life, the resort hosts a weekly Marine Biology presentation as well as a captivating coral propagation experience. Led by the resort’s passionate resident Marine Biologist, Brianna, guests can gain insights into the rich marine ecosystem and participate in engaging activities. Additionally, families can delight in dolphin and local island excursions, big game fishing, and traditional sunset fishing.

The resort features luxurious Two Bedroom Pool Villas and a three-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence with contemporary decor inspired by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, featuring signature Heavenly® Beds for restorative sleep. Food enthusiasts can explore the resort’s four unique dining menu concepts, including Japanese cuisine, international flavors, Asian street-food-inspired dishes, and unforgettable destination dining experiences.

Families booking the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package can unlock a range of benefits, including daily breakfasts at Island Kitchen and dinners at select restaurants. Children under 12 can stay and dine for free, receive a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the Westin Family Kids Club, and ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ Additionally, guests can maintain their wellness routines with complimentary access to the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.

For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.

Sustainably Savvy: Explore Family Fun at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Families planning a tropical getaway this summer can look forward to exciting adventures at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The five-star resort welcomes families to explore the natural splendor of North Male Atoll on the private island of Furanafushi. Guests can choose from a range of premium villas and overwater bungalows that featuring breathtaking views of the lush gardens, pristine white-sand beaches, shimmering blue lagoon or the Indian Ocean.

Guests can delve into the resort’s signature ‘Side by Side’ Family Program, designed to create memorable moments that bring families together. From cooking classes, mom and daughter face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving to engaging fun games, ‘Side By Side’ promises cherished memories for families. The resort boasts seven restaurants and bars, each offering a variety of delectable menus sourced with fresh organic produce from Chef Garden and Furana Organic Garden, perfect for families.

Guests can participate in the ‘Adopt A Coral’ – coral planting activity led by the resident Marine Biologist and learn about coral propagation to help grow new colonies in the resort’s lagoon. This program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, allows guests to create meaningful travel experiences. Families can also enjoy a guided snorkeling tour or join a dolphin cruise along the Indian Ocean aboard a traditional Maldivian Cruise Dhoni.

With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can savor daily breakfasts and buffet dinners at Feast Restaurant or opt for three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Kids will receive a special welcome amenity, and children under 12 can stay and dine for free. Additionally, complimentary access to the Kid’s Club is provided for children ages 4 to 12. The resort is conveniently accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring a stress-free journey for families.

For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.

Explore all of our ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages here.

Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.