Never Before Festival at Cocoon Collection: Revolutionary dancing experience in Maldives
The Cocoon Collection has announced an innovative initiative that promises to transform the traditional holiday experience in the Maldives. The Never Before Festival, which will take place from 4th to 31th May, 2024, transforming Joy Island, Cocoon Maldives and You & Me Maldives into exclusive locations for DJ sets dedicated to resort guests.
From 4th to 13th May, the festival will take place in Joy Island and Cocoon Maldives and will feature the renowned duo Merk & Kremont, Federico Mercuri and Giordano Cremona, world-acclaimed multi-platinum producers.
Among the special guests will be Addal, known for his remixes of tracks by artists such as Rihanna, Avicii, and Sofi Tukker, and Eddy Veerus famous for his contagious energy and unconventional talent.
The second stage of the festival is set to continue in You&Me Maldives: from 13th to 31st May it will host two international DJs: the Korean super star of social networks Minlee, queen of viral audio on Instagram and Tik Tok and Katrin Kova, acclaimed entertainer of the contemporary Dubai nightlife with her unmistakable Afro-hip-hop sound.
To make this period even more special, The Cocoon Collection has unique promotions in the Maldives such as complimentary seaplane and speedboat offers for your exclusive holiday in the Maldives.
Embark on Unforgettable Maldives Escapade with ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package
The Westin, Le Méridien and Sheraton in the Maldives unveils the ultimate summer getaway with exclusive benefits and sustainable travel experiences for families.
Maldives, April 8, 2024 – This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invite families to experience the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives with their ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, where children under 12 dine and stay for free. The resorts offer a range of modern and spacious Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom Overwater and Beach villas, providing ample accommodation for the entire family. Families can immerse themselves in a host of specially curated experiences, including educational kids club programs, marine immersions, coral propagation activities, as well as culinary and wellness journeys, all embracing sustainable travel and catering to eco-conscious travelers.
Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, and enjoy other benefits such as daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the gym and kids’ club, as well as non-motorized water sports activities.
Unleashing Family Adventures at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Families can embark on an extraordinary summer getaway at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a five-star eco-conscious haven nestled on Thilamaafushi Island in the enchanting Lhaviyani Atoll. Ideal for nature-loving families, this picturesque retreat is surrounded by indigenous flora and fauna, azure waters, and vibrant coral reefs bustling with marine life.
For a holiday filled with adventure and cherished moments, the resort presents edu-tainment activities for guests to explore Maldives’ rich nature and culture, fostering discovery and conservation. The Le Méridien Family Kids Hub welcomes young explorers, aspiring inventors, budding chefs, and culture enthusiasts into an immersive world of play and learning, allowing them to embrace the true spirit of the Maldives.
Guests can discover sensory delights at four distinctive restaurants and two bars, as well as indulge in pampering at the Explore Spa by Le Méridien. Inspired by the essence of the Maldives and infused with a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort provides a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to savor the good life with a European spirit. Families can choose from the stylishly designed Two Bedroom Beach and Overwater Pool Villas, which offer modern amenities and stunning views of pristine beaches, the Indian Ocean, or the crystal blue lagoon.
The ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa elevates family vacations with daily breakfasts at Turquoise and dinners at Velaa Bar + Grill, Turquoise, or Riviera Tapas & Bar. The package includes kids under 12 stay and dine for free, a welcome pack for kids, Marine Biology Immersion for the whole family, complimentary access to the Le Méridien Family Kids’ Hub for children aged 4 to 12, and free access to Waves Fitness Centre along with daily non-motorized water sports activities.
Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Unforgettable Family Adventures at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort encourages families seeking unforgettable adventures to indulge in the ultimate luxury and excitement this summer. Situated in the Baa Atoll within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the resort provides a unique multigenerational retreat with signature wellness programs designed to help guests eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well during their travels. Little guests can immerse themselves in the enriching environment of The Westin Family Kids Club, with games, interactive and educational activities, giving parents a well-deserved break.
Families can have a rare encounter with majestic manta rays during the highly anticipated Manta season, which starts in May and extends until early November. For those interested in underwater life, the resort hosts a weekly Marine Biology presentation as well as a captivating coral propagation experience. Led by the resort’s passionate resident Marine Biologist, Brianna, guests can gain insights into the rich marine ecosystem and participate in engaging activities. Additionally, families can delight in dolphin and local island excursions, big game fishing, and traditional sunset fishing.
The resort features luxurious Two Bedroom Pool Villas and a three-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence with contemporary decor inspired by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, featuring signature Heavenly® Beds for restorative sleep. Food enthusiasts can explore the resort’s four unique dining menu concepts, including Japanese cuisine, international flavors, Asian street-food-inspired dishes, and unforgettable destination dining experiences.
Families booking the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package can unlock a range of benefits, including daily breakfasts at Island Kitchen and dinners at select restaurants. Children under 12 can stay and dine for free, receive a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the Westin Family Kids Club, and ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ Additionally, guests can maintain their wellness routines with complimentary access to the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.
For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Sustainably Savvy: Explore Family Fun at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Families planning a tropical getaway this summer can look forward to exciting adventures at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The five-star resort welcomes families to explore the natural splendor of North Male Atoll on the private island of Furanafushi. Guests can choose from a range of premium villas and overwater bungalows that featuring breathtaking views of the lush gardens, pristine white-sand beaches, shimmering blue lagoon or the Indian Ocean.
Guests can delve into the resort’s signature ‘Side by Side’ Family Program, designed to create memorable moments that bring families together. From cooking classes, mom and daughter face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving to engaging fun games, ‘Side By Side’ promises cherished memories for families. The resort boasts seven restaurants and bars, each offering a variety of delectable menus sourced with fresh organic produce from Chef Garden and Furana Organic Garden, perfect for families.
Guests can participate in the ‘Adopt A Coral’ – coral planting activity led by the resident Marine Biologist and learn about coral propagation to help grow new colonies in the resort’s lagoon. This program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, allows guests to create meaningful travel experiences. Families can also enjoy a guided snorkeling tour or join a dolphin cruise along the Indian Ocean aboard a traditional Maldivian Cruise Dhoni.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can savor daily breakfasts and buffet dinners at Feast Restaurant or opt for three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Kids will receive a special welcome amenity, and children under 12 can stay and dine for free. Additionally, complimentary access to the Kid’s Club is provided for children ages 4 to 12. The resort is conveniently accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring a stress-free journey for families.
For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Explore all of our ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages here.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.
Dive deeper into Maldivian wellbeing with Xubba visiting Oaga Art Resort’s Hoba Spa
Unwind, reconnect and rediscover yourself with ancient Maldivian healing practices at Hoba Spa by Oaga Resorts. The resort has announced the arrival of renowned healer and spa practitioner Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba) from May 2nd to 25th, 2024, a master of creating traditional Maldivian medicinal therapies.
Xubba is a pioneer and a global award winner in the spa field. She is the first to introduce traditional Maldivian medicine (Dhivehi Beys) to the spa experience. With over 18 years of dedicated experience and a deep respect for ancestral wisdom, she is a driving force behind Hoba Spa’s philosophy. Here, modern expertise seamlessly blends with time-tested practices, creating a truly groundbreaking concept.
Xubba believes in a holistic approach to well-being, encompassing mind, body, and soul. Her healing philosophy centers on connecting with your conscious mind and fostering a deeper bond with your subconscious and emotional self. This translates into highly personalised therapies rooted in touch and intuitive healing, acknowledging the unique needs of each individual.
During her residency at Hoba Spa, Xubba will offer insights into the range of personalised treatments using her specially formulated oils. These handcrafted blends, passed down through generations, harness the power of nature’s bounty.
Hoba Spa’s philosophy is deeply rooted vin Maldivian tradition, evident in its very name. “Hoba” translates to “kindness and balance” in ancient Dhivehi, reflecting the spa’s commitment to holistic well-being.
Your Hoba Spa journey begins at the Bodu Ashi, a traditional Maldivian entrance. Here, you set your intentions with ancient Dhivehi words. Experience bespoke therapies, a fusion of modern day techniques and Maldivian practices, or immerse yourself in the Fen Vadaa hydrotherapy circuit, inspired by Maldivian traditions. Depending on the therapy of your choice, you can witness the creation of your personalised oil blend in the Atharuge’, a place inspired by traditional royal perfumeries. Finally, you can also enhance your experience with the Sandhu Moon rituals influenced by the moon phases, incorporating incorporating specific yoga asanas, sound healing, and more.
Join Xubba at Hoba Spa this May and embark on a transformative journey of rediscovery. Reconnect with yourself, embrace the power of ancient traditions, and experience a new dimension of well-being.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised water-sports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
Solo travelling South Ari Atoll with Nova Maldives
In an era where the allure of solo travel is embraced by more adventurers than ever, Nova Maldives has announced its Solo Traveller Month this July. This exclusive initiative caters to the growing trend of individuals seeking to explore the world on their terms, driven by a quest for personal growth, mindfulness, and genuine connections.
Throughout the month of July, guests can immerse themselves in an abundant array of engaging experiences designed to enrich their solo journey at Nova. The program is meticulously crafted, offering everything from art classes that spark creativity, to meditation and yoga sessions that bring balance to body, mind and soul, guests can dive deep into the crystal-clear waters with snorkelling and diving sessions, or explore the flavours of the island with Maldivian cooking classes, or delve into the heart of Maldivian culture with authentic experiences that connect them to the soul of the islands. Nova guests can engage their curiosity and love for nature in Nova’s flora and fauna workshops, designed to enlighten and inspire.
For those seeking active pursuits, join in on beachside football and volleyball games, fostering camaraderie and fun in the sun. Nova’s 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness centre and an array of group classes cater to all levels of fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that your wellness journey continues uninterrupted. Sunset fishing expeditions and leisurely boat cruises allow solo travellers to connect with the ocean’s rhythmic beauty, fostering a profound sense of connection with nature. And that’s just the beginning. Nova promises a July filled with discovery, connection, and unforgettable moments, inviting solo travellers to dive into a world of adventure, culture, and wellness.
Nova, nestled in the heart of Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, stands as a beacon for those pursuing a blend of adventure, creative expression, and moments of serene introspection. The Solo Traveller Month at Nova is more than just a vacation; it’s a pivotal journey set in a paradise where the majestic whale sharks glide through their natural habitat year-round—a spectacle exclusive to the region that symbolises the enchanting mystery of the Maldives. The island’s invitation extends to a realm where exhilarating watersports, such as jet skiing and paddleboarding, meet the tranquillity of sun-kissed beaches and azure waters, offering a balanced narrative of excitement and peace.
In a world where the search for mindfulness and community is paramount, Nova harnesses the transformative power of creativity to unite solo travellers. Esteemed local artists lead immersive sessions, from traditional painting to contemporary creative expressions, encouraging guests to explore their inner artists and capture the essence of the Maldives’ vibrant culture. These creative endeavours serve not only as a means of self-expression but as a bridge connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a unique community spirit among solo adventurers. The holistic journey continues at Nova’s Eskape Spa, where relaxation and rejuvenation are not just promises but a profound experience. Tailored spa treatments, yoga and meditation sessions against the luscious backdrop of the lagoon epitomise Nova’s dedication to well-being, offering a sanctuary where the mind, body, and soul can flourish in harmony.
Culinary excellence is a cornerstone of the Nova experience, with dining options ranging from fresh and sustainably caught seafood BBQs to sunset beach dinners and authentic Maldivian cuisine, ensuring a sensory journey that complements the spiritual and adventurous endeavours of our guests. Nova’s dining spaces are crafted to foster connections and create memorable moments. Soul Kitchen welcomes solo travellers to its community tables, providing a warm, inviting space to bond over meals. Mizu offers a delectable Japanese Teppanyaki experience, perfect for enjoying exquisite cuisine while forming new friendships. At Flames, Nova’s Grill House, guests are invited to savour succulent premium meats, seafood, and fresh seasonal produce, all masterfully grilled to perfection.
Across all of Nova’s dining venues, an extensive selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes awaits, along with a superb assortment of cocktails, catering to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic preferences. Nova’s two bars, Wink and Solis, are vibrant hubs of entertainment, offering a selection of lovely cocktails to toast to the day’s adventures. Whether you’re watching the breathtaking sunsets or dancing under the starlit sky, these spaces offer the perfect backdrop for making lasting connections.
Nova’s Solo Traveller Month is a celebration of independence, inviting guests to embrace the freedom to forge their own path, immerse themselves in unparalleled experiences, and create enduring memories alongside fellow explorers. At Nova, the journey of solo travel transcends the physical, venturing into realms of personal growth, artistic exploration, and the creation of a vibrant, like-minded community. Join the Nova community this July for an unforgettable exploration of self, creativity, and connection.
Learn more about Nova’s Solo Traveller Month experience via the brochure here. For additional information and 45% booking discounts, head to Nova’s website. Prices start at approx.. £390 pppn on a Full Board Basis, and £560 on an All-Inclusive basis inclusive of all taxes. Enjoy additional discounts and perks during your stay when booking via nova-maldives.com.
