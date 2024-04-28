News
Embark on Unforgettable Maldives Escapade with ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package
The Westin, Le Méridien and Sheraton in the Maldives unveils the ultimate summer getaway with exclusive benefits and sustainable travel experiences for families.
Maldives, April 8, 2024 – This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invite families to experience the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives with their ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, where children under 12 dine and stay for free. The resorts offer a range of modern and spacious Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom Overwater and Beach villas, providing ample accommodation for the entire family. Families can immerse themselves in a host of specially curated experiences, including educational kids club programs, marine immersions, coral propagation activities, as well as culinary and wellness journeys, all embracing sustainable travel and catering to eco-conscious travelers.
Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, and enjoy other benefits such as daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the gym and kids’ club, as well as non-motorized water sports activities.
Unleashing Family Adventures at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Families can embark on an extraordinary summer getaway at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a five-star eco-conscious haven nestled on Thilamaafushi Island in the enchanting Lhaviyani Atoll. Ideal for nature-loving families, this picturesque retreat is surrounded by indigenous flora and fauna, azure waters, and vibrant coral reefs bustling with marine life.
For a holiday filled with adventure and cherished moments, the resort presents edu-tainment activities for guests to explore Maldives’ rich nature and culture, fostering discovery and conservation. The Le Méridien Family Kids Hub welcomes young explorers, aspiring inventors, budding chefs, and culture enthusiasts into an immersive world of play and learning, allowing them to embrace the true spirit of the Maldives.
Guests can discover sensory delights at four distinctive restaurants and two bars, as well as indulge in pampering at the Explore Spa by Le Méridien. Inspired by the essence of the Maldives and infused with a passion for culture, cuisine, and design, the resort provides a playful sanctuary for curious and creative-minded travelers to savor the good life with a European spirit. Families can choose from the stylishly designed Two Bedroom Beach and Overwater Pool Villas, which offer modern amenities and stunning views of pristine beaches, the Indian Ocean, or the crystal blue lagoon.
The ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa elevates family vacations with daily breakfasts at Turquoise and dinners at Velaa Bar + Grill, Turquoise, or Riviera Tapas & Bar. The package includes kids under 12 stay and dine for free, a welcome pack for kids, Marine Biology Immersion for the whole family, complimentary access to the Le Méridien Family Kids’ Hub for children aged 4 to 12, and free access to Waves Fitness Centre along with daily non-motorized water sports activities.
Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Unforgettable Family Adventures at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort encourages families seeking unforgettable adventures to indulge in the ultimate luxury and excitement this summer. Situated in the Baa Atoll within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the resort provides a unique multigenerational retreat with signature wellness programs designed to help guests eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well during their travels. Little guests can immerse themselves in the enriching environment of The Westin Family Kids Club, with games, interactive and educational activities, giving parents a well-deserved break.
Families can have a rare encounter with majestic manta rays during the highly anticipated Manta season, which starts in May and extends until early November. For those interested in underwater life, the resort hosts a weekly Marine Biology presentation as well as a captivating coral propagation experience. Led by the resort’s passionate resident Marine Biologist, Brianna, guests can gain insights into the rich marine ecosystem and participate in engaging activities. Additionally, families can delight in dolphin and local island excursions, big game fishing, and traditional sunset fishing.
The resort features luxurious Two Bedroom Pool Villas and a three-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence with contemporary decor inspired by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, featuring signature Heavenly® Beds for restorative sleep. Food enthusiasts can explore the resort’s four unique dining menu concepts, including Japanese cuisine, international flavors, Asian street-food-inspired dishes, and unforgettable destination dining experiences.
Families booking the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package can unlock a range of benefits, including daily breakfasts at Island Kitchen and dinners at select restaurants. Children under 12 can stay and dine for free, receive a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the Westin Family Kids Club, and ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ Additionally, guests can maintain their wellness routines with complimentary access to the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.
For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Sustainably Savvy: Explore Family Fun at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Families planning a tropical getaway this summer can look forward to exciting adventures at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The five-star resort welcomes families to explore the natural splendor of North Male Atoll on the private island of Furanafushi. Guests can choose from a range of premium villas and overwater bungalows that featuring breathtaking views of the lush gardens, pristine white-sand beaches, shimmering blue lagoon or the Indian Ocean.
Guests can delve into the resort’s signature ‘Side by Side’ Family Program, designed to create memorable moments that bring families together. From cooking classes, mom and daughter face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving to engaging fun games, ‘Side By Side’ promises cherished memories for families. The resort boasts seven restaurants and bars, each offering a variety of delectable menus sourced with fresh organic produce from Chef Garden and Furana Organic Garden, perfect for families.
Guests can participate in the ‘Adopt A Coral’ – coral planting activity led by the resident Marine Biologist and learn about coral propagation to help grow new colonies in the resort’s lagoon. This program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, allows guests to create meaningful travel experiences. Families can also enjoy a guided snorkeling tour or join a dolphin cruise along the Indian Ocean aboard a traditional Maldivian Cruise Dhoni.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can savor daily breakfasts and buffet dinners at Feast Restaurant or opt for three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Kids will receive a special welcome amenity, and children under 12 can stay and dine for free. Additionally, complimentary access to the Kid’s Club is provided for children ages 4 to 12. The resort is conveniently accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride to and from Velana International Airport, ensuring a stress-free journey for families.
For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Explore all of our ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages here.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.
News
Dive deeper into Maldivian wellbeing with Xubba visiting Oaga Art Resort’s Hoba Spa
Unwind, reconnect and rediscover yourself with ancient Maldivian healing practices at Hoba Spa by Oaga Resorts. The resort has announced the arrival of renowned healer and spa practitioner Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba) from May 2nd to 25th, 2024, a master of creating traditional Maldivian medicinal therapies.
Xubba is a pioneer and a global award winner in the spa field. She is the first to introduce traditional Maldivian medicine (Dhivehi Beys) to the spa experience. With over 18 years of dedicated experience and a deep respect for ancestral wisdom, she is a driving force behind Hoba Spa’s philosophy. Here, modern expertise seamlessly blends with time-tested practices, creating a truly groundbreaking concept.
Xubba believes in a holistic approach to well-being, encompassing mind, body, and soul. Her healing philosophy centers on connecting with your conscious mind and fostering a deeper bond with your subconscious and emotional self. This translates into highly personalised therapies rooted in touch and intuitive healing, acknowledging the unique needs of each individual.
During her residency at Hoba Spa, Xubba will offer insights into the range of personalised treatments using her specially formulated oils. These handcrafted blends, passed down through generations, harness the power of nature’s bounty.
Hoba Spa’s philosophy is deeply rooted vin Maldivian tradition, evident in its very name. “Hoba” translates to “kindness and balance” in ancient Dhivehi, reflecting the spa’s commitment to holistic well-being.
Your Hoba Spa journey begins at the Bodu Ashi, a traditional Maldivian entrance. Here, you set your intentions with ancient Dhivehi words. Experience bespoke therapies, a fusion of modern day techniques and Maldivian practices, or immerse yourself in the Fen Vadaa hydrotherapy circuit, inspired by Maldivian traditions. Depending on the therapy of your choice, you can witness the creation of your personalised oil blend in the Atharuge’, a place inspired by traditional royal perfumeries. Finally, you can also enhance your experience with the Sandhu Moon rituals influenced by the moon phases, incorporating incorporating specific yoga asanas, sound healing, and more.
Join Xubba at Hoba Spa this May and embark on a transformative journey of rediscovery. Reconnect with yourself, embrace the power of ancient traditions, and experience a new dimension of well-being.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised water-sports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
News
Solo travelling South Ari Atoll with Nova Maldives
In an era where the allure of solo travel is embraced by more adventurers than ever, Nova Maldives has announced its Solo Traveller Month this July. This exclusive initiative caters to the growing trend of individuals seeking to explore the world on their terms, driven by a quest for personal growth, mindfulness, and genuine connections.
Throughout the month of July, guests can immerse themselves in an abundant array of engaging experiences designed to enrich their solo journey at Nova. The program is meticulously crafted, offering everything from art classes that spark creativity, to meditation and yoga sessions that bring balance to body, mind and soul, guests can dive deep into the crystal-clear waters with snorkelling and diving sessions, or explore the flavours of the island with Maldivian cooking classes, or delve into the heart of Maldivian culture with authentic experiences that connect them to the soul of the islands. Nova guests can engage their curiosity and love for nature in Nova’s flora and fauna workshops, designed to enlighten and inspire.
For those seeking active pursuits, join in on beachside football and volleyball games, fostering camaraderie and fun in the sun. Nova’s 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness centre and an array of group classes cater to all levels of fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that your wellness journey continues uninterrupted. Sunset fishing expeditions and leisurely boat cruises allow solo travellers to connect with the ocean’s rhythmic beauty, fostering a profound sense of connection with nature. And that’s just the beginning. Nova promises a July filled with discovery, connection, and unforgettable moments, inviting solo travellers to dive into a world of adventure, culture, and wellness.
Nova, nestled in the heart of Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, stands as a beacon for those pursuing a blend of adventure, creative expression, and moments of serene introspection. The Solo Traveller Month at Nova is more than just a vacation; it’s a pivotal journey set in a paradise where the majestic whale sharks glide through their natural habitat year-round—a spectacle exclusive to the region that symbolises the enchanting mystery of the Maldives. The island’s invitation extends to a realm where exhilarating watersports, such as jet skiing and paddleboarding, meet the tranquillity of sun-kissed beaches and azure waters, offering a balanced narrative of excitement and peace.
In a world where the search for mindfulness and community is paramount, Nova harnesses the transformative power of creativity to unite solo travellers. Esteemed local artists lead immersive sessions, from traditional painting to contemporary creative expressions, encouraging guests to explore their inner artists and capture the essence of the Maldives’ vibrant culture. These creative endeavours serve not only as a means of self-expression but as a bridge connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a unique community spirit among solo adventurers. The holistic journey continues at Nova’s Eskape Spa, where relaxation and rejuvenation are not just promises but a profound experience. Tailored spa treatments, yoga and meditation sessions against the luscious backdrop of the lagoon epitomise Nova’s dedication to well-being, offering a sanctuary where the mind, body, and soul can flourish in harmony.
Culinary excellence is a cornerstone of the Nova experience, with dining options ranging from fresh and sustainably caught seafood BBQs to sunset beach dinners and authentic Maldivian cuisine, ensuring a sensory journey that complements the spiritual and adventurous endeavours of our guests. Nova’s dining spaces are crafted to foster connections and create memorable moments. Soul Kitchen welcomes solo travellers to its community tables, providing a warm, inviting space to bond over meals. Mizu offers a delectable Japanese Teppanyaki experience, perfect for enjoying exquisite cuisine while forming new friendships. At Flames, Nova’s Grill House, guests are invited to savour succulent premium meats, seafood, and fresh seasonal produce, all masterfully grilled to perfection.
Across all of Nova’s dining venues, an extensive selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes awaits, along with a superb assortment of cocktails, catering to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic preferences. Nova’s two bars, Wink and Solis, are vibrant hubs of entertainment, offering a selection of lovely cocktails to toast to the day’s adventures. Whether you’re watching the breathtaking sunsets or dancing under the starlit sky, these spaces offer the perfect backdrop for making lasting connections.
Nova’s Solo Traveller Month is a celebration of independence, inviting guests to embrace the freedom to forge their own path, immerse themselves in unparalleled experiences, and create enduring memories alongside fellow explorers. At Nova, the journey of solo travel transcends the physical, venturing into realms of personal growth, artistic exploration, and the creation of a vibrant, like-minded community. Join the Nova community this July for an unforgettable exploration of self, creativity, and connection.
Learn more about Nova’s Solo Traveller Month experience via the brochure here. For additional information and 45% booking discounts, head to Nova’s website. Prices start at approx.. £390 pppn on a Full Board Basis, and £560 on an All-Inclusive basis inclusive of all taxes. Enjoy additional discounts and perks during your stay when booking via nova-maldives.com.
News
Marriott inspires families to discover Maldives with new Family Summer Packages
The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of luxury resorts invites families to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery in the breathtaking paradise of the Maldives. With these exclusive ‘Ultimate Family Summer Getaway’ packages, families can immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of opulence and natural beauty at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Embrace luxury island living in any of the resorts two or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, providing guests with 24-hour personalized signature ‘Aris Meeha’, St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services that cater to their every needs.
Guests can reserve their extraordinary summer retreat before May 31, 2024, for stays until September 30, 2024, where kids under 12 can dine and stay for free. Benefits include daily breakfasts and dinners, a welcome amenity for kids, complimentary access to the kids club, and a host of specially curated experiences to create cherished memories for a lifetime.
Family Fun Getaway at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils its exclusive summer program, inviting families to embrace the island life against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Indian Ocean. The resort’s thoughtful curation entices guests with transformative travel experiences, from epicurean journeys with Michelin-starred guest chefs to wellness retreats guided by leading names, and adventurous surfing retreats with surf icons.
Families can embark on a gastronomic journey, enjoying a Michelin-starred dining experience at the resort. From July 31 to August 1, Chef Bruno Verjus will bring a taste of his two-star Michelin Parisian restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Beach Shack, and offer an exclusive masterclass for guests. From August 10 to 11, Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 and chef-patron of the one-Michelin-star Restaurant Potong, will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine at Summer Pavilion.
In a ‘Summer of Renewal,’ celebrity healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin will lead her signature sound baths for guests under the Maldivian skies from July 19 to 23. Renowned practitioner Abi Adams will guide guests through emotional and hormonal balance journeys using breath, meridian dancing and yoga from August 15 to 19. Surf enthusiasts can learn to master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp from June 8 to 11 and Victor Bernardo from July 3 to 6.
Young explorers from ages 4 to 12 can ignite their imaginations at Ritz Kids and learn about marine life, nature and sustainability from the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. Children can dive into the action at Ritz Kids, a futuristic indoor-outdoor haven filled with interactive playgrounds, napping pods, cinematic movie experiences, and an adrenaline-pumping pool complete with slides and jets.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package, guests can savor daily breakfasts at La Locanda, dinners at Summer Pavilion, Arabesque, Beach Shack, or EAU Bar, and a special welcome amenity for kids. Families can choose from elegantly designed villas including Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, or elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence with its own exclusive cove and sunset views.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
Ultimate Family Summer Escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, situated on a private natural island in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls, welcomes families for a luxurious summer getaway in the Maldives. Guests can explore the breathtaking surroundings, complemented by the resort’s distinctive design inspired by nearby marine life, including the atoll’s own house reef. Along with The St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.
Families can delve into local culture with thrilling expeditions on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni, from dolphin sightings to sunset fishing. The resort also offers marine conservation experiences through unique interactive classes and activities for both children and adults with the resident Marine Biologist. Adults can revel in luxurious amenities and exquisite dining experiences, while young travelers will find an abundance of excitement on the island. At the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club, children aged 4 to 12 can partake in yoga classes, painting, origami, and other creative crafts. Kid-friendly snacks and refreshing juices are available from the private dining menu. For teens ages 16 and older, the Socialite Club boasts an open-door recreation area with a variety of entertainment, including table tennis, foosball, billiards, and air hockey, as well as video and board games.
Families booking the ‘Ultimate Family Summer Escape’ package will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a special welcome amenity for kids, daily breakfasts at ALBA, dinners at select restaurants, kid-sized luxuries like robes and treats, and complimentary access to the resort’s dedicated Children’s Club. Guests can choose from a variety of elegantly designed villas set amidst lush forest surroundings or with breathtaking ocean views, including the award-winning John Jacob Astor Estate, Caroline Astor Estate, Knickerbocker Villa, or Cesar Balsa Villa each featuring family-friendly amenities such as private plunge pools and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
Tropical Family Summer Fun at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled on Vagaru Island overlooking the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to its multi-generational luxury resort for an immersive and eco-friendly holiday experience. Families can bask in the unspoiled beauty of the island’s pristine white beach, savor diverse dining experiences, and embark on daily excursions for diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and sunset fishing to explore the vibrant marine life.
Traveling with children is now even easier with FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, providing a captivating and educational environment for young adventurers on Vagaru Island. The club runs over 100 activities, ranging from arts and crafts to cooking classes, some of which are specially designed for the whole family to enjoy. Among the best kids clubs in the Maldives, the club features a 13-meter-long pirate ship, a separate children’s swimming pool, interactive activities, and child-friendly amenities. Additionally, its educational programs, such as ‘Marine Talk’ sessions led by resident marine biologist Jessica Rose-Innes, focus on coral preservation and island biodiversity.
Fine-dining experiences can be elevated through bespoke destination dining services, ranging from in-villa barbecue dinners and traditional Maldivian Malafaaiy dinners on the beach to a sublime eight-course interactive Indian fusion dinner in the hidden oasis of RIHA. The resort’s sustainability efforts are centered on the vibrant JW Garden, which sources fresh produce for creative cuisine. The JW Garden to Table concept celebrates locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a farm-to-table experience for eco-conscious travelers. This summer, guests can delight in a new vegan menu with innovative plant-based dishes crafted from homegrown JW Garden ingredients, emphasizing sustainability and wellness.
With the ‘Family Fun Summer’ package, guests can immerse themselves in luxurious island living amidst the modern and spacious Duplex Overwater or Beach Pool Villa, each featuring private pools and personalized Thakuru butler service. The package includes daily breakfasts at Aailaa, a choice between daily lunches or dinners at select restaurants. Additionally, guests will receive a welcome amenity for kids, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with one printed photo, and complimentary usage of non-motorized watersports throughout their stay.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
