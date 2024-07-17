News
Nova Maldives unveils group brunching experiences for families, friends
Nova Maldives, the soulful community-based luxury island resort in the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, has introduced its new Group Brunching Experiences. In response to the booming trend of group brunching in the GCC, Nova is embracing this vibrant social phenomenon by introducing these specially curated culinary journeys. Recognising that friends and families travelling together seek to extend their holiday enjoyment with communal dining, Nova offers experiences that foster connections, create unforgettable memories, and provide unparalleled hospitality in stunning settings with a delightful fusion of flavours.
Guests seeking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives can now indulge in a variety of group brunching options at Nova Maldives. Thoughtfully crafted to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, these experiences invite groups of all sizes to come together and share memorable moments over exquisite cuisine.
The group brunching experiences at Nova provide an intimate setting for friends and families to bond while savouring delicious cuisine amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. Whether celebrating a special occasion, reuniting with loved ones, or simply enjoying quality time together, Nova offers the perfect backdrop for creating cherished moments.
Guests can choose from a variety of picturesque settings for their group brunching experience:
- Sandbank Brunch: Indulge in a delightful feast on a secluded sandbank, surrounded by azure waters and soft sands. This unforgettable brunch experience offers breathtaking panoramic views, ensuring moments of serenity and luxury.
- Nava Over-Water Brunch: Enjoy an elegant brunch affair atop the crystal-clear waters. With a sumptuous spread of gourmet delicacies and uninterrupted views of the horizon, guests can create lasting memories while basking in the beauty of their surroundings.
- Beach Brunch: Revel in a laid-back dining experience with your toes in the sand and the gentle ocean breeze as companions. Feast on a variety of flavors while taking in the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline, making for a relaxed and memorable gathering.
- Traditional Dhoni Brunch: Experience the charm of Maldivian culture with a picnic-style brunch aboard a traditional Dhoni (Maldivian sailing boat). Set sail on the tranquil waters surrounding Nova and enjoy a unique culinary adventure amidst stunning marine vistas.
Speaking about the concept, Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives said, “At Nova Maldives, we are dedicated to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and rich culture of the Maldives. Our Group Brunching Experiences offer friends and families travelling together the perfect opportunity to connect and create lasting memories in paradise.”
These experiences are available on a request basis only and are subject to weather conditions. The offerings and menus are completely bespoke, with pricing dependent on guests’ menu preferences and group size.
To discover Nova’s latest special offers and book your stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com.
Entertainment
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites filmmakers to capture magic in paradise
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has extended a warm invitation to filmmakers, production teams, and content creators worldwide with our exciting new offering – the exclusive Filming Package. Tucked away in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is more than just a luxurious retreat; it’s a breathtaking backdrop for your next cinematic masterpiece.
Picture yourself filming amidst stunning coral reefs teeming with marine life or capturing golden sunsets over pristine beaches. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort provides an extraordinary setting where every frame tells a story of natural beauty and luxury.
What’s Included in the Filming Package?
- Tailored Location Rental Fees: Choose from a variety of picturesque settings within our resort to bring your creative vision to life.
- Discounted Accommodation: Enjoy special rates for your cast and crew, ensuring comfort and relaxation during your filming adventure.
- Additional Services: From gourmet catering to top-notch equipment rental and seamless transportation, we’ve got your production logistics covered.
- Permits and Permissions: Our team handles all the paperwork, making sure you have the necessary approvals to film in this exclusive location.
- Personalised On-Site Support: Count on our dedicated staff to assist with everything from logistics to ensuring your filming experience runs smoothly.
- Customisation Options: We understand every project is unique; that’s why we offer flexibility to tailor our package to suit your specific needs and creative goals.
Beyond its cinematic vistas, our resort offers state-of-the-art facilities, impeccable service, and a commitment to making your filming experience exceptional. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, commercial, or feature film, the resort provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.
Ready to bring your cinematic vision to life? Contact the resort team today to explore our filming opportunities, discuss customisation options, and secure your preferred filming dates. Let NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort be your partner in creating unforgettable moments amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. For more information and to book your filming package, visit Filming Package (nh-hotels.com) or reach out to; T: +960 684 4888 | E: havodda@nhcollection.com.
News
Emirati illusionist Moein Al Bastaki returns to Kandima Maldives for ‘Tropical Summer Kamp’
Renowned Emirati magician and illusionist, Moein Al Bastaki, is set to dazzle audiences once again at Kandima Maldives’ Tropical Summer Kamp, following his magical performance during Eid Al Fitr earlier this year. The Tropical Summer Kamp, tailored for families, promises an enchanting experience from August 5th to 9th, 2024.
During this immersive event, parents and kids alike will have the opportunity to unleash their inner magician and learn the secrets of magic from one of the best in the business along with getting certified by him. Moein Al Bastaki will be personally guiding participants through the art of illusion, teaching them his most captivating tricks. Moreover, families will have the unique chance to assist Moein and showcase their newfound magic prowess at the end of the Kamp during the grand finale stage show live.
Commenting on the event, Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome back Moein Al Bastaki to Kandima for our Tropical Summer Kamp. His previous performance left audiences spellbound, and we are confident that this event will be equally magical. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to bond and create unforgettable memories together.”
Participants will delve into the world of magic, mastering famous tricks such as Magical Hand Shuffle, Best Money Trick, Mind Reading Card Trick etc. Through hands-on workshops and interactive sessions, Kandima guests will develop their skills and creativity, creating unforgettable memories together.
In addition to these magical experiences, families will have the opportunity to bond over a diverse range of activities organised during the Tropical Summer Kamp. Kandima boasts one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, Kandiland, offering a plethora of new adventure-filled games tailored for children of all ages. From Cooking Classes to Art Sessions at KULA Art Studio, and from Beach Bootcamp with Aqua Yoga to Pilates, to the exhilarating aquatic adventures at Aquaholics – there’s something for everyone. For those seeking relaxation, Kandima’s esKape spa offers pure bliss where parents and children can indulge in spa treatments. Each day at the Tropical Summer Kamp is unique in its own way with a diverse activity schedule.
Kandima is offering an exclusive tropiKal escape this summer with up to 60% off on stays until September 30, 2024. Plus, kids under 6 years of age stay free! For stays up to 4 nights or more, enjoy 50% off Return Domestic Transfers. To secure your spot at Kandima’s Tropical Summer Kamp and embark on a magical journey with Moein Al Bastaki, visit www.kandima.com.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort’s Fire Restaurant wins 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence
Fire Restaurant has been honoured for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.
“We are immensely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience and a wide range of wine choices. Our wine programme is designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual wine lovers, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.”
“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.
The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.
FIRE is inspired by the all-time classic American steakhouse experience, and the concept explores the art of grilling meat to perfection. A team of talented chefs, under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma, delivers the finest prime-cut meat plated succulently alongside mouthwatering condiments and a selection of homemade sauces. This fine-dining experience is enhanced further with organic, free-trade certified, and free-range ingredients sourced from around the world. Each plate served is a heartily rich enhancement of timeless flavors. Nestled within the chic and well-balanced ambience of The Restaurant, Fire opens for lunch and dinner while the salty breeze and the gently lapping waves perfect this partially overwater experience.
The Wine list at Fire, is intended to reflect diversity of producers’ terroirs and grape varietals, showcasing an exquisite selection of wines ranging from classic to rustic and modern to vibrant. A particular importance was given to ensuring a balanced and generous sampling of the diverse flavors of both the Old World and the New World with exceptionally high quality and value, encouraging guests to experiment throughout their stay.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is an exclusively private island, promising guests of all ages and personalities the opportunity to redefine time and space and the independence to discover themselves while strengthening bonds of togetherness and creating unique experiences. Located at a convenient 30-minute speedboat ride in the picturesque North Male Atoll, this picturesque slice of paradise offers 75 spacious villas sprawled on the beachfront and over the turquoise lagoon. The resort offers a diverse array of gastronomic experiences, from casual Hawker-style to fine dining on the beach, with three diverse dining venues and three unique concepts sure to appeal to everyone’s taste buds.
