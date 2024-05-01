News
SO/ Maldives celebrates Orthodox Easter with celebrity chef Mirko Zago
SO/ Maldives is gearing up for Orthodox Easter with a special event featuring renowned celebrity Chef Mirko Zago. From May 5th to May 8th, guests can embark on an exceptional culinary journey curated by the acclaimed chef.
Chef Mirko, known for his impressive background and Michelin-recognized dishes, will present a series of exclusive dining experiences with a Mediterranean flair. The highlight is the “Via Con Me” (Follow Me) 6-course signature menu on May 5th and 8th, taking guests on a delectable exploration of Chef Mirko’s iconic flavors.
On May 6th, guests can participate in a unique culinary masterclass led by Chef Mirko himself. Learn the art of crafting homemade pasta while enjoying stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond the culinary delights, SO/ Maldives offers fun-filled activities for children at The Nest kids club, ensuring a memorable family experience. Guests seeking wellness can also avail themselves of services from Dr. A. Aradhana, a renowned holistic healer available at the resort until May 15th.
Treat your family to a luxurious Easter escape at SO/ Maldives. For more information and bookings, visit SO/ Hotels & Resorts: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/the-ultimate-family-escape/
Fan Club
‘All-inclusive’ stays most popular at Kandooma Maldives
While global cost of living pinches, ‘all-inclusive’ stays grow.
Award-winning Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has crunched the numbers and ‘All-inclusive’ stays are now at their most popular. The 15-hectare private island paradise in South Male Atoll, just a 40-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport has established itself with families, couples, and groups over several years. In Quarter 1 2024, the Resort says 32.19% of total stays booked an All-inclusive experience. At Kandooma guests can choose between a soft or alcohol All-inclusive stay, with the latter showing a whopping 40.9% growth since 1 January.
Regarding the growth of All-inclusive stays and customer preferences, Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing shares, “Our guests are looking for value and our All-inclusive dining plan delivers in spades.”
So are we all drinking more, or is it just the comfort of knowing it’s all included?
“We are not necessarily drinking more, but I certainly do think many people like to enjoy a sundowner or a cocktail while on holiday, and a fancy coffee. In a remote location, those costs add up quickly and if there is a great drinks list and a mixologist on the bar with a bit of sparkle, you are more likely to indulge in more than just one on holiday.”
She adds that the All-inclusive offering has recently been upgraded.
“I think it’s fair to say that all of the resorts in the Maldives recognise that we can be perceived as a little pricey with everything being transported into the individual islands, most often from abroad. With that in mind and that people in many of our feeder markets are feeling the pinch with greater costs of living at the moment, travellers are becoming more savvy and want to budget their getaways. They are not necessarily cancelling a trip because of tighter budgets or reducing the number of nights, but rather, pricing it up and seeking greater value.”
“As a resort that sits in the mid-market, just beneath the five-star ranking, we are conscious now, as much as ever, that guests use all the digital tools at their disposal to compare the different offerings, and we work hard to remain competitive.”
Kandooma has just refreshed its All-inclusive offering. Though it seems like more of an overhaul than just a simple refresh, it includes everything from more discount privileges at the Spa and specialty dining to afternoon tea snacks, ice cream hours, and much more.
The refreshed All-inclusive plan at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives includes:
- Breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets at Kandooma Cafe the resortâ€™s all-day dining restaurant which showcases international favourites as well as Maldivian flavours
Option to enjoy an a la carte option for lunch or dinner at Bokkuraa Coffee Club on the pool deck
Afternoon tea snacks
Ice Cream hour
Unlimited Drinks including wines, beers, mixed drinks, cocktails and special coffees from 11am to 11pm daily (using quality brands); the soft option includes mocktails, smoothies, milkshakes and more.
20% discount privilege at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala
50% discount privilege on Mini Bar
Welcome drink on Check-in
Complimentary non-motorised activities (excl Catamaran)
Coming second in the meal plan preference stakes (by less than a percentage point) is the Half Board option which includes buffet Breakfast and Dinner at the resort’s all-day dining international restaurant, Kandooma Cafe. With 31.42% of all stays opting for Half Board.
“The numbers revealed some interesting trends, even for us, with less than a quarter of all guests, 22.83% choosing bed and breakfast,”
2023 Winner of Leading Family Resort Maldives and Best Dive Resort Maldives, Kandooma is a private and natural island. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme supported by the IHG Kids’ Stay & Eat Free initiative. Six food and beverage outlets ensure you’ll eat like a King and have the opportunity to not only indulge in your favourites from around the world but sample the flavours of the Maldives too. You might just be inspired to book one of the resort’s terrific cooking classes. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquillity and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
News
Blood Donation Drive at Alila Kothaifaru, Part of the Hyatt Portfolio, Makes Significant Impact During Global Month of Service
Alila Kothaifaru, a proud member of the Hyatt family, recently concluded a highly successful blood donation campaign as part of its Global Month of Service initiative. Held in collaboration with the Madhuvaree Health Center and Maldives Blood Service, the event garnered remarkable support from Alila Kothaifaru team members, reflecting the resort’s deep commitment to community welfare.
The blood donation drive, themed “Donate Blood, Save a Life”, was a cornerstone event of Alila Kothaifaru’s Global Month of Service, aimed at embodying Hyatt’s core values of empathy and service. By rallying together for this noble cause, the resort team members demonstrated their dedication to making a positive impact beyond the confines of the resort’s stunning island location.
Mr. Thomas Weber, general manager of Alila Kothaifaru, shared his thoughts on the significance of the initiative, stating, “As part of the Hyatt family, we recognize the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. The overwhelming response to our blood donation campaign reaffirms our belief in the power of collective action to effect meaningful change.” The personal involvement of Mr. Thomas Weber, who actively participated by donating blood, underscores the leadership’s hands-on approach to philanthropy and community engagement.
Mr. Rif-ath Fareed, director of HR at Alila Kothaifaru, praised the collaborative efforts of the team in organizing the campaign and expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic participation of the team members. He remarked, “Our Global Month of Service initiative embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines Hyatt’s ethos. The success of our blood donation drive is a testament to the generosity and goodwill of all involved.”
The blood donation campaign at Alila Kothaifaru epitomizes Hyatt’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and underscores its mission to make a positive impact on society. Through initiatives like these, the resort continues to uphold Hyatt’s legacy of care and service, enriching the lives of individuals in need.
News
Another Head-to-Head Nomination for The OZEN Collection in Condé Nast Traveller Awards
Following hot on the heels of the recent announcement of being shortlisted for Russia’s prestigious TTG Awards 2024, both OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI of Maldives’ leading luxury brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, have been selected as finalists for ‘Best Global Resort’ in Conde Nast’s 2024 Traveller’s Choice Awards.
Falaaz Ismail, Assistant Vice President of Sales comments on the continued recognition THE OZEN COLLECTION year on year, “With the recent announcement for the TTG award in Russia and now inclusion in the globally-recognised Conde Nast award, is clear testimony that both our valued guests and our travel partners across the world recognise the truly unique experience at both of our prestigious private islands here in the Maldives.
“The flagship properties of our ultra-luxury brand, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, epitomise enchanting and elevated hospitality. With our future plans for expansion into India and Sri Lanka, THE OZEN COLLECTION embodies a commitment to unrivalled luxury and exceptional guest experiences”, adds Falaaz.
Every year, Conde Nast, the world’s media authority on luxury travel recommendations, conducts its Readers’ Choice Awards Survey, listing resorts from top destinations to discover the best of the best in global vacations.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offers a vibrant and luxurious escape just 45-minutes from Velana International Airport, surrounded by azure waters and lush greens. Meanwhile, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance and sophistication, featuring overwater villas with slides and curated experiences for an unforgettable retreat.
Experience the exclusive INDULGENCE™️ Plan, a hassle-free holiday plan encompassing island living delights. Enjoy premium liquor, champagne, sunset cruises, fishing excursions, and exotic dining experiences.
At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the 90 private villas and RESERVES offer grand amenities, each with a private pool and direct lagoon or beach access. The private Island offers various activities with compliments around the Island. The RESERVE™️ Plan provides quintessential elegance and exclusive services for discerning guests seeking an extraordinary experience.
Voting for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards is open until 30th June 2024.
