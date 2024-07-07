Lifestyle
Jay-Jay Okocha enjoys luxurious escape at SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives welcomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Jay-Jay Okocha in collaboration with the world-renowned football club and Ooredoo, a premium PSG partner.
Okocha, a celebrated Nigerian midfielder known for his exceptional skills, is enjoying the resort’s exquisite offerings. A true footballing icon, he earned 73 caps for Nigeria and participated in three FIFA World Cups. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest players and a PSG legend, Okocha’s presence adds further prestige to SO/ Maldives.
“We are delighted to host Mr. Okocha,” said Oreste Traetto, Resort Manager of SO/ Maldives. “His visit highlights our exceptional amenities and the ongoing collaboration between Accor, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ooredoo in the region. We aim to create an unforgettable experience for him.”
Okocha’s exclusive stay will include various activities that showcase the resort’s unique blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure, further solidifying SO/ Maldives’ reputation as a stylish and coveted destination.
A Paradise Awaits
Nestled on a pristine private island within the Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives offers a haven of sophistication just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. The resort seamlessly blends accessibility with tranquility, boasting 80 luxurious over-water and beachfront villas. Each villa, ranging from one to three bedrooms, features breathtaking views and a private pool, ensuring an unparalleled escape.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma to host musical event in May 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that Australian band, ‘The Church’ will perform at the private island resort 3-10 May 2025 to the delight of fans. The event name is inspired by the band’s international hit ‘Under the Milky Way’, heralded as one of Australia’s most recognisable rock anthems. The week- long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$2,890 per person, twin share (normally A$3,950) for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The Gold Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Gift Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Now in their fifth decade of making music, The Church perform a highly cinematic and atmospheric blend of indie rock, shimmering post-punk, icy dream-pop and psychedelic post-rock leaving audiences mesmerised.
With the same creative energy as the band’s early years, the five-piece line-up for ‘Under the Milky Way in the Maldives’ includes band founder Steve Kilbey (Bassist and Vocalist), Tim Powles (Drummer and Producer across 17 albums since 1994), Ian Haug (Guitarist joined in 2013, formerly of Powderfinger), Jeffrey Cain (Multi-instrumentalist joined in 2020), and Ashley Naylor (Guitarist and longtime member of Paul Kelly’s touring band).
“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise who organise these fantastic events and to say we are thrilled to have The Church on the line-up for 2025 is an understatement,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The week-long music events which have become synonymous with Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, combine all the wonderful attributes of an island getaway in the Maldives with some incredible performances says Mark.
“When you attend a concert, you are usually some distance from the performers relying on big screens to see them close-up, but that isn’t the case here on the island. I think this is what makes the Music in Paradise events at Kandooma so special. Our staﬀ, the guests and organisers are truly within touching distance of their idols. The vibe is informal and relaxed. There’s nothing like bumping into one of these performers at the buﬀet or sharing a story over a beer barefoot on the sand. It’s a very special experience.” added Mark.\
While the band’s early albums Of Skins and Heart, The Blurred Crusade and Heyday were popular, it wasn’t until the 1988 album Starfish that The Church broke into the mainstream, with ‘Under the Milky Way’. More recently, their 26th album The Hypnogogue launched in 2022 and their world tour, has been attributed to a band renaissance where original and new material was met with praise and acclaim.
Rolling Stone noted Kilbey’s powerful bass playing, Vive Le Rock, rating it 9 out of 10, while American Songwriter highlighted the band’s fluid moods and shadowy style. Classic Rock acclaimed Kilbey’s performance as one of his best.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the launch of “Journey Through Maldivian Heritage,” an immersive cultural experience that aims to introduce the luxury resort’s guests to a variety of local customs and artisanal activities designed to celebrate the heritage and traditions of the Maldives.
Available every Thursday, this all-day initiative offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in local heritage by making a genuine connection to the Maldivian people and their culture. From the moment guests wake up, they are treated to a wide selection of authentic Maldivian specialities at breakfast. Then as they stroll around the island, guests will see the team proudly dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. With guidance from the resort’s dedicated team and local artisans, guests will experience traditional corals, local cuisine, and cultural activities throughout the day.
Suitable for guests of all ages, the many engaging artisanal activities on oﬀer include a Palm Leaf Weaving Workshop, where guests can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own beautiful palm leaf corals such as ornaments, baskets, hats, and more. For those seeking a musical experience, the Bodu Beru Drum Class offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rhythm and movement of traditional Maldivian drumming and dance. Culinary explorers can participate in a hands-on Maldivian Cooking Class with a local master chef as he reveals the secrets of Maldivian cuisine.
As part of the fully immersive adventure, the Local Island Visit encourages guests to explore a nearby island and experience the local way of life up close. The Traditional Maldivian Sunset Fishing activity provides guests with an opportunity to try their hand at fishing using traditional methods against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. The Fishing Net Making Class, led by local experts, teaches the skill of making fishing nets that has been handed down across multiple generations. For the more active fun seekers, there is an unmissable opportunity to join in a Bashi Game, a traditional Maldivian sport which is similar to volleyball.
As the sun sets, the team and guests will gather for the mesmerising Bodu Beru Sundowner Ritual. Celebrating the end of the day, the ceremony begins with the lighting of torches before the rhythmic beats of a Maldivian bodu beru performance by the team combine to create an enchanting and unforgettable experience.
Anantara Kihavah is committed to offering guests an authentic and immersive experience that captures the heart and soul of the Maldives. Through these cultural activities, the resort aims to create lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian heritage.
Palace for the prince: Muleeage’s century-long journey through history
It was ‘honeymoon season’ in Suez. Sultan Haji Imadudeen was reigning on a throne of love in Egypt. But back home, those were darker times, as Maldives continued to borrow from Bohra merchants of Mumbai. After all, the wedding expenses of the monarch had to be paid by the state.
Imadudeen has appointed his younger brother, Dhoshee Manippulhu of Maandhooge, as the regent to take care of the state’s affairs, but it was Prince Ibrahim Dhoshimeynakilegefaan of Athireege who ruled. Prince Ibrahim’s son, Abdul Majeed Didi of Athireege, took charge of stabilising the nation.
Backed by the British masters and business elites in Male’, Abdul Majeed Didi began hatching a secret plan. Finally, by the early hours of March 10, 1910, onlookers could understand that something was happening in Muleege. Beeru Mohamed Fulhu, who was at the Friday Mosque, saw the door being opened and Mohamed Shamsudeen being escorted out by his brother-in-law Abdul Majeed Didi and Sayyid Kilegefaanu, also known as Khatheeb Seedhi. The two men accompanied Shamshudeen to Boduganduvaru, the royal palace, and placed him on the throne as Sultan Shamsudeen Iskandhar, Al-Salitc. As Shamsudeen was the brother-in-law of both men, the aim behind the plan could mean more than just stabilising the nation; there might have been personal motives and interests.
After appointing Shamsudeen the sultan, Khatheeb Seedhi told him that no one was ever going to challenge his reign. He said that Shamshudeen was not going to leave the throne unless he wished to do so.
Khatheeb Sidi’s saying became true, as Shamsudeen remained in power for the next 31 years, six months and 28 days. That was until he left behind all the privileges of a king for the sake of his beloved son Hassan Izzuddeen, for whom he built Henveyru Ganduvaru or Muleeage from where he started his journey to become the sultan at one midnight. As the famous public speaker and poet Ibrahim Shihab later said, the sultan abdicated for the only son he ever had.
Muleeage, the presidential palace which is now 105 years old, was originally built for Shamsudeen’s son and the then Crown Prince Hassan Izzudeen. The palace was originally named as Henveyru Ganduvaru. It was a symbol of the king’s love for his son.
The origin of this address goes back to the era of the heroic Sultan Hassan Izzudeen, also known as Dhonbandaarain. This plot of land was first used to build a thatch hut when Muhammad Manik of Mulee shifted his family to the capital city. The house was later inherited by Dhonbandaarain and then by Ibrahim Noorahdeen and then by his son Shamsudeen. Hassan Izzudeen was born to Shamsudeen and Sithi Didi, daughter of Bodu Sidi of Kalhuhurage.
When Izzudeen was studying in Ceylon, Shamsudeen decided to build the house before his son returned home. Shamsudeen decided to build it as a palace for the crown prince.
Fully funded by state coffers, the project was commissioned in 1914. Ahmed Dhoshimeyna Kiligefaanu of Athireege was assigned as the project manager. Architects and builders were brought from Ceylon. Architecture and the design was that of the Victorian era with a touch of colonial architectural design. Furniture too was imported from Ceylon. Few transoms were designed by Easa Mohamed Fulhu from the island of Kela in Haa Alif Atoll.
The palace was opened on December 7, 1919, with a special Mauloodh, a cultural prayer.
Izzudeen came back from Ceylon after his education to live in the palace as “Henveyru Ganduvaru Manippulhu”. He lived with privileges that don’t match with that of any other prince. As he was a highly-skilled musician, the palace became a theatre for music. Izzudeen sang with his beautiful voice whilst also playing harmonium. Boys of his dance group, widely known as “Nashaa Party” danced to his music, dressed as ladies. Boduberu too was part of the fun at the palace. It was full on partying till midnight on most days. It is said that the novel, Dhonthuhkalaage Gellunu Furaavaru (lost teenage of Dhonthuhkala), written by Muhammad Ismail Didi of Meerubahuruge, was based on an incident that happened at the palace.
The elite of Athireege took all that as inappropriate for a crown prince. Their disapproval grew and Izzudeen was considered as someone who is ineligible for the throne. The first written constitution in the history of Maldives was passed as a result. It was written in that constitution that the sultanate will only go to a grandson of Dhonbandarain, effectively removing Izzudeen from the royal inheritance path.
But the constitution was later received by the people as a burden, as new laws were introduced to a population that was not aware of such rules. It made their life miserable.
“We can’t bear this anymore,” they said, as they gathered at the Gulhakulhey Fasgandu, an open area just next to the headquarters of the army, and tore apart the document. They even attempted to bring out some ministers to be dealt with by the mob.
The country then saw increased hostile actions against the government from Izzudeen who tried to take over.
Prime Minister Hassan Fareed issued orders to arrest Izzudeen’s allies. Izzudeen went to Bodubandeyrige, then headquarters of security forces, in person to try save his allies. Shamsudeen left the throne to follow.
The prime minister, who was paving way for the change in government, used this as an opportunity to overthrow Shamsudeen. The latter was banished to Fuvahmulah, in the far south, together with his son Izzudeen.
Izzudeen died on the island after a short ailment, whilst Shamsudeen was brought back to Male’ as his health deteriorated. He died shortly thereafter. Henveyru Ganduvaru was deserted after that.
All the palaces except that of the sultan were later downgraded and Henveyru Ganduvaru became Muleeage, taking the name of the first house built at the address.
Muleeage was used for several purposes for the next 80 years before becoming the presidential palace in 1953. From 1942 to 1947, it was used to house the ministries of home affairs and defence, and the office of the head of intelligence. It also served as the headquarters of the first newspaper in the country, Sarukaaruge Khabaru.
With the first republic that came into being in 1953, Muleeage became the presidential palace, serving as the official residence of Mohamed Ameen Didi, the first president.
As the monarchy was reinstated after overthrowing Ameen and abolishing the republic in a coup, Muleeage became the office of the prime minister. Ibrahim Famuladeyrikiligefaan and Ibrahim Nasir were prime ministers who used the office. At one point during their administrations, Muleeage also housed the ministry of defence.
Presidential palace and several ministries at some point, Muleeage has been in use ever since.
Apart from this, several high profile guests of the state stayed there during their visits. Late Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philips were amongst those.
Although Ibrahim Nasir, as the first president of the second republic, declared Muleeage as the presidential palace again in 1970, he didn’t use it as such. His successor, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, was the first president to formally use it as his official residence. He stayed there from 1988 to 1994, before moving to Theemuge, a newly built presidential palace which later became the Supreme Court.
The first Supreme Court, which was the result of the present day constitution, was temporarily housed in Muleeage in 2008. Then came President Mohamed Nasheed who chose to make it the presidential palace yet again. It was also used as the offices of a national inquiry commission, which was setup to investigate the events surrounding Nasheed’s early departure in 2012, before becoming the presidential palace again.
In the century that has passed since Muleeage was built in its current design, it has witnessed numerous historical events in the country. It witnessed the declaration of the first republic and the reinstating of the monarchy. It hosted heads of states as well as ministers from different parts of the world. Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandi was one amongst them to be remembered.
Been a place for all that, the status of Muleeage is much more important in our history; it was the childhood home of Hassan Izzudeen, Dhonbandaarain, the heroic sultan who freed Maldives from the short-lived rule of the Malabari invaders, also known as “Holhin”. This was the place from where he came out for his battle with the flag of freedom flying over his head.
