News
Experience magic of ‘Tales From The Golden Hour’ at The Nautilus Maldives this festive season
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to celebrate with a unique blend of ultra-luxury hospitality and free-spirited charm. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests can experience unscripted dining, intimate celebrations, and bohemian-style New Year festivities under its enchanting theme.
Unveil the Magic: “Tales from the Golden Hour”
This year’s festive programme at The Nautilus is all about those moments of pure magic when the light is just right, and everything seems possible. Whether you’re toasting to the setting sun, sharing stories by the bonfire, or dancing under the stars with your loved ones, The Nautilus promises a festive season filled with golden and transformative memories.
Gastronomic Adventures Like No Other
This festive season, guests can indulge in personalised tastings at Zeytoun, discovering an eclectic array of flavours from around the globe, featuring curated rum, whisky, champagnes, and cheeses. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the Gaja degustation dinner, presenting an exquisite exploration of Piemonte and Langhe district wines, paired with authentic Mediterranean culinary masterpieces. One evening will be dedicated to the earthy richness of truffles through creatively crafted dishes that celebrate this precious ingredient.
For a truly extravagant affair, guests can join an extravagant Champagne dinner, where each course is expertly paired with the prestigious Dom Pérignon champagne, promising an evening of opulent culinary indulgence. At Ocaso, guests can discover the true essence of sustainable dining with our ocean-to-table delights, relishing in the freshest, locally caught seafood, meticulously prepared to highlight its natural flavours. Another exceptional dining experience is an exclusive Japanese dinner at Ocaso, perfectly paired with curated Sake.
Glowing Christmas Celebrations and Bohemian New Year’s Eve Bash
A candlelit Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will feature our chefs’ culinary magic, and Santa Claus will make a special appearance at Naiboli beach, bringing surprises and joy to our youngest guests. The Nautilus will ring in the New Year with a bohemian flair. The New Year’s Eve celebration is a vibrant affair, beginning with a golden hour cocktail party at The Nautilus’s deserted private island close by, where guests are taken by a private yacht for a shimmering soirée of 2024. As the sun sets over the horizon, a lavish dinner under the stars awaits, accompanied by an eclectic blend of live music and entertainment at its best. As midnight approaches, a spectacular fireworks display will illuminate the night sky, marking the arrival of the New Year with wonder and excitement.
Transformative Spa Rituals
Guests can discover unparalleled tranquility with The Nautilus’ Serenity of Twilight Aerial Yoga, where gentle expert guidance helps them flow from cocoon-like poses to butterfly-inspired movements, leading to a state of complete calmness and inner wellbeing. The Butterfly Transformation Ritual, featuring a revitalising Golden Sugar scrub, an Omorovicza Rose Quartz massage with gold-infused ylang-ylang oil, and a Gold Hydra Lifting Facial, will leave their skin luminous and provide a profound sense of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Golden Memories For All
The Nautilus is perfect for travellers dreaming of a romantic escape, solitude seekers, and families seeking moments of togetherness. Couples can indulge in private dinners and carefully crafted holistic spa treatments that promise a transformative experience. Meanwhile, families can enjoy a variety of children and family activities tailored for all ages, ensuring a magical festive experience for everyone.
To discover the magical ‘Tales from the Golden Hour’ of The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/tales-from-the-golden-hour. Contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your unforgettable ultra-luxury bohemian escape.
Lifestyle
Jay-Jay Okocha enjoys luxurious escape at SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives welcomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Jay-Jay Okocha in collaboration with the world-renowned football club and Ooredoo, a premium PSG partner.
Okocha, a celebrated Nigerian midfielder known for his exceptional skills, is enjoying the resort’s exquisite offerings. A true footballing icon, he earned 73 caps for Nigeria and participated in three FIFA World Cups. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest players and a PSG legend, Okocha’s presence adds further prestige to SO/ Maldives.
“We are delighted to host Mr. Okocha,” said Oreste Traetto, Resort Manager of SO/ Maldives. “His visit highlights our exceptional amenities and the ongoing collaboration between Accor, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ooredoo in the region. We aim to create an unforgettable experience for him.”
Okocha’s exclusive stay will include various activities that showcase the resort’s unique blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure, further solidifying SO/ Maldives’ reputation as a stylish and coveted destination.
A Paradise Awaits
Nestled on a pristine private island within the Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives offers a haven of sophistication just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. The resort seamlessly blends accessibility with tranquility, boasting 80 luxurious over-water and beachfront villas. Each villa, ranging from one to three bedrooms, features breathtaking views and a private pool, ensuring an unparalleled escape.
Action
Kandooma Maldives extends Dive Free promo until 31 October 2025
In August last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, launched a ‘Dive Free’ promotion offering free scuba diving for guests. A year on, and due to the overwhelming success of the promotion, Kandooma’s Dive Free has been extended until 31 October 2025.
“When we launched ‘Dive Free’ we knew this inclusion would set us apart from our competitors and it did. It has been extremely well received by scuba divers from around the world visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“I think in part the promotion’s success is also due to our location on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 sites in the Maldives just a 15-minute boat ride away from the resort, making it possible for multiple dives in one day.”
Talking about the promotion, Mark explained that the scuba diving inclusion is for guests staying three or more nights.
“The ‘dive free’ element is treated similarly to how we treat breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club. It’s just part of a Kandooma stay,” added Mark.
The resort has its own five-star PADI resort dive centre, Kandooma Dive, complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities, and a dedicated fleet of dive boats. In 2023, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named the Best Dive Resort in the Maldives, an award it has been nominated for again in 2024.
Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and various coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma include:
- Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and abundant marine life including white-tip reef sharks and eagle rays; the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.
- Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of grey reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.
- Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for aquatic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.
- Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives. It includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. The site has created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area, making it suitable for less experienced divers.
- Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.
- Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.
“We are passionate about life beneath the surface, it truly is an aquatic wonderland,” said Mark.
“I’m a keen diver myself and exploring and sharing the deep blue with our guests is one of the highlights of my time here in the Maldives.” he added.
Dive Free inclusions are available to full-paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and include two single tank group dives for two certified divers per villa, per day of stay. All dives are fully guided, including free dive equipment, boat transfers, and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on the day of departure and surface intervals are observed. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager, and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms, and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.
Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which has a dedicated water zone with slides and a full activities programme.
After a day of diving, you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets, offering an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.
Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. At the same time, the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
With the warm Indian Ocean teeming with marine life, good visibility, and a five-star PADI resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma, scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and it’s FREE.
Action
Wayne Routledge brings Premier League flair to Siyam World Maldives
Buckle up, football enthusiasts, because Siyam World Maldives is set to deliver a football extravaganza like no other! This Autumn, Siyam World is scoring a hat-trick of football camps led by international football stars, and part of the incredible line-up is none other than the legendary, former English professional football player Wayne Routledge. From August 6th to 8th, young footballers will get the chance to train with this maestro at Siyam World, who has dazzled fans at Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Swansea City, UK.
But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on an impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.
So why not take your shot at greatness? Wayne Routledge is bringing his wealth of Premier League experience and a playbook full of tricks to the paradise island. His football camp promises to elevate your game with expert tips and world-class training, as each 90-minute daily session promises dynamic drills and sophisticated exercises under the supervision of a professional who has experienced world-class football.
Located in the popular Noonu Atoll, Siyam World Maldives is just a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, or a swift 30-minute domestic flight followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip from Maafaru Airport. This idyllic setting is the perfect backdrop for honing your skills and refining your game under Wayne’s expert guidance.
True to Siyam World’s “world of possibilities” promise, there will be plenty to keep the family entertained on and off the pitch this autumn.
Trending
-
Gastronomy1 week ago
Mercure Kooddoo Resort: Where luxury meets culinary innovation
-
Business1 week ago
Maldives celebrates arrival of 2024’s 1 millionth tourist
-
Drink1 week ago
‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
-
Action1 week ago
Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
-
News1 week ago
Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts win major awards at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
-
News1 week ago
Turkish celebrity Sevgi Eren enjoys unforgettable stay at Sheraton Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Unleash your island spirit with ‘Voyage to Velavaru’ offer
-
Action6 days ago
World-class diving, snorkelling, watersports and sustainability programmes at Gili Lankanfushi