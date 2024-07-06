Kandooma Maldives extends Dive Free promo until 31 October 2025

In August last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, launched a ‘Dive Free’ promotion offering free scuba diving for guests. A year on, and due to the overwhelming success of the promotion, Kandooma’s Dive Free has been extended until 31 October 2025.

“When we launched ‘Dive Free’ we knew this inclusion would set us apart from our competitors and it did. It has been extremely well received by scuba divers from around the world visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“I think in part the promotion’s success is also due to our location on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 sites in the Maldives just a 15-minute boat ride away from the resort, making it possible for multiple dives in one day.”

Talking about the promotion, Mark explained that the scuba diving inclusion is for guests staying three or more nights.

“The ‘dive free’ element is treated similarly to how we treat breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club. It’s just part of a Kandooma stay,” added Mark.

The resort has its own five-star PADI resort dive centre, Kandooma Dive, complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities, and a dedicated fleet of dive boats. In 2023, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named the Best Dive Resort in the Maldives, an award it has been nominated for again in 2024.

Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and various coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma include:

Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and abundant marine life including white-tip reef sharks and eagle rays; the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.

Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of grey reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.

Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for aquatic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.

Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives. It includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. The site has created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area, making it suitable for less experienced divers.

Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.

Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.

“We are passionate about life beneath the surface, it truly is an aquatic wonderland,” said Mark.

“I’m a keen diver myself and exploring and sharing the deep blue with our guests is one of the highlights of my time here in the Maldives.” he added.

Dive Free inclusions are available to full-paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and include two single tank group dives for two certified divers per villa, per day of stay. All dives are fully guided, including free dive equipment, boat transfers, and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on the day of departure and surface intervals are observed. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager, and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms, and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.

Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.

Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which has a dedicated water zone with slides and a full activities programme.

After a day of diving, you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets, offering an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.

Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. At the same time, the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.

With the warm Indian Ocean teeming with marine life, good visibility, and a five-star PADI resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma, scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and it’s FREE.