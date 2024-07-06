Action
Wayne Routledge brings Premier League flair to Siyam World Maldives
Buckle up, football enthusiasts, because Siyam World Maldives is set to deliver a football extravaganza like no other! This Autumn, Siyam World is scoring a hat-trick of football camps led by international football stars, and part of the incredible line-up is none other than the legendary, former English professional football player Wayne Routledge. From August 6th to 8th, young footballers will get the chance to train with this maestro at Siyam World, who has dazzled fans at Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Swansea City, UK.
But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on an impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.
So why not take your shot at greatness? Wayne Routledge is bringing his wealth of Premier League experience and a playbook full of tricks to the paradise island. His football camp promises to elevate your game with expert tips and world-class training, as each 90-minute daily session promises dynamic drills and sophisticated exercises under the supervision of a professional who has experienced world-class football.
Located in the popular Noonu Atoll, Siyam World Maldives is just a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, or a swift 30-minute domestic flight followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip from Maafaru Airport. This idyllic setting is the perfect backdrop for honing your skills and refining your game under Wayne’s expert guidance.
True to Siyam World’s “world of possibilities” promise, there will be plenty to keep the family entertained on and off the pitch this autumn.
Action
Kandooma Maldives extends Dive Free promo until 31 October 2025
In August last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, launched a ‘Dive Free’ promotion offering free scuba diving for guests. A year on, and due to the overwhelming success of the promotion, Kandooma’s Dive Free has been extended until 31 October 2025.
“When we launched ‘Dive Free’ we knew this inclusion would set us apart from our competitors and it did. It has been extremely well received by scuba divers from around the world visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“I think in part the promotion’s success is also due to our location on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 sites in the Maldives just a 15-minute boat ride away from the resort, making it possible for multiple dives in one day.”
Talking about the promotion, Mark explained that the scuba diving inclusion is for guests staying three or more nights.
“The ‘dive free’ element is treated similarly to how we treat breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club. It’s just part of a Kandooma stay,” added Mark.
The resort has its own five-star PADI resort dive centre, Kandooma Dive, complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities, and a dedicated fleet of dive boats. In 2023, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named the Best Dive Resort in the Maldives, an award it has been nominated for again in 2024.
Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and various coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma include:
- Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and abundant marine life including white-tip reef sharks and eagle rays; the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.
- Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of grey reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.
- Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for aquatic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.
- Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives. It includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. The site has created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area, making it suitable for less experienced divers.
- Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.
- Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.
“We are passionate about life beneath the surface, it truly is an aquatic wonderland,” said Mark.
“I’m a keen diver myself and exploring and sharing the deep blue with our guests is one of the highlights of my time here in the Maldives.” he added.
Dive Free inclusions are available to full-paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and include two single tank group dives for two certified divers per villa, per day of stay. All dives are fully guided, including free dive equipment, boat transfers, and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on the day of departure and surface intervals are observed. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager, and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms, and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.
Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which has a dedicated water zone with slides and a full activities programme.
After a day of diving, you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets, offering an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.
Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. At the same time, the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
With the warm Indian Ocean teeming with marine life, good visibility, and a five-star PADI resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma, scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and it’s FREE.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives invites to experience ultimate Maldives adventure with Majestic Manta Escape package
Nestled within the stunning landscapes of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives in the mesmerising location of Baa Atoll invites guests to explore the wonders of Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve renowned for its natural beauty and extraordinary marine life encounters.
Hanifaru Bay stands out as a truly extraordinary destination within the Maldives, celebrated for its unique natural beauty and biodiversity. Recognised as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, this bay offers visitors a rare opportunity to witness the marvels of marine life in a pristine environment.
Hanifaru Bay is renowned for its rich marine biodiversity, attracting marine enthusiasts and nature lovers from around the world. Visitors have the chance to witness manta rays and whale sharks, among other fascinating marine species, making it a must-visit destination for underwater exploration.
The designation of Hanifaru Bay as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve underscores its importance as a conservation area of global significance. This status highlights the efforts made to protect and preserve the bay’s unique ecosystem, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy its wonders.
For those seeking a deeper connection with nature, Bay offers a sanctuary of tranquility and beauty. The bay’s pristine waters and untouched coral reefs provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and exploration, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.
Whether you are an avid diver, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful escape, Hanifaru Bay offers something for everyone. Dusit Thani Maldives – A Destination within a Destination invites you to experience the ultimate Maldives adventure with the Majestic Manta Escape package.
Guests can immerse themselves in a world of indulgence with the Majestic Manta Escape, available from Now to October 31, 2024. With a minimum stay of 2 nights, travellers can indulge in daily international buffets and gourmet Dine Around experiences while creating an unforgettable journey of luxury and wonder with a Manta On Call excursion, witnessing majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.
Hanifaru Bay is a must-visit destination in the Maldives for anyone seeking an unforgettable marine adventure.
Action
World-class diving, snorkelling, watersports and sustainability programmes at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has revealed its most awe-inspiring underwater adventures, available year-round at the castaway-chic eco-resort.
Home to a pristine reef teeming with rare aquatic species, rays, reef sharks and turtles, Gili Lankanfushi provides some of the most unspoilt diving and snorkelling opportunities in the Maldives, with the opportunity to achieve a range of PADI certifications including the PADI Bubblemaker course for the youngest of aquatic adventurers. For the more eco-minded, the chance to participate in Gili’s Coral Lines sustainability initiative awaits, while surfing, paddle-boarding, boat trips and a variety of other watersports provide endless fun above water.
Gili Lankanfushi’s underwater adventures include:
Scuba Diving
Set within a stunning house reef and located just moments away from some of the country’s most renowned dive sites, Gili Lankanfushi provides an unrivalled opportunity to delve into the underwater world. The resort’s PADI-certified Ocean Paradise Dive Centre, with its multilingual instructors and state of the art equipment, caters to divers of all abilities, offering a variety of diving experiences as well as the chance to complete a range of bucket-list PADI certifications.
Divers can take their underwater passion to new depths and discover North Male’s top five most famous dive sites – HP Reef, Okobe Thila, Nassimo Thila, Banana Reef and Lankan Finolhu Manta Point – encountering vibrant corals, schools of shimmering fish and majestic manta rays as they go.
Certified Open Water and Advanced Open Water divers can explore to their heart’s content, with Gili’s thrice-daily diving boat trips, where guests can dive up to a maximum of 20m (Open Water) or 30m (Advanced Open Water) and uncover the hidden marine life treasures that call the deepest of waters home.
Water babies aged eight and up can dip their fin into the world of scuba with the PADI Bubblemaker experience, where a PADI pro will guide them to take their first breaths underwater within shallow, safe and fully supervised waters – igniting what is sure to become a lifelong passion for the sport.
Snorkelling
For those who prefer a more gentle approach to sea life-spotting, snorkelling around Gili’s house reef can’t be beaten. Here, guests need simply slip on a snorkelling mask and a pair of fins and head straight to the 15-metre drop-off zone at the edge of the reef, where they will discover vivid coral walls inhabited by small sharks and colourful schools of fish, turtles and rays. Guests can choose to go it alone or be led by the island’s resident marine biologist, who will help them identify the array of aquatic life on guided trips, departing day and night.
Further afield, the team can arrange boat rides to a range of world-renowned snorkelling sites within striking distance of the island, where snorkellers can spot larger species including manta rays and sharks, with the itinerary tailored to individual ability.
Watersports and Excursions
Beyond diving and snorkelling, an endless choice of watersports and aquatic excursions await at Gili Lankanfushi. Those wishing to upskill in the water will revel in the opportunity to partake in lessons in paddle boarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding, catamaran sailing and water-skiing, accompanied by the island’s most experienced pros, or simply hire the equipment of their choice and take to the seas solo.
Above deck, a series of unforgettable group and private boating excursions can be arranged, from dolphin cruises, sunset fishing trips and romantic champagne voyages à deux to local island visits to soak up an authentic slice of Maldivian life.
If surfing is more one’s thing, Gili Lankanfushi’s world-class Tropicsurf instructors are on island 24/7, ready to help guests realise their surfing ambitions. Before heading out to the ocean, instructors will discuss the client’s current skill level and goals – whether they want to simply stand on the board or hang-ten, waft and reverse like Kelly Slater – creating a programme that is completely bespoke.
Coral Lines Project
Sustainability is at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay.
The Coral Lines project provides a nursery environment for new corals to grow, bolstering the house reef and monitoring health and survival types across coral genotypes. Guests can participate in the famed conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and can even adopt a coral.
Conservation is taken seriously at Gili Lankansushi, with the island regularly hosting visiting scientists and academics studying the coral reef ecosystem. The island’s dedicated marine biology team monitor the health and biodiversity of the surrounding coral reef ecosystems, measuring light intensity and sea surface temperature, identifying and tracking manta ray and turtle populations, removing invasive Crown of Thorns starfish, and educating guests about the underwater world through lectures and guided snorkelling trips.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
-
Gastronomy1 week ago
Mercure Kooddoo Resort: Where luxury meets culinary innovation
-
Drink1 week ago
JA Manafaru to host Mixologist Federico Penzo for exclusive guest mixology experience
-
Business1 week ago
Maldives celebrates arrival of 2024’s 1 millionth tourist
-
Action6 days ago
Embracing surf culture in Maldives at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
-
Drink6 days ago
‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
-
News6 days ago
Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts win major awards at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
-
News1 week ago
Turkish celebrity Sevgi Eren enjoys unforgettable stay at Sheraton Maldives