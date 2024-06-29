News
Celebrating International Yoga Day at Kuramathi Maldives
On June 21st, 2024, Kuramathi embraced the spirit of International Yoga Day with a diverse array of activities that catered to all ages and interests. From sunrise to sunset, guests immersed themselves in various yoga disciplines and mindfulness practises, enhancing both physical vitality and inner peace.
The day began energetically with Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Dynamic Yoga sessions at the Yoga Pavillion from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, where participants connected breath with movement. For younger guests, the morning continued with a specially designed Kids Yoga session at the Yoga Pavilion from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Led by an experienced instructor, the young yogis explored yoga through interactive poses inspired by animals, fostering focus, self-awareness, and emotional regulation.
As the day progressed, guests gathered at the Sand Bank for Pranayama & Meditation from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, where the tranquil setting complemented the practise of deep breathing and mindfulness. Here, amidst the natural beauty of Kuramathi, participants found moments of tranquillity and introspection, concluding the day on a serene note.
Throughout the celebration, children also engaged in creative activities at Bageecha Kids Club such as Yoga Freeze Dance, Yoga Art, and Beach activities integrated with yoga games. These initiatives not only promoted physical activity and teamwork but also nurtured creativity and a deeper connection to yoga beyond the mat.
International Yoga Day at Kuramathi was not just a series of events but a holistic experience that encouraged guests of all ages to explore the transformative benefits of yoga, fostering well-being in mind, body, and spirit amidst the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
News
Unleash your island spirit with ‘Voyage to Velavaru’ offer
Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to set sail on an extraordinary journey, where the rhythm of the waves and the whisper of the palms ignite a sense of adventure. Nestled in South Nilandhee Atoll and part of the prestigious Banyan Group, the all-inclusive premium resort is the ideal holiday destination for guests to dive into turquoise waters, explore vibrant coral reefs, and reconnect with their playful spirit.
With the “Voyage to Velavaru” package, there is something in store for every traveller. The “Voyage to Velavaru” package includes:
- 25% savings on our best available rate
- Complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade
- Spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person)
- 20% savings on return seaplane transfers
- Complimentary sunset cruise, once per stay
- Daily complimentary guided house reef snorkelling with gear
- Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports
- Sustainability initiatives with Marine Lab (subject to weekly activity schedule)
Families with children can take advantage of complimentary stay and dining experience for one child (4 – 11.99 years old) sharing existing bedding with parents in the same villa, with the same meal plan booked by the adults.
Nominated in Travel Trade Maldives 2024 under the Best All-Inclusive Resort category, Angsana Velavaru hosts “101 Things to Do,” a plethora of activities designed to suit every interest. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or cultural experiences, the resort offers endless opportunities for a memorable stay. From water sports and island hopping to cultural excursions and culinary delights, there is something for everyone.
The resort offers two all-inclusive options that are exclusively designed to embrace all the elements of a gastronomic and recreational holiday experience in the Maldives: All-Inclusive Dine and All-Inclusive Premium. Both plans include daily breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner with 45 varieties of bubbly and cocktails, 15 varieties of mocktails, vitamin boosters and smoothies.
At Angsana Velavaru, guests are spoilt in exceptional dining experiences – from authentic Maldivian flavours to rich Indian, flavourful Asian, and elegant international cuisines, set out in mesmerising locations alongside warm service from the associates from sixteen different countries and nationalities to cater to diverse mix of guests.
Discover the ultimate island getaway and unleash your spirit of adventure at Angsana Velavaru here: Voyage to Velavaru | Angsana. With a minimum of 4 nights’ stay, this offer is valid for reservations secured from now until 23 December 2025, with flexible stays until 23 December 2025.
News
Turkish celebrity Sevgi Eren enjoys unforgettable stay at Sheraton Maldives
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon & Spa, recently had the honour of hosting Turkish celebrity and influencer Sevgi Eren, who enjoyed an extraordinary and culturally enriching stay at the resort.
Sevgi Eren is a prominent name in the Turkish jewellery industry, known for her extensive knowledge and expertise. Her vast knowledge about the diamond industry, bolstered by her training from HRD Antwerp TR, has made her an influential lifestyle and jewellery blogger. She has also been awarded the Best International Businesswoman of the Year at the Turkey Azerbaijan Fellowship Awards.
During her stay at Sheraton Maldives, Sevgi Eren immersed herself in the resort’s offerings and natural beauty. She stayed in a spacious overwater villa with a pool, enjoying breathtaking views of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Her stay was complemented by personalised services that ensured her utmost comfort and relaxation.
Sevgi Eren participated in the resort’s flagship Adopt A Coral program, contributing to the preservation of the Maldives’ vibrant marine life. She dined around the resort’s seven outlets, experiencing a variety of culinary delights at Sea Salt, Anchorage Bar, and more. Her adventure continued with a dolphin cruise and a snorkeling trip, where she encountered the rich marine biodiversity of the Maldives. Additionally, she also indulged in a rejuvenating experience at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton.
Sevgi Eren’s visit highlighted Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa as a premier destination for discerning travellers seeking an extraordinary experience that combines sustainability, culture, and natural beauty. The resort’s commitment to excellence ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable and enriching stay.
Gastronomy
Mercure Kooddoo Resort: Where luxury meets culinary innovation
Mercure Kooddoo Resort presents a unique gastronomic experience that combines the rich flavours of gourmet burgers with the sophisticated notes of fine wines.
Every Sunday, starting July 7th 2024, “Gourmet Burger and Wine Pairing event” offers guests an interactive and delightful culinary journey.
Dive into the world of gourmet burgers at three specially crafted stations. Guests will have the chance to taste a succulent beef slider, a flavourful chicken slider, or chef’s special vegetarian option. Guests will customise their burger with a variety of fresh toppings and house-made sauces to create their perfect bite. Each burger station will be thoughtfully paired with a wine that complements its unique flavours. The trained team members will guide guests through each pairing, sharing insights into why each wine enhances the taste of the burger.
No culinary experience is complete without a sweet treat. The dessert station features mini desserts paired with dessert wine, providing a perfect end to this gourmet adventure.
Guests will also have the chance to taste an exclusive cheese sauce, a secret recipe that perfectly complements the gourmet burgers.
Available every Sunday for an all-inclusive price of $25++ per person for all-inclusive and half-board guests, and $55++ for bed and breakfast guests.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
CROSSROADS Maldives Introduces Weixin Pay at resorts for seamless guest experience
-
Culture1 week ago
Palace for the prince: Muleeage’s century-long journey through history
-
News1 week ago
Marriott Bonvoy invites guests to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Maldives
-
Action3 days ago
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
-
News1 week ago
Maldives embraces Global Wellness Day with community, joy
-
Honeymoon6 days ago
Transformative honeymoon: Albertos’ blissful escape at Nika Island Resort & Spa
-
News1 week ago
New ‘Beach & Overwater Villa’ package from The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Amilla Maldives wins multiple awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024