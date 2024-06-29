Celebrating International Yoga Day at Kuramathi Maldives

Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to set sail on an extraordinary journey, where the rhythm of the waves and the whisper of the palms ignite a sense of adventure. Nestled in South Nilandhee Atoll and part of the prestigious Banyan Group, the all-inclusive premium resort is the ideal holiday destination for guests to dive into turquoise waters, explore vibrant coral reefs, and reconnect with their playful spirit.

With the “Voyage to Velavaru” package, there is something in store for every traveller. The “Voyage to Velavaru” package includes:

25% savings on our best available rate

Complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade

Spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person)

20% savings on return seaplane transfers

Complimentary sunset cruise, once per stay

Daily complimentary guided house reef snorkelling with gear

Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports

Sustainability initiatives with Marine Lab (subject to weekly activity schedule)

Families with children can take advantage of complimentary stay and dining experience for one child (4 – 11.99 years old) sharing existing bedding with parents in the same villa, with the same meal plan booked by the adults.

Nominated in Travel Trade Maldives 2024 under the Best All-Inclusive Resort category, Angsana Velavaru hosts “101 Things to Do,” a plethora of activities designed to suit every interest. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or cultural experiences, the resort offers endless opportunities for a memorable stay. From water sports and island hopping to cultural excursions and culinary delights, there is something for everyone.

The resort offers two all-inclusive options that are exclusively designed to embrace all the elements of a gastronomic and recreational holiday experience in the Maldives: All-Inclusive Dine and All-Inclusive Premium. Both plans include daily breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner with 45 varieties of bubbly and cocktails, 15 varieties of mocktails, vitamin boosters and smoothies.

At Angsana Velavaru, guests are spoilt in exceptional dining experiences – from authentic Maldivian flavours to rich Indian, flavourful Asian, and elegant international cuisines, set out in mesmerising locations alongside warm service from the associates from sixteen different countries and nationalities to cater to diverse mix of guests.

Discover the ultimate island getaway and unleash your spirit of adventure at Angsana Velavaru here: Voyage to Velavaru | Angsana. With a minimum of 4 nights’ stay, this offer is valid for reservations secured from now until 23 December 2025, with flexible stays until 23 December 2025.