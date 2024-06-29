Unleash your island spirit with ‘Voyage to Velavaru’ offer

On June 21st, 2024, Kuramathi embraced the spirit of International Yoga Day with a diverse array of activities that catered to all ages and interests. From sunrise to sunset, guests immersed themselves in various yoga disciplines and mindfulness practises, enhancing both physical vitality and inner peace.

The day began energetically with Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Dynamic Yoga sessions at the Yoga Pavillion from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, where participants connected breath with movement. For younger guests, the morning continued with a specially designed Kids Yoga session at the Yoga Pavilion from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Led by an experienced instructor, the young yogis explored yoga through interactive poses inspired by animals, fostering focus, self-awareness, and emotional regulation.

As the day progressed, guests gathered at the Sand Bank for Pranayama & Meditation from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, where the tranquil setting complemented the practise of deep breathing and mindfulness. Here, amidst the natural beauty of Kuramathi, participants found moments of tranquillity and introspection, concluding the day on a serene note.

Throughout the celebration, children also engaged in creative activities at Bageecha Kids Club such as Yoga Freeze Dance, Yoga Art, and Beach activities integrated with yoga games. These initiatives not only promoted physical activity and teamwork but also nurtured creativity and a deeper connection to yoga beyond the mat.

International Yoga Day at Kuramathi was not just a series of events but a holistic experience that encouraged guests of all ages to explore the transformative benefits of yoga, fostering well-being in mind, body, and spirit amidst the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.