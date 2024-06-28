News
Turkish celebrity Sevgi Eren enjoys unforgettable stay at Sheraton Maldives
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon & Spa, recently had the honour of hosting Turkish celebrity and influencer Sevgi Eren, who enjoyed an extraordinary and culturally enriching stay at the resort.
Sevgi Eren is a prominent name in the Turkish jewellery industry, known for her extensive knowledge and expertise. Her vast knowledge about the diamond industry, bolstered by her training from HRD Antwerp TR, has made her an influential lifestyle and jewellery blogger. She has also been awarded the Best International Businesswoman of the Year at the Turkey Azerbaijan Fellowship Awards.
During her stay at Sheraton Maldives, Sevgi Eren immersed herself in the resort’s offerings and natural beauty. She stayed in a spacious overwater villa with a pool, enjoying breathtaking views of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Her stay was complemented by personalised services that ensured her utmost comfort and relaxation.
Sevgi Eren participated in the resort’s flagship Adopt A Coral program, contributing to the preservation of the Maldives’ vibrant marine life. She dined around the resort’s seven outlets, experiencing a variety of culinary delights at Sea Salt, Anchorage Bar, and more. Her adventure continued with a dolphin cruise and a snorkeling trip, where she encountered the rich marine biodiversity of the Maldives. Additionally, she also indulged in a rejuvenating experience at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton.
Sevgi Eren’s visit highlighted Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa as a premier destination for discerning travellers seeking an extraordinary experience that combines sustainability, culture, and natural beauty. The resort’s commitment to excellence ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable and enriching stay.
Gastronomy
Mercure Kooddoo Resort: Where luxury meets culinary innovation
Mercure Kooddoo Resort presents a unique gastronomic experience that combines the rich flavours of gourmet burgers with the sophisticated notes of fine wines.
Every Sunday, starting July 7th 2024, “Gourmet Burger and Wine Pairing event” offers guests an interactive and delightful culinary journey.
Dive into the world of gourmet burgers at three specially crafted stations. Guests will have the chance to taste a succulent beef slider, a flavourful chicken slider, or chef’s special vegetarian option. Guests will customise their burger with a variety of fresh toppings and house-made sauces to create their perfect bite. Each burger station will be thoughtfully paired with a wine that complements its unique flavours. The trained team members will guide guests through each pairing, sharing insights into why each wine enhances the taste of the burger.
No culinary experience is complete without a sweet treat. The dessert station features mini desserts paired with dessert wine, providing a perfect end to this gourmet adventure.
Guests will also have the chance to taste an exclusive cheese sauce, a secret recipe that perfectly complements the gourmet burgers.
Available every Sunday for an all-inclusive price of $25++ per person for all-inclusive and half-board guests, and $55++ for bed and breakfast guests.
Business
Maldives celebrates arrival of 2024’s 1 millionth tourist
Maldives on Thursday welcomed the one millionth tourist to visit this year.
The one millionth tourist is a Thai named Sutapa Amonwivat, who arrived from Singapore with her husband and two children. This is her second visit to Maldives.
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Ministry of Tourism gave a warm welcome to Sutapa at the Velana International Airport (VIA) Thursday afternoon. She was welcomed at the VIA by tourism minister Ibrahim Faisal, MMPRC Managing Director Ibrahim Shiury and senior officials of various relevant agencies.
After welcoming her with traditional offerings, she was presented with various gifts by the ministry, MMPRC, customs, immigration, Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA).
Maldives reached one million tourists in June, three weeks earlier than last year. The number of tourists reached one million on July 16, 2023.
Maldives expects to reach 2 million tourists this year.
Drink
JA Manafaru to host Mixologist Federico Penzo for exclusive guest mixology experience
JA Manafaru, the award-winning resort nestled in the Maldives’ pristine Haa Alifu Atoll, has announced the upcoming visit of renowned mixologist Federico Penzo. From July 4 to 11, 2024, Federico will be captivating guests with his artistry and expertise while sharing his knowledge with JA Manafaru’s beverage team.
Federico Penzo, a civil engineer initially, discovered his passion for mixology and bartending after finding his desk job unfulfilling. He honed his skills under the guidance of renowned mixologists Luca Cinalli and Gabriele Manfredi, before becoming the Director of Bars for EDITION Hotels, known for his work in luxury hotels worldwide and venues listed in “50 Best Bars” and Michelin Starred Restaurants. Penzo’s distinctive cocktails and talent for designing overall bar experiences have set him apart, with a focus on connecting with people from diverse cultures and creating memorable experiences through his craft.
“Mixology is the art of creating experiences through flavours. Each cocktail tells a story, and we aim to ensure every sip of JA Manafaru’s guests is unforgettable with our upcoming creations soon to grace the resort’s menus,” shared Federico Penzo, who is excited to collaborate closely with the beverage team.
This exciting collaboration underscores JA Manafaru’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional and innovative F&B experiences. He will showcase his passion for creating unique, sustainable cocktails by incorporating the popular home-brewed “Kombucha” – a fermented tea rich in probiotics and utilising ingredients grown in the resort’s very own garden. Guests can expect a vibrant display featuring fresh, organic herbs, fruit, and locally sourced ingredients, all contributing to the creation of visually stunning and flavourful concoctions.
“Federico excels in crafting wellness-focused cocktails using homemade, locally sourced ingredients prepared from scratch. He eagerly anticipates collaborating with guests and our team in our gardens to cultivate distinctive ingredients. This effort aligns with our sustainability goals, minimising air miles from supply shipments, sourcing ingredients directly from the island, and minimising sugars and artificial additives,” says Mark Stanton, Director of Food & Beverage at JA Manafaru. “His visit is a testament to our ongoing dedication to elevating our guests’ experiences and offering them something truly special. We are confident that Federico’s creativity and focus on sustainability will inspire both our guests and our team.”
In addition to crafting exceptional cocktails, he will be hosting interactive sessions, creating engaging and learning opportunities for guests to participate in. This further highlights JA Manafaru’s commitment to showcasing the beauty and bounty of the Maldivian environment with the resort’s homegrown ingredients.
