Gastronomy
Mercure Kooddoo Resort: Where luxury meets culinary innovation
Mercure Kooddoo Resort presents a unique gastronomic experience that combines the rich flavours of gourmet burgers with the sophisticated notes of fine wines.
Every Sunday, starting July 7th 2024, “Gourmet Burger and Wine Pairing event” offers guests an interactive and delightful culinary journey.
Dive into the world of gourmet burgers at three specially crafted stations. Guests will have the chance to taste a succulent beef slider, a flavourful chicken slider, or chef’s special vegetarian option. Guests will customise their burger with a variety of fresh toppings and house-made sauces to create their perfect bite. Each burger station will be thoughtfully paired with a wine that complements its unique flavours. The trained team members will guide guests through each pairing, sharing insights into why each wine enhances the taste of the burger.
No culinary experience is complete without a sweet treat. The dessert station features mini desserts paired with dessert wine, providing a perfect end to this gourmet adventure.
Guests will also have the chance to taste an exclusive cheese sauce, a secret recipe that perfectly complements the gourmet burgers.
Available every Sunday for an all-inclusive price of $25++ per person for all-inclusive and half-board guests, and $55++ for bed and breakfast guests.
Drink
JA Manafaru to host Mixologist Federico Penzo for exclusive guest mixology experience
JA Manafaru, the award-winning resort nestled in the Maldives’ pristine Haa Alifu Atoll, has announced the upcoming visit of renowned mixologist Federico Penzo. From July 4 to 11, 2024, Federico will be captivating guests with his artistry and expertise while sharing his knowledge with JA Manafaru’s beverage team.
Federico Penzo, a civil engineer initially, discovered his passion for mixology and bartending after finding his desk job unfulfilling. He honed his skills under the guidance of renowned mixologists Luca Cinalli and Gabriele Manfredi, before becoming the Director of Bars for EDITION Hotels, known for his work in luxury hotels worldwide and venues listed in “50 Best Bars” and Michelin Starred Restaurants. Penzo’s distinctive cocktails and talent for designing overall bar experiences have set him apart, with a focus on connecting with people from diverse cultures and creating memorable experiences through his craft.
“Mixology is the art of creating experiences through flavours. Each cocktail tells a story, and we aim to ensure every sip of JA Manafaru’s guests is unforgettable with our upcoming creations soon to grace the resort’s menus,” shared Federico Penzo, who is excited to collaborate closely with the beverage team.
This exciting collaboration underscores JA Manafaru’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional and innovative F&B experiences. He will showcase his passion for creating unique, sustainable cocktails by incorporating the popular home-brewed “Kombucha” – a fermented tea rich in probiotics and utilising ingredients grown in the resort’s very own garden. Guests can expect a vibrant display featuring fresh, organic herbs, fruit, and locally sourced ingredients, all contributing to the creation of visually stunning and flavourful concoctions.
“Federico excels in crafting wellness-focused cocktails using homemade, locally sourced ingredients prepared from scratch. He eagerly anticipates collaborating with guests and our team in our gardens to cultivate distinctive ingredients. This effort aligns with our sustainability goals, minimising air miles from supply shipments, sourcing ingredients directly from the island, and minimising sugars and artificial additives,” says Mark Stanton, Director of Food & Beverage at JA Manafaru. “His visit is a testament to our ongoing dedication to elevating our guests’ experiences and offering them something truly special. We are confident that Federico’s creativity and focus on sustainability will inspire both our guests and our team.”
In addition to crafting exceptional cocktails, he will be hosting interactive sessions, creating engaging and learning opportunities for guests to participate in. This further highlights JA Manafaru’s commitment to showcasing the beauty and bounty of the Maldivian environment with the resort’s homegrown ingredients.
Drink
‘Sustainable’ zero alcohol spirits brand to launch in Maldives with Atmosphere Core
As part of the company’s ongoing strategic plan to assess and improve all aspects of all operations in line with more sustainable practices, the Corporate F&B team at Atmosphere Core has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with awards-winning Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand ‘Sakurafresh’.
Atmosphere Core and Sakurafresh are currently engaged in developing an innovative ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ with focus on the sourcing of natural raw ingredients to craft only the finest of premium quality beverages to meet the evolving interest and demand for zero alcohol cocktails in the Maldives.
Anupam Banerjee VP of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core explains, “As a group we are constantly looking at how we can improve on our sustainability practices. Taking this a step even further, we are now even looking at the raw ingredients our suppliers use, and we have been extremely impressed with Sakurafresh’s innovative approach in the specialised field of cocktail making”.
The first Atmosphere Core resort to introduce Sakurafresh products is the group’s latest resort RAAYA by Atmosphere – set to officially launch on the 4th July this year. Following the successful launch, the F&B team intend to run mixology masterclasses across all the groups nine resorts in the Maldives.
Anupam continues, “In the run up to RAAYA by Atmopshere’s launch, the F&B team will be collaborating with the mixologists from Sakurafresh. Our goal is to take their distinctly unique bitters and Zero Alcohol Spirits and Liqueurs to curate the most sophisticated and enjoyable non-alcoholic cocktail menu in the Maldives. By blending Sakurafresh drinks with the herbs and spices found on our island, we intend to develop a standout cocktail menu like no other”.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Nameet M, Co-Founder and Director of Sakurafresh adds, “We are excited about our partnership with Atmosphere Core. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh look forward to collaborating with Atmosphere Core properties in Maldives and working alongside their beverage team to create unique experiences for hotel guests.
“With sixty global spirits awards for our winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters, and our blending unit in Sakurafresh Mauritius, this collaboration will drive excellence in the skill of mixology and drive creatively for new and exciting cocktails and straight pours. We note from our own research at Sakurafresh, guests across the world are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol – this is a growing trend, and our products are at the forefront of the market”, concludes Nameet.
Sakurafresh is winner of 60 prestigious medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), London Spirits Competition (LSC), International Spirits Challenge (ISC), The Bartender Spirits Awards (BSA), The Global Spirits Masters and China Wines & Spirits (CWSA) competitions.
Gastronomy
Anantara Kihavah elevates fine dining with new caviar indulgence at SEA underwater restaurant
Already regarded as the finest underwater restaurant and wine cellar in the Maldives, SEA Underwater Restaurant is taking its discerning guests on a gustatory journey of discovery six metres beneath the waves as it seeks to elevate the dining experience to new levels with the launch of Caviar Indulgence at SEA on 18 June 2024.
An award-winning dining destination with a reputation for delivering unparalleled epicurean experiences, SEA has long been high on the list of must-visit restaurants for gourmets from around the world. Never content to rest on its laurels, SEA is now heralding a new era of refinement and elegance in its exclusive underwater setting as it transforms itself into a luxury caviar restaurant – the first of its kind in the Maldives.
Showcasing premium quality caviar imported from across the globe, Caviar Indulgence at SEA tempts food connoisseurs with the option of an exquisite set menu of caviar infused specialties found nowhere else in the Maldives or an à la carte fare of lighter caviar imbued dishes. Signature dishes curated by Executive Chef Joachim Textor includes the Chilled Champagne Soup with Caviar, Fresh Lobster Ceviche, Australian Wagyu Striploin, Greek Kataifi, Hokkaido Scallop Tartare, and desserts such as the Mango Crème Brûlée and Pistachio Praline Cheese Tart.
Harvested exclusively from sustainable sturgeon stocks, the caviar featured in the dishes served at Caviar Indulgence at SEA includes the crème de la crème of this opulent delicacy. Diners at SEA will be treated to a wider selection of the most-prized varieties of caviar, including the delicate and creamy delights of Imperial Caviar considered the highest grade of caviar, the rich-flavoured and most sought-after Beluga caviar, and the dynamic and subtle notes of Royal Caviar, and the nutty, briny flavours of Classic Caviar.
Soaring to new heights of indulgence six metres beneath the waves, diners are invited to experience the enchantment of curious marine life and the graceful dances of tropical fish as they savour each delectable bite from a unique selection of caviar-infused dishes in an extraordinary ambiance of underwater opulence, exclusively available at Caviar Indulgence at SEA.
