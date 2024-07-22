Food
JOALI Maldives welcomes award-winning Chef Eunji Lee from Lyseé
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes pastry chef Eunji Lee to the island, sharing her edible art with guests from 3rd to 7th September 2024. Bringing a taste of her New York City dessert gallery Lyseé to the Maldives, Chef Eunji will elevate the culinary experience at JOALI Maldives with an intimate pastry workshop as well as a custom dessert menu for guests to enjoy.
Born in South Korea, Chef Eunji fulfilled a lifelong dream of studying pastry arts when she moved to France in 2006. Following pastry school, she spent three years in Ze Kitchen Galerie and then trained under Alain Ducasse and Cedric Grolet at Le Meurice for four years. In 2016, she became the Executive Pastry Chef of Jungsik, the two Michelin-star Korean restaurant in New York City, before opening her own pastry boutique, Lysée in 2022 in the Flatiron District of New York City. Inspired by her love of pastry as edible art, Lysée is named for chef Lee’s sweet museum, derived from the French word Musée. Chef Eunji was named one of La Liste’s Pastry Talents of 2023, Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2023 and a 2024 James Beard Award Semi-finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef.
While visiting, Chef Eunji will share her edible art with guests through an intimate workshop in JOALI Maldives ‘Her Kitchen’ on 7th September, sharing how to make the iconic French dessert: the éclair. Inspired by the islands, guests will learn to make a local fruit compote and vanilla cream as well as the fine art of piping which makes each éclair unique. Providing a luxurious professional kitchen setting, Her Kitchen allows guests to discover the joys of cooking and creating alongside the world’s most talented chefs. During her week as visiting chef, Chef Eunji will bring her love of art in the form of desserts to the art-immersive island with a menu of three desserts for guests to enjoy in the evenings. The menu will include Lysée cake, mango tart, and a local fruit cake.
Providing travellers with exceptional culinary experiences throughout the year, JOALI Maldives works with gastronomy experts from all over the world to host a rotation of renowned chefs and culinary experts, each sharing their own special expertise, creations and styles. In addition to Her Kitchen, JOAI Maldives features five thoughtfully curated culinary outlets; Vandhoo, Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, and Mura Bar; offering a wide selection of flavours to suit every palate from exotic Japanese-Peruvian cuisine to delightful Italian spreads. Furthermore, the island offers destination dining in unique, joyful spaces such as the Manta Ray Treehouse, Chef’s Garden, or a private sandbank, for a memorable meal with a tailor-made menu.
While delighting in the culinary excellence of Chef Eunji at JOALI Maldives, guests will enjoy the luxuries of the 73-villa island, surrounded by spectacular sea life, inspiring artwork, destination programming, and more. With a selection of beach or overwater villas offering one, two, three and four-bedroom options, guests will have private pools, indulgent amenities, bicycles for each guest, dedicated butlers known as “Jadugars” (the Maldivian word for “magician”), and more.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Drink
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort receives 2024 Wine Spectator Award
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort in Maldives has received the Wine Spectator award for 2024. This recognition is part of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants with notable wine lists that align well with their cuisine and attract a diverse range of wine enthusiasts.
Muraka Restaurant has consistently met these standards, earning the award each year since 2013. This continuous recognition underscores the restaurant’s commitment to offering a wine selection that complements its culinary offerings and appeals to a broad audience of wine lovers.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards programme is designed to celebrate establishments that excel in the realm of wine service, providing patrons with a thoughtfully curated wine experience. Muraka’s achievement reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards in this aspect of dining.
Muraka Restaurant’s ongoing success in securing this award showcases its role as a significant player in the Maldives’ dining scene, particularly in the niche of wine-centric cuisine. The restaurant’s wine list is recognised for its variety and relevance, making it a notable destination for guests seeking an exceptional wine and dining experience at Mirihi Island Resort.
Cooking
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort unveils revamped Vista Restaurant
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has announced the reopening of Vista Restaurant after an extensive renovation. With a breath-taking view of the Maldivian blue sea and the enchanting sight of baby sharks passing by at night, Vista promises an unforgettable dining experience.
The newly launched menu celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of authentic Italian cuisine, curated to perfection by our expert chefs. Diners can now savour a wide range of traditional Italian dishes, each crafted with the finest ingredients and a touch of culinary artistry.
Highlights from the new menu:
- Antipasti: Delight in the fresh flavours of Prosciutto Crudo e Melone, Carpaccio di Tonno con Rucola e Capperi, and the rich Antipasto di Affettati Misti.
- Insalate & Zuppe: Enjoy our Pomodoro e Mozzarella alla Caprese, and the hearty Minestrone soup.
- La Pasta: Indulge in our Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci al Burro con Pinoli, Penne all’Arrabbiata, and more.
- La Pizzeria: Relish classic pizzas like Margherita, Quattro Stagioni, and the seafood delight Frutti di Mare.
- Secondi: Savor main courses such as Saltimbocca alla Romana, Pollo al Limone Grigliato con Verdure, and the exotic Maldive Trancio di Tonno Croccanti con Verdura.
- Dolci: End your meal with delectable desserts like Tiramisu, Sugar-Free Basil Panna Cotta, and seasonal fruits.
“Our new menu reflects our commitment to providing guests with a true taste of Italy in the heart of the Maldives,” said Rosan Kapila, Executive Chef at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort. “We are excited to welcome guests to enjoy the revitalised Vista Restaurant and our delicious offerings.”
Vista Restaurant at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, located in Gaafu Alifu Atoll, offers a perfect blend of luxury and natural beauty. With stunning overwater and beach villas, exquisite dining options, and a range of activities, the resort is an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique and memorable Maldivian experience.
Drink
Gourmet bliss: Escapade gourmande by Constance Hotels in Maldives
Luxury, enjoyment and culinary delights: from August 11 to 18 2024, the Escapade Gourmande – translated as “Gourmet Getaway” – will take place at Constance Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. During this exclusive gastronomic experience, the two Constance hotels on the islands of Halaveli and Moofushi in the Ari Atoll will present exquisite, multi-course dinners.
The event will be hosted by the partner winemaker, Domaine Albert Mann from Alsace, ensuring a rich selection of fine wines throughout the event. Renowned for their commitment to biodynamic farming and excellent wine quality, Domaine Albert Mann produces wines that beautifully express the terroir of their vineyards. Their involvement ensures guests will enjoy a curated selection of fine wines, perfectly paired with each dish to enhance the overall culinary experience.
Joining them are renowned Bocuse d’Argent 2019 winner, Swedish Chef Sebastian Gibrand; 2019 Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, Fabrizio Fiorani from Italy; and French Pastry Chef and influencer, Thomas Alphonsine. All three played significant roles at the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in March 2024 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius: Chef Gibrand served as a jury member, Chef Fiorani participated as a contestant, and Thomas Alphonsine attended as an influencer to cover the event.
Constance Moofushi Maldives:
- Monday 12th August: Sandbank Wine Evening orchestrated by Chef Sebastian Gibrand, paired with Albert Mann wines
- Tuesday 13th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine and Wine Tasting in the lagoon with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani, paired with Albert Mann wines
Constance Halaveli Maldives:
- Wednesday 14th August: Wine Dinner with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani paired with Albert Mann wines
- Friday 16th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine
Jerome Faure, Corporate Sommelier at Constance Hotels & Resorts, expresses the importance of pairing that elevates each meal during the event: “The concept is to put the main characters, the winemaker & chefs, together for them to create the perfect harmony.”
A highlight of the event also includes a masterclass by Domaine Albert Mann, which provides a unique opportunity for Constance’s sommeliers to participate in valuable, educational training sessions. Guests and participants look forward to an unforgettable week.
