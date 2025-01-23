News
Lady Amelia Spencer enjoys blissful getaway at JOALI Maldives
Lady Amelia Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, has returned to the Maldives, this time choosing the ultra-luxurious JOALI Maldives resort for her holiday. Known for its pristine beaches and opulent experiences, the resort offers the perfect escape for celebrities and royalty alike.
This marks Lady Amelia’s third visit to the Maldives, a destination she appears to have a deep fondness for. Earlier, she celebrated her wedding anniversary in the island paradise, making memories amidst turquoise lagoons and white sandy beaches. Her return to the Maldives reflects the destination’s allure as one of the world’s top luxury holiday spots.
Located on the picturesque island of Muravandhoo in Raa Atoll, JOALI Maldives is renowned for its sophisticated design, artistic experiences, and unparalleled luxury. Lady Amelia’s stay at the resort underscores its reputation as a haven for those seeking privacy and exclusivity.
Lady Amelia, who is married to Greg Mallett, is part of the British aristocracy and often garners attention for her graceful style and royal lineage. Her presence in the Maldives is expected to draw admiration from fans of the Spencer family and those who follow her on social media.
During her previous trips, Lady Amelia shared glimpses of her time in the Maldives with her followers, showcasing the natural beauty of the islands and her experiences at world-class resorts. While details of her current visit remain private, it is likely she is indulging in JOALI’s renowned culinary offerings, wellness retreats, and bespoke experiences tailored to her preferences.
The Maldives continues to solidify its position as a favourite destination for global icons, offering unmatched beauty and hospitality. Lady Amelia’s repeated visits not only highlight her personal affection for the islands but also contribute to the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel hotspot.
Action
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a distinguished 5-star deluxe property and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a collaboration with Filippo Volandri, the esteemed coach of the Italian National Tennis Team.
From February 21 to 28, 2025, Volandri will conduct six exclusive tennis masterclasses, designed to cater to both children and adults seeking to improve their skills on the court.
As the coach behind Italy’s 2024 Davis Cup victory and a key figure in the Italian national tennis team, Volandri brings extensive expertise and a passion for the sport. Known for his strategic approach and ability to inspire players of all levels, he offers a coaching experience that is both insightful and engaging.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to enhance their tennis abilities under Volandri’s tailored guidance. Whether seasoned players or newcomers to the sport, attendees will benefit from expert insights into technique, strategy, and gameplay. These sessions will take place at the resort’s world-class tennis facilities, set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, creating an unforgettable environment for skill development.
Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with Filippo Volandri provides our guests with an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of tennis’s finest coaches while enjoying the unmatched luxury and natural beauty of our resort.”
Celebration
Ring in the Year of the Snake with unmatched celebrations at Sun Siyam Resorts
This Lunar New Year, Sun Siyam Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of festivities across its stunning Maldivian properties. From January 27th to 31st, each resort will host unique celebrations that blend tradition, culture, and indulgence. Highlights include dazzling fireworks displays, vibrant dragon and lion dance performances, sumptuous gala dinners, and soothing spa treatments inspired by Chinese traditions, ensuring unforgettable moments for guests of all ages. With every property presenting its own distinctive take on the celebrations, Sun Siyam Resorts promises a truly memorable start to the Year of the Snake.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the Lunar New Year will be marked with a week-long celebration from January 27th to 31st, offering vibrant festivities and exclusive activities for guests of all ages. Highlights include a Gala Dinner featuring a lobster BBQ, live beachside music, traditional Chinese acrobatics, and a Red Envelope Raffle Draw. Guests can also enjoy a Premium Hot Pot Lunch, a beach party showcasing a Lion Dance performance, and DJ Watte’s lively beats, all culminating in a stunning fireworks display. Younger visitors will be entertained with activities such as Lunar Obstacle Games, Cookie Decoration, and the “Find the Fortune” Treasure Hunt. For relaxation, the resort offers a Lunar New Year Spa Special with 50% off selected treatments and exciting excursion packages to celebrate the festive season.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Chinese New Year celebrations on January 29th will feature an extraordinary mix of culture, entertainment, and culinary delights. Guests can look forward to a vibrant Snake Parade, live performances by renowned Chinese singer Zhu Jiayun, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The festivities will also include Zheng Bao’s magical Sichuan face-changing performance. A lavish New Year Gala Dinner on the beach will offer a blend of international and oriental cuisines in a festive atmosphere. Beyond the celebrations, the resort provides exclusive experiences, including stingray-watching excursions, introductory scuba diving adventures, and the “Bamboo Harmony” spa treatment, which combines traditional hand and bamboo massage techniques for ultimate relaxation.
At Siyam World, guests will experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration filled with cultural festivities and indulgence. The evening will feature a grand Gala Dinner at Baraabaru, accompanied by a mesmerising Lion Dance performed by talented Chinese artists and live music by the resort’s band. Following dinner, the excitement will continue with a special Chinese New Year show, an energetic party, and a dazzling fireworks display. To complement the celebrations, the resort offers Yin & Yang Spa Packages inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony, featuring a 45-minute aromatherapy massage followed by a 30-minute honey cucumber facial.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will enchant guests with a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration. The evening will begin with management cocktails featuring tea-based creations, dumpling stations, and popcorn, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance for Chinese guests. A captivating lantern-lighting ceremony will illuminate the night, followed by a grand gala dinner showcasing authentic Chinese cuisine, live cooking stations, unlimited bubbly, and an exciting raffle draw. The celebrations will continue with lively DJ entertainment at the karaoke lounge, ensuring a festive and unforgettable start to the Lunar New Year.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Chinese New Year festivities will combine tradition and luxury. Guests can look forward to receiving traditional red envelopes (hongbao), participating in an authentic tea ceremony, and enjoying a lavish Chinese New Year feast featuring iconic dishes such as Peking duck, spring rolls, and longevity noodles. The celebrations will include a vibrant dragon dance on the beach, cultural performances such as the lotus and white peacock dances, and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening. Unique experiences will feature calming Tai Chi sessions, spa treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a traditional Chinese hotpot served on the beach. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by stunning decorations, including lanterns adorning the ocean villa jetty and photo points across the island, making Sun Siyam Iru Veli an ideal destination for the Year of the Snake.
Love
Say ‘yes this Valentine’s at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Set in Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives extends an invitation to couples seeking an extraordinary escape to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day. As one of the least commercialised regions in the Maldives, Vaavu Atoll is a paradise where quiet beaches, thriving dive sites, and abundant marine life come together to offer a perfect blend of privacy and adventure.
The journey begins as you touch down at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives either by a scenic 25-minute seaplane flight or a speedboat ride across the Indian ocean and feel the rhythm of Maldivian culture as Boduberu drummers greet you on the jetty, setting the tone for your stay. Whether you choose the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi or the luxurious Water Suite with Pool, you’ll find yourself immersed in comfort and intimacy, with private spaces to bask in the golden hues of the Maldivian sunset, creating the perfect prelude to your getaway.
Start your mornings or unwind in the evenings with yoga sessions led by the resort’s in-house instructor, designed to revitalise both body and mind as you stretch and meditate against the breathtaking backdrop of a sunrise or sunset. For those looking to elevate their relaxation, the Mandara Spa offers a sanctuary of serenity. Indulge in a shared “Mandara moment,” experiencing traditional Balinese massages, rejuvenating treatments, and therapies that leave you refreshed, relaxed, and deeply connected.
Plan a dream proposal with a private five-course dinner on the beach, paired with fine wines and personalised service, or indulge in a champagne breakfast to start the day on a decadent note.
Speaking of the breakfast experience, the resort’s Food & Beverage Manager – Chamil Pathirana shares, “Our champagne breakfast is more than a meal. Alongside the finest champagne, guests enjoy fresh juices, a pastry basket, cereals, yoghurt, cold cuts, waffles, and more, served with impeccable attention to detail to create a great start to your day.”
For seafood lovers, the grilled Maldivian lobster served in its shell is a culinary highlight, while a private BBQ dinner under the stars offers an intimate feast featuring the finest meats and seafood.
Complete your getaway with the resort’s signature “Golden Horizon” cruise, a truly enchanting experience aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. As the boat glides over the shimmering waters of Vaavu Atoll, you’ll be treated to a selection of delectable canapés, crafted beverages, and the soothing melodies of jazz music. The gentle sea breeze, combined with the rhythmic sway of the dhoni, sets the perfect stage for romance, leaving you with unforgettable memories of this magical evening on the water.
This Valentine’s, let Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives bring your love story to life. From golden horizons to barefoot bliss, every moment is thoughtfully designed to celebrate connection, inspire romance, and invite couples to say “I do” to a lifetime of memories.
Trending
