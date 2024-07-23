Lily Beach Resort & Spa receives Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort’s fine dining experience at AQVA Restaurant – Les Turquoise D’Aqua, has won Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence this year.

The restaurant was awarded for meeting the criteria, which included having at least 80 selections of wines featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. This award further strengthens the stance of Lily Beach’s attention to quality and detail in terms of offerings to elevate its Platinum Plan (All-Inclusive Meal Plan).

It was awarded after careful consideration and meeting criteria that include a set of wine lists featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu in price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.

At Les Turquoise D’Aqua, guests can access the Platinum Plan wine selection, which was meticulously curated to offer a balanced and sophisticated array of choices. Careful consideration was given to sourcing wines that pair harmoniously with the menu while showcasing a range of regions and styles to cater to diverse palates. This selection includes both prestigious and approachable options, reflecting the commitment to quality and enriching the dining experience for guests.

Guests can choose from an all-inclusive collection of carefully selected references or explore our wine cellar for some of the most delicate and exceptional vintages outside the meal plan. The menu at Les Turquoise D’Aqua showcases the finest quality through a harmonious blend of fresh produce and meticulous preparation. Here, couples can cherish quality time together in a romantic ambience under the stars, turning their dream holiday into an unforgettable experience.

Speaking about the win, General Manager Laurent Driole said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition from Wine Spectator, especially as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication. Our goal with the wine selection was to curate a diverse and refined collection that perfectly complements our exquisite culinary offerings and enhances the overall dining experience. We aimed to provide our guests with a selection of wines that feature both classic favourites and unique vintages, ensuring that every bottle contributes to an unforgettable dining experience. This award celebrates our past achievements and inspires us to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of our service.”

Overlooking the infinity pool and the exquisite sparkling lagoon beyond, this restaurant offers a sense of calm and serenity like no other. Located on the more serene end of the island, Les Turquoise D’Aqua is an adults-only establishment that offers fine dining and indulging for adults looking for that perfect date night whilst at the resort. Under the star-studded skies, listening to the gentle waves and overlooking the breathtaking views of the ocean, the only additional ingredient to this would be an incredible meal, which the restaurant offers.

Enhancing the exceptional dining offerings, Les Turquoise D’Aqua provides a magical outdoor dining experience. Set beside a star-lit infinity swimming pool; this venue allows guests to dine under the stars as the lagoon transitions through 50 shades of blue, adding to the romance and allure of the evening. Executive Chef Michele Antonio has curated an exquisite fine-dining menu, and we occasionally feature visiting star chefs who bring additional diversity and flavours to our culinary repertoire. The indoor dining room also includes a Teppanyaki table where the dining experience becomes a captivating show. This enchanting setting, combined with our dining experiences, creates an unforgettable atmosphere for our guests.

Enjoy exceptional fine dining paired with exquisite wine, designed to not only satisfy your hunger but also offer a comprehensive sensory delight. This unparalleled dining experience is best enjoyed under the enchanting moonlit skies of the Maldives.

Lily Beach is one of the first resorts to introduce the All-Inclusive concept and, therefore, takes immense pride in our award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan.