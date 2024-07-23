Drink
Lily Beach Resort & Spa receives Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort’s fine dining experience at AQVA Restaurant – Les Turquoise D’Aqua, has won Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence this year.
The restaurant was awarded for meeting the criteria, which included having at least 80 selections of wines featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. This award further strengthens the stance of Lily Beach’s attention to quality and detail in terms of offerings to elevate its Platinum Plan (All-Inclusive Meal Plan).
It was awarded after careful consideration and meeting criteria that include a set of wine lists featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu in price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.
At Les Turquoise D’Aqua, guests can access the Platinum Plan wine selection, which was meticulously curated to offer a balanced and sophisticated array of choices. Careful consideration was given to sourcing wines that pair harmoniously with the menu while showcasing a range of regions and styles to cater to diverse palates. This selection includes both prestigious and approachable options, reflecting the commitment to quality and enriching the dining experience for guests.
Guests can choose from an all-inclusive collection of carefully selected references or explore our wine cellar for some of the most delicate and exceptional vintages outside the meal plan. The menu at Les Turquoise D’Aqua showcases the finest quality through a harmonious blend of fresh produce and meticulous preparation. Here, couples can cherish quality time together in a romantic ambience under the stars, turning their dream holiday into an unforgettable experience.
Speaking about the win, General Manager Laurent Driole said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition from Wine Spectator, especially as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication. Our goal with the wine selection was to curate a diverse and refined collection that perfectly complements our exquisite culinary offerings and enhances the overall dining experience. We aimed to provide our guests with a selection of wines that feature both classic favourites and unique vintages, ensuring that every bottle contributes to an unforgettable dining experience. This award celebrates our past achievements and inspires us to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of our service.”
Overlooking the infinity pool and the exquisite sparkling lagoon beyond, this restaurant offers a sense of calm and serenity like no other. Located on the more serene end of the island, Les Turquoise D’Aqua is an adults-only establishment that offers fine dining and indulging for adults looking for that perfect date night whilst at the resort. Under the star-studded skies, listening to the gentle waves and overlooking the breathtaking views of the ocean, the only additional ingredient to this would be an incredible meal, which the restaurant offers.
Enhancing the exceptional dining offerings, Les Turquoise D’Aqua provides a magical outdoor dining experience. Set beside a star-lit infinity swimming pool; this venue allows guests to dine under the stars as the lagoon transitions through 50 shades of blue, adding to the romance and allure of the evening. Executive Chef Michele Antonio has curated an exquisite fine-dining menu, and we occasionally feature visiting star chefs who bring additional diversity and flavours to our culinary repertoire. The indoor dining room also includes a Teppanyaki table where the dining experience becomes a captivating show. This enchanting setting, combined with our dining experiences, creates an unforgettable atmosphere for our guests.
Enjoy exceptional fine dining paired with exquisite wine, designed to not only satisfy your hunger but also offer a comprehensive sensory delight. This unparalleled dining experience is best enjoyed under the enchanting moonlit skies of the Maldives.
Lily Beach is one of the first resorts to introduce the All-Inclusive concept and, therefore, takes immense pride in our award-winning Platinum All-Inclusive Plan.
Drink
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort receives 2024 Wine Spectator Award
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort in Maldives has received the Wine Spectator award for 2024. This recognition is part of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants with notable wine lists that align well with their cuisine and attract a diverse range of wine enthusiasts.
Muraka Restaurant has consistently met these standards, earning the award each year since 2013. This continuous recognition underscores the restaurant’s commitment to offering a wine selection that complements its culinary offerings and appeals to a broad audience of wine lovers.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards programme is designed to celebrate establishments that excel in the realm of wine service, providing patrons with a thoughtfully curated wine experience. Muraka’s achievement reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards in this aspect of dining.
Muraka Restaurant’s ongoing success in securing this award showcases its role as a significant player in the Maldives’ dining scene, particularly in the niche of wine-centric cuisine. The restaurant’s wine list is recognised for its variety and relevance, making it a notable destination for guests seeking an exceptional wine and dining experience at Mirihi Island Resort.
Drink
Dive into fun with popsicles at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort’s pool bar
Get ready to chill out and dive into a burst of flavour with the exciting new popsicle experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort! The Pool Bar will transform into the ultimate spot for fun, flavor, and unforgettable memories.
Picture this: the sun is shining, the pool is glistening, and suddenly, the delightful sound of a bell rings out. Bartenders will be roaming the pool bar area, offering a tantalising selection of popsicles in three mouth-watering flavours: Lemon Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, and a refreshing Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Margarita. Each popsicle is crafted to perfection, providing the perfect blend of cool refreshment and delicious taste.
When guests hear the bell, it’s time to get excited! One of the friendly bartenders will be on the move, bringing popsicles directly to guests around and in the pool. It’s a spontaneous and delightful way to cool down while soaking up the sun. The visually stunning presentation and the refreshing flavours are sure to catch attention and add a splash of fun to the day.
The popsicle experience is all about creating joy and sparking connections. The bartenders are trained to engage with guests, ensuring everyone feels part of the fun. The resort encourages guests to capture and share our popsicle moments on social media, spreading the joy with friends and fellow travellers.
The resort believes that every moment at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort should be memorable. The daily popsicle event is designed to add a unique and playful touch to the stay of guests.
Mercure Kooddoo Resort offers a unique Maldivian holiday for discerning guests. Combining style and substance with beautiful beachfront views and lush accommodations, the resort provides everything needed for the perfect getaway.
Drink
Gourmet bliss: Escapade gourmande by Constance Hotels in Maldives
Luxury, enjoyment and culinary delights: from August 11 to 18 2024, the Escapade Gourmande – translated as “Gourmet Getaway” – will take place at Constance Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. During this exclusive gastronomic experience, the two Constance hotels on the islands of Halaveli and Moofushi in the Ari Atoll will present exquisite, multi-course dinners.
The event will be hosted by the partner winemaker, Domaine Albert Mann from Alsace, ensuring a rich selection of fine wines throughout the event. Renowned for their commitment to biodynamic farming and excellent wine quality, Domaine Albert Mann produces wines that beautifully express the terroir of their vineyards. Their involvement ensures guests will enjoy a curated selection of fine wines, perfectly paired with each dish to enhance the overall culinary experience.
Joining them are renowned Bocuse d’Argent 2019 winner, Swedish Chef Sebastian Gibrand; 2019 Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, Fabrizio Fiorani from Italy; and French Pastry Chef and influencer, Thomas Alphonsine. All three played significant roles at the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in March 2024 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius: Chef Gibrand served as a jury member, Chef Fiorani participated as a contestant, and Thomas Alphonsine attended as an influencer to cover the event.
Constance Moofushi Maldives:
- Monday 12th August: Sandbank Wine Evening orchestrated by Chef Sebastian Gibrand, paired with Albert Mann wines
- Tuesday 13th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine and Wine Tasting in the lagoon with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani, paired with Albert Mann wines
Constance Halaveli Maldives:
- Wednesday 14th August: Wine Dinner with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani paired with Albert Mann wines
- Friday 16th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine
Jerome Faure, Corporate Sommelier at Constance Hotels & Resorts, expresses the importance of pairing that elevates each meal during the event: “The concept is to put the main characters, the winemaker & chefs, together for them to create the perfect harmony.”
A highlight of the event also includes a masterclass by Domaine Albert Mann, which provides a unique opportunity for Constance’s sommeliers to participate in valuable, educational training sessions. Guests and participants look forward to an unforgettable week.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Universal Resorts Maldives joins exclusive Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World partnership
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Amilla Maldives joins prestigious Hilton and SLH partnership
-
Action1 week ago
International PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations with Manta Rays at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives sold out for Music in Paradise 10th anniversary celebration with Jimmy Barnes and friends
-
Action1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi partners with Anastasia Medvedeva for resin art
-
Action1 week ago
Tennis pro Dominik Hrbaty to conduct training sessions at Sirru Fen Fushi Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families
-
News1 week ago
Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers solace in silence this summer