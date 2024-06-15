Culture
Bandos Maldives offers exclusive Eid Al-Adha offers, celebrations
This Eid Al-Adha, Bandos Maldives invites guests to create unforgettable family memories in a stunning tropical paradise.
Enjoy an exclusive offer with benefits including free stay and meals for up to two children, a free sunset dolphin cruise, and complimentary use of Clubhouse facilities, snorkeling gear, a glass-bottom boat experience, and non-motorised water sports. Additional perks include complimentary laundry services, early check-in and late checkout, and a 20% discount on spa treatments and food & beverages.
Celebrate Eid with a delightful breakfast spread featuring local and international cuisines, participate in thrilling aqua races, and enjoy an enchanting performance of Dhafi Negun accompanied by Maali & Bodumas. Indulge in a special buffet dinner showcasing local culinary delights and experience the vibrant culture of the Maldives with rhythmic drumming and cultural dances.
Join the team at Bandos Maldives for a memorable Eid Al-Adha celebration. Book now to enjoy these exclusive benefits and make the most of your holiday.
Fushifaru Maldives welcomes guests to unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration
Fushifaru Maldives is inviting guests to a vibrant and joyous celebration of Eid al-Adha, a festival that symbolises connection through a carnival of colours, music, and dance. From 15th June to 16th June, join us in creating an atmosphere of fun, perfect for commemorating this special occasion with family and friends.
On 15th June, festivities will begin with our Grand Coconut Show at our Eggamuge. This interactive event offers guests the opportunity to explore the diverse uses, benefits, and cultural significance of the coconut in Maldivian life. Following the show, guests are invited to Korakali for an exquisite culinary experience that blends Maldivian and Arabian flavours. This celebration of cultural fusion promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more!
The celebrations continue on 16th June, starting with a special Eid breakfast at Korakali. Begin your day with a delightful spread that sets the tone for the festivities ahead. At 7:30 AM, guests are welcome to join the Eid Prayer at the mosque, offering a serene and spiritual start to the day. In the afternoon, experience the vibrant energy of Dhafi Negun, this is a traditional Maldivian dance, characterised by rhythmic beats, expressive movements, and colourful costumes – it will transport you to the heart of Maldivian culture. Following the dance, the beach fun continues with traditional games like Tug of War and a Dhafi Negun match, accompanied by delightful Maldivian tea as the sun sets.
The celebration culminates with an enchanting Eid Show at Fanihandhi Bar. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Fushifaru Maldives offers an idyllic setting for this grand celebration, combining stunning natural beauty with exceptional hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you to an Eid al-Adha celebration filled with joy, unity, and unforgettable moments.
For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its family-friendly services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com.
Eid al-Adha 2024 celebration at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Designed for Families
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Special Eid al-Adha Offer
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
For more information or reservations, email reservations@niyama.com, call +960 676 2828, or visit www.niyama.com.
Discover captivating Eid celebrations at Patina Maldives
Nestled within the North Male’ atoll, Patina Maldives offers a haven of inspiration where guests can explore art, nature, community, and connection. In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Patina invites guests to indulge in joyous festivities amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the island. As a sanctuary where every moment is crafted to perfection, Patina Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid celebration filled with culinary delights, cultural immersion, and family fun.
Savor Shisha Delights and Culinary Excellence
At Fari Beach Club, guests are invited to embark on a sensory journey, where the shisha oasis awaits with exotic flavours and soulful tunes. Indulge in the mesmerising beachfront setting on selective dates, including June 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20, as the shisha bliss unfolds.
For those enchanted by celestial wonders, a special evening of shisha awaits at the Stargazing Pier on June 17. Immerse yourself in an experience of delights amidst delectable canapé and live entertainment by the shore.
On June 18, guests are invited to partake in a grand Eid celebration dinner at Portico. Savour exquisite cuisine, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of a 5-piece band and oud player. It promises to be a culinary journey curated to create unforgettable memories of an island Eid celebration.
Family Fun and Creative Adventures
Explore an array of family-friendly activities against the breathtaking island backdrop of Patina Maldives. From the exhilarating island-wide challenge of the Amazing Race to the spirited competition of the Padel Tennis Tournament, there’s something for every member of the family.
Put your creativity to the test at The Clay Studio, where guests of all ages are invited to partake in pottery classes, hand-building experiences, and a variety of specialty workshops to craft their own artistic masterpieces.
This Eid, immerse yourself in a journey of belonging at Patina Maldives, where the resort resonates with the rhythms of its guests, adapting to their individual preferences and embracing evolving lifestyles. Enjoy the enchanting festivities of Eid amidst the unparalleled luxury and natural beauty of Patina Maldives, creating cherished memories with your loved ones.
