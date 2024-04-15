Maldives among top choices for babymoon romance

Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.

Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.

Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses

With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!

Cement your love with Ocean Promises

At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.

The Sun-Kissed Language of Love

For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.

Reignite the Flames of Passion

Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?

Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.

Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.