Love
Maldives among top choices for babymoon romance
Maldives has soared into the top 5 most popular babymoon destinations according to a new study by My 1st Years.
Babymoons, pre-baby getaways for expecting parents, have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. The UK alone has witnessed a staggering 128% increase in searches for “best babymoon destinations” in just the past three months.
To understand expectant parents’ travel dreams, My 1st Years analyzed Google search data for hundreds of destinations worldwide. The Maldives secured the coveted fourth place, surpassing Italy, Australia, and Portugal.
This tropical paradise offers the perfect escape for parents-to-be seeking relaxation and rejuvenation before welcoming their new arrival. Imagine soaking up the sun on pristine beaches, swimming in crystal-clear waters, or indulging in pampering spa treatments – pure bliss!
For expectant couples seeking a luxurious and unforgettable babymoon experience, the Maldives offers a truly idyllic setting.
Honeymoon
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.
Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.
Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses
With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!
Cement your love with Ocean Promises
At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.
The Sun-Kissed Language of Love
For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.
Reignite the Flames of Passion
Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?
Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.
Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.
Love
Romantic escapes: Exquisite weddings unveiled at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Instituted in the pristine beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island beckons couples to embark on a journey of love and enchantment. Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and exquisite attention to detail, Kudadoo presents an extraordinary canvas upon which to paint the perfect wedding celebration.
Imagine exchanging vows amidst the turquoise waters and gentle swaying of palm trees, enveloped by the whispers of the Indian Ocean breeze. Kudadoo embodies romance, providing couples with the chance to forge everlasting memories in a picturesque environment.
The Essence of Anything Anytime Anywhere
At Kudadoo, the concept of “Anything Anytime Anywhere” transcends mere convenience; it becomes the cornerstone of an extraordinary wedding experience. From the moment you step foot on the island, your every desire is catered to with impeccable precision and grace.
Crafting Your Dream Wedding
From intimate ceremonies on the pristine beaches to exclusive celebrations on a private Dream Island, Kudadoo offers a myriad of enchanting venues to say “I do.” Exchange vows barefoot on the sandbank of Dream Island, with the azure waters as your witness, or opt for an underwater ceremony at the iconic 5.8 Undersea Restaurant – the world’s largest all-glass restaurant, situated at the sister property Hurawalhi Island Resort.
Unrivalled Exclusivity and Luxury
Kudadoo’s commitment to unparalleled luxury extends beyond the ceremony itself. With the assistance of dedicated wedding planners and a team of seasoned professionals, couples can curate every aspect of their special day, ensuring that every detail reflects their unique love story.
Indulgence Beyond Imagination
In addition to the stunning ceremony venues, Kudadoo provides an array of indulgent experiences to enhance the wedding celebration to unprecedented levels of luxury. From gourmet dining experiences at the renowned 5.8 Undersea Restaurant to luxurious yacht charters set against the backdrop of a crimson sunset, each moment is significantly crafted to enchant and captivate. Moreover, a romantic beach dinner to commemorate a wedding promises to be a magical and unforgettable experience, adding to the allure of this idyllic setting.
Capturing Memories That Last a Lifetime
To immortalise your special day, Kudadoo offers a range of photography packages, ensuring that every heartfelt moment is captured in stunning detail. From intimate photo sessions on the beach to cinematic videos capturing the essence of your love story, the resort’s team of professional photographers will ensure that your memories last a lifetime.
A Celebration of Love
According to Patrice Aira, General Manager, “Kudadoo and its sustainable heart were thought and created with love, visible from the tiniest design details to the attention in the high-end service offered at every hour of the day. This private island is the perfect place to celebrate love in its every form, creating memories destined to last a lifetime.”
Indulge in the ultimate expression of love and luxury at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – where dreams become reality and every moment is a celebration of love.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, offers a sanctuary of serenity and luxury. With 15 exclusive Ocean Residences floating above the Indian Ocean, it redefines freedom with personal butlers available 24/7 to curate authentic experiences. From swimming with manta rays to beachside barbecues, Kudadoo blends effortless elegance with intimate luxury. Accessible by seaplane or domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, it promises a seamless escape to paradise.
Honeymoon
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sands, lies the enchanting paradise of Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa. This idyllic retreat beckons couples to experience the ultimate in romance and luxury amidst breathtaking natural beauty.
Renew Your Vows in Paradise
Imagine the soft caress of the ocean breeze, the gentle lapping of waves against the shore, and the golden hues of the setting sun as you renew your vows in the middle of the Indian Ocean. At Kagi Maldives, your dream wedding becomes a reality, with ceremonies pedantically planned to perfection. Whether you prefer a beach setup, a sandbank celebration, or a luxury yacht affair, every detail is curated to create memories that last a lifetime.
Indulge in Exquisite Amenities
From bridal make-up and hair styling to a heart-shaped wedding cake and champagne toasts, Kagi Maldives pampers couples with unparalleled luxury. Coconut tree planting ceremonies and romantic villa turndown services add a touch of Maldivian charm to your special day. After the ceremony, unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, savor a delectable “A Love Story” dinner under the stars, or embark on a wine and cheese tasting journey in the resort’s cellar.
Capture Precious Moments
The Kagi Memories photography services ensure that every precious moment of your wedding is immortalized in stunning detail. Professional photographers expertly capture the essence of your love against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unique beauty, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Embark on the Ultimate Honeymoon
For honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape, Kagi Maldives offers the perfect romantic getaway. Picture-perfect beaches, crystal-clear waters, and swaying palm trees set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon experience. From floating breakfasts in your private villa plunge pool to indulgent spa treatments and intimate candlelit dinners on the beach, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories.
Immerse yourself at Kagi, in the unparalleled romance of the Maldives, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made. From the gentle caress of ocean breezes to the breathtaking beauty of the island paradise, Kagi offers an idyllic setting for unforgettable experiences.
Let yourself be captivated by the boundless love that fills the air, as you embark on a journey of romance and enchantment. Whether exchanging vows against the backdrop of a sunset drenched beach or indulging in intimate moments under the starlit sky, Kagi Maldives invites you to create memories that transcend time, where love knows no limits amidst the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
