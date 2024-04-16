Maldives wins in 2 categories at Marine Diving Awards in Japan

Recently opened luxury lifestyle resort SO/ Maldives has garnered a prestigious award at the Liv Hospitality Design Awards. Recognized for its captivating architectural design, SO/ Maldives was named the Winner in Architectural Design Resort – Luxury.

Drawing inspiration from the world of high fashion, SO/ Maldives transforms guests into models, offering a luxurious “seen-and-be-seen” experience. The resort’s public areas are interconnected, resembling a captivating catwalk that winds its way across the pristine private island.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Liv Hospitality Design Awards. This achievement resonates profoundly with our commitment to embodying the essence of our Stylish Dress Code pillar. Our ethos revolves around a design standard that celebrates the art of making striking statements through refined and deliberate designs.” said Kay Dimacali, Director of Brand at SO/ Maldives.

A Runway Through Paradise

SO/ Maldives officially opened its doors on March 23rd, 2024. Designed by Eco-Id Architects Pte Ltd with Calvin Sim serving as Lead Designer, the resort seamlessly blends the tranquility of a castaway haven with the undeniable elegance of a high-fashion runway.

Guests are welcomed upon arrival by a breathtaking over-water pavilion, setting the tone for their luxurious stay. Clean lines, cool neutrals, and natural wood create a sophisticated backdrop, accented by vibrant pops of color and a show-stopping central staircase crafted from a sculptural red lattice. This architectural focal point winds its way upwards, connecting the Lobby Bar with the Specialty Restaurant on the upper level. As guests ascend this “vertical runway,” they are treated to breathtaking sunset views from either vantage point.

The resort’s unique walkways continue the fashion-inspired theme. Adorned with billowing fabrics or architectural timber canopies, they create a captivating contrast with the island’s lush natural flora, echoing the dramatic presentations seen in high fashion shows.

A Collaboration of Expertise

The success of SO/ Maldives is a testament to the collaboration between S Hotels & Resorts, Eco-Id Architects Pte Ltd, lead designer Calvin Sim, and construction company ALIA Construction. Their combined vision has resulted in a truly remarkable resort experience, one that is both luxuriously sophisticated and undeniably captivating.

Planning Your SO/ Maldives Experience

For those seeking a luxurious escape unlike any other, SO/ Maldives offers an unforgettable experience. With its award-winning architectural design and commitment to guest experience, the resort is poised to become a leading destination for discerning travelers. Visit the SO/ Maldives website to learn more and start planning your dream getaway.