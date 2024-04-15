News
Sirru Fen Fushi to operate as an independent luxury resort (no longer Fairmont)
Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island in the Maldives’ remote Shaviyani Atoll, will now operate as an independent luxury resort after six years with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, under the name Sirru Fen Fushi, Private Lagoon Resort. From May 1st, Sirru Fen Fushi will to be joining the esteemed Leading Hotels of the World portfolio.
As it enters this exciting new phase, the resort will continue its commitment to personalised experiences and heartfelt, intuitive service, with sustainability and a deep care and appreciation for its pristine island environment at its core. Distinctive in design and character, Sirru Fen Fushi is not a cookie cutter Maldivian escape: with the largest natural resort lagoon in the archipelago, world- class facilities, including the Maldives’ longest infinity pool, and a uniquely remote positioning, meaning it is minimally overlooked.
Sirru Fen Fushi (meaning secret water island in the local language Dhivehi) houses a 9km kaleidoscope coral house reef, an abundance of flourishing native marine life, and the Coralarium – the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of a semi-submerged art installation by famous British sculpture artist Jason DeCaires Taylor. On land, luxury villas boast a beachfront or jungle setting, while overwater villas offer direct access to the lagoon, the interiors of each echoing the natural beaches that fringe the island in their high-end design.
The Maldives’ longest infinity pool with 200m length sits at the island’s heart, along with a relaxing award- winning spa and a selection of gastronomic restaurants, from sustainably caught local seafood at Azure to Japanese fare at Kata. Personalised experiences include beachfront yoga and an airy art studio to a creative Kids’ Club and snorkeling expeditions on the house reef. Travellers can turn plastic waste into wonder at the Sustainability Lab, a pioneering project providing bespoke souvenirs, such as turtle-shaped luggage tags, for guests and useful recycled materials for local communities and schools.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives to host International Yoga Day celebration with Yoga expert Preeti Kalia
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced its upcoming celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21st, 2024, featuring renowned yoga expert Preeti Kalia. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day of wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation to embrace the transformative power of yoga amidst the tranquil setting of the Maldives.
The International Yoga Day celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi promises to be a transformative experience, offering participants the opportunity to deepen their practice under the guidance of a seasoned expert. Guests can look forward to a range of activities, including rejuvenating yoga sessions, meditation practices, wellness workshops, and more.
Preeti Kalia, the founder of Yogbela and an internationally certified yoga instructor with an RYT 900 qualification, brings over nine years of experience in guiding individuals towards physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Specializing in Hatha/Ashtanga and Prenatal/Postnatal Yoga, Preeti has positively impacted the lives of thousands of students worldwide through her online and offline sessions.
“We are delighted to welcome Preeti Kalia to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Dr. Rahul Krishnan, Spa Manager of The Spa by Thalgo France at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Her expertise and passion for yoga perfectly complement our commitment to providing guests with transformative wellness experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. We look forward to an inspiring event that promotes holistic well-being and inner harmony.”
Originally trained as a Software Engineer with a degree in Computer Science, Preeti discovered her passion for yoga early in her career and embarked on a transformative journey. Her dedication to yoga has earned her a significant following, with over 250k followers on YouTube and Instagram combined. Her instructional videos have garnered over 25 million views, reflecting the widespread appeal and effectiveness of her teachings. Driven by a profound mission to share her knowledge and expertise with the world, Preeti Kalia continues to inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to embrace yoga as a holistic lifestyle. Her commitment to empowering others through yoga perfectly aligns with the ethos of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a premier destination for wellness and rejuvenation in the heart of the Maldives.
For individuals seeking to embark on a journey of self-discovery and wellness, the International Yoga Day celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi presents a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and immerse oneself in the transformative power of yoga.
For more information, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers.
News
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives appoints Warren Moore as Executive Chef
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has announced the appointment of Warren Moore as the resort’s new Executive Chef.
Chef Warren Moore hailing from South Africa, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having earned his Culinary Degree at City and Guilds Culinary Institute. With over 25 years of distinguished service in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry, Chef Warren is poised to elevate the culinary offerings at Seaside Finolhu to new heights.
In his previous role, Chef Warren served as Executive Chef at Jawakara Maldives, where he showcased his culinary prowess and leadership skills. Prior to that, he spent seven years honing his craft within various properties of the esteemed Crown and Champa Resorts Group. His culinary journey has taken him across continents, including stints in South Africa, Mozambique, London, and the United States.
As the Executive Chef at Seaside Finolhu, Chef Warren will oversee all culinary operations, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food quality are maintained. His responsibilities include supervising daily kitchen operations, managing food production, and leading kitchen staff with a focus on excellence and innovation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Warren Moore to our team at Seaside Finolhu,” said Steven Phillips General Manager of Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. “His extensive experience and passion for culinary excellence will undoubtedly enhance the dining experience for our guests and further solidify our reputation as a gastronomic heaven in the Maldives.”
With Chef Warren Moore at the helm, Seaside Finolhu looks forward to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences that celebrate the rich flavours of the Maldives and beyond.
News
W Maldives promotes Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed to key management positions
W Maldives has announced the well-deserved promotions of two of its dedicated team members, Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed, effective April 15th, 2024.
Ahmed Zahir, known as Coacha, has been promoted from Welcome Manager to Rooms Division Manager. Coacha’s journey at W Maldives began in December 2010 as a Welcome Agent. Over the past 13 years, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, holding various roles within the Welcome department.
Known for his dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and his outstanding interpersonal skills, Coacha is a true asset to the W Maldives team. His experience extends beyond the resort, having served as a task force member at the St. Regis Red Sea and as a pre-opening trainer. He is also actively participating in the Marriott Kurimagu Program, a program designed to cultivate Maldivian leadership in the hospitality industry. With his extensive knowledge of Welcome operations, Coacha is perfectly suited for his new role as Rooms Division Manager.
Ismail Saeed, also known as Saito, has been promoted from Lounge Manager to Welcome Manager. Saito’s W Maldives story began in March 2010 as a Welcome Agent. He then transitioned to airport operations as a Lounge Ambassador in 2013. Throughout his tenure, Saito has displayed a strong commitment to personal growth, consistently developing his skillset. He has participated in a cross-exposure program at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, working in Housekeeping, and has also supported the resort’s Style operations in the past three months. This diverse experience across multiple departments makes Saito a perfect fit for his new role as Welcome Manager.
The appointments of Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed underscore W Maldives’ commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within. Both individuals bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and innovation to their respective roles, promising to further enhance the guest experience and uphold the resort’s reputation for excellence.
