Sirru Fen Fushi to operate as an independent luxury resort (no longer Fairmont)

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced its upcoming celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21st, 2024, featuring renowned yoga expert Preeti Kalia. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day of wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation to embrace the transformative power of yoga amidst the tranquil setting of the Maldives.

The International Yoga Day celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi promises to be a transformative experience, offering participants the opportunity to deepen their practice under the guidance of a seasoned expert. Guests can look forward to a range of activities, including rejuvenating yoga sessions, meditation practices, wellness workshops, and more.

Preeti Kalia, the founder of Yogbela and an internationally certified yoga instructor with an RYT 900 qualification, brings over nine years of experience in guiding individuals towards physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Specializing in Hatha/Ashtanga and Prenatal/Postnatal Yoga, Preeti has positively impacted the lives of thousands of students worldwide through her online and offline sessions.

“We are delighted to welcome Preeti Kalia to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Dr. Rahul Krishnan, Spa Manager of The Spa by Thalgo France at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Her expertise and passion for yoga perfectly complement our commitment to providing guests with transformative wellness experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. We look forward to an inspiring event that promotes holistic well-being and inner harmony.”

Originally trained as a Software Engineer with a degree in Computer Science, Preeti discovered her passion for yoga early in her career and embarked on a transformative journey. Her dedication to yoga has earned her a significant following, with over 250k followers on YouTube and Instagram combined. Her instructional videos have garnered over 25 million views, reflecting the widespread appeal and effectiveness of her teachings. Driven by a profound mission to share her knowledge and expertise with the world, Preeti Kalia continues to inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to embrace yoga as a holistic lifestyle. Her commitment to empowering others through yoga perfectly aligns with the ethos of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a premier destination for wellness and rejuvenation in the heart of the Maldives.

For individuals seeking to embark on a journey of self-discovery and wellness, the International Yoga Day celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi presents a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and immerse oneself in the transformative power of yoga.

For more information, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers.