Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives to host International Yoga Day celebration with Yoga expert Preeti Kalia

W Maldives has announced the well-deserved promotions of two of its dedicated team members, Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed, effective April 15th, 2024.

Ahmed Zahir, known as Coacha, has been promoted from Welcome Manager to Rooms Division Manager. Coacha’s journey at W Maldives began in December 2010 as a Welcome Agent. Over the past 13 years, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, holding various roles within the Welcome department.

Known for his dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and his outstanding interpersonal skills, Coacha is a true asset to the W Maldives team. His experience extends beyond the resort, having served as a task force member at the St. Regis Red Sea and as a pre-opening trainer. He is also actively participating in the Marriott Kurimagu Program, a program designed to cultivate Maldivian leadership in the hospitality industry. With his extensive knowledge of Welcome operations, Coacha is perfectly suited for his new role as Rooms Division Manager.

Ismail Saeed, also known as Saito, has been promoted from Lounge Manager to Welcome Manager. Saito’s W Maldives story began in March 2010 as a Welcome Agent. He then transitioned to airport operations as a Lounge Ambassador in 2013. Throughout his tenure, Saito has displayed a strong commitment to personal growth, consistently developing his skillset. He has participated in a cross-exposure program at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, working in Housekeeping, and has also supported the resort’s Style operations in the past three months. This diverse experience across multiple departments makes Saito a perfect fit for his new role as Welcome Manager.

The appointments of Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed underscore W Maldives’ commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within. Both individuals bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and innovation to their respective roles, promising to further enhance the guest experience and uphold the resort’s reputation for excellence.