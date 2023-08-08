Lifestyle
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING are two ultra-luxury resorts that have made sustainability their top priority. With a strong focus on preserving the environment, empowering communities, nurturing well-being, and conserving resources, these resorts are setting new standards in eco-conscious luxury travel.
Joy of preserving
At the heart of JOALI’s sustainability efforts is the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme (JRRP), which aims to restore the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the resorts. “Coral reefs are the rainforests of the ocean, and their preservation is crucial for the health of our marine ecosystems,” says Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING. The JRRP assists in the natural recovery of the reefs, which have suffered losses due to coral bleaching and climate change. Guests are also encouraged to participate in regular coral planting activities, a vital component of ecological restoration in the Maldives.
To combat ocean waste, the JOALI team conducts frequent dives to remove plastic and other types of waste from the waters around the island. The resorts also organise clean-ups of uninhabited islands nearby and facilitate the removal of ghost gear with the Olive Ridley Project.
Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING, explains, “We take pride and joy in managing our own impact on the environment and promoting ecological resilience. We have partnered with local and global conservation organisations to help protect our oceans and the environment. We believe that it is our responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
The Marine Biologist programme at JOALI educates young visitors about life underwater and the importance of conservation. “Through interactive games and activities, we teach children about our oceans, marine life, and how they can make a difference through simple actions,” explains Nawaf.
Tree planting activities are also held regularly at both properties and local islands nearby, as trees play a crucial role in protecting soil from erosion and limiting the impact of climate change.
Joy of Empowering
JOALI is passionate about empowering women and creating platforms for their economic and creative aspirations. Inspired by the vision of JOALI’s founder and owner, Esin Gural Argat, the resorts support female education, vocational training, and social entrepreneurship.
JOALI Art Week is a tribute to feminine creativity, featuring live art sessions, interactive workshops, and immersive exhibits by local women artists. “We believe in nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for female artists to showcase their work,” says Nawaf. The exclusive Art House at JOALI BEING also supports local artisans and art-lovers through imaginative events and workshops.
Monthly art dinners at JOALI combine gastronomy, art, and sustainability, featuring all-natural paints made with herbs and flowers from the Chef’s Garden. These inspiring experiences are led by women artists from around the world.
The resorts are committed to gender equality and the development of talented women at all levels of the organisation. “JOALI’s Leadership and Gender Diversity Programme is aligned with our commitment to the UN Women’s gender equality campaign,” states Nawaf.
In recent years, JOALI has donated significant funds to local Women’s Development Committees and other organisations, supporting projects such as waste disposal area renovations, community space development, and fabric waste recycling initiatives.
Joy of Nurturing
Promoting wellness and well-being is a key focus for JOALI. The resorts are dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to take control of their own health and well-being through education, resources, and partnerships.
Global Wellness Day activities, Reading Parks, Brain Gyms, and Special Educational Needs (SEN) Classrooms are just a few examples of JOALI’s commitment to nurturing well-being. “We believe in creating spaces that promote learning, growth, and a healthy lifestyle. We have more exciting community projects in the pipeline with significant investments that will make a huge difference in the communities that we operate in,” says Nawaf.
Joy of Conserving
Everyday practices at JOALI align with their overall vision of sustainability. The resorts have implemented an eco-conscious approach across both islands, with the goal of minimising consumption of key resources and reducing their carbon footprint.
“Our culinary team loves to craft specialties with locally caught fish and seafood, along with organic produce from our Herb Garden,” shares Nawaf. The resorts also use eco-friendly stewarding and laundry chemicals, house their own glass water bottling plants and wastewater treatment systems, and practise rainwater harvesting.
Energy conservation is another priority for JOALI, with efficient LED lights, smart controls in the villas, and a pilot project to increase the use of solar energy. Guests booking directly with the resorts also have the option to off-set their carbon emissions during the reservation process.
JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING are also committed to supporting local communities and promoting cultural tourism. By engaging with local artisans, musicians, and storytellers, the resorts aim to create authentic experiences for their guests while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
One example of this commitment is the Culinary Arts Exhibition held during the Raa Tourism Expo 2022. The event showcased the incredible talents of JOALI’s hosts and inspired students and young people from across Raa Atoll. “We believe in promoting healthy eating and an active lifestyle for a full and happy life,” says Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING.
The Earth-to-Table initiative at JOALI focuses on ingredient traceability and offering fresh, locally harvested, and sustainably sourced foods that support small farms. “Our slow food mantra promotes local foods, traditional cooking, and clean production methods,” explains Nawaf. The gardens at JOALI are 100 percent organic, growing vegetables, fruits, and culinary and medicinal herbs using sustainable techniques. The team draws on both traditional knowledge and modern science to produce the best ingredients while simultaneously protecting the environment.
As JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING continue to lead the way in sustainable luxury travel, they remain dedicated to fostering strong relationships with local communities and promoting cultural tourism. By collaborating with local artisans, musicians, and storytellers, the resorts create authentic experiences for their guests while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
One of the ways JOALI supports local communities is through their commitment to fair trade principles. By ethically sourcing tea, coffee, and wood products, the resorts ensure that their suppliers are treated fairly and that their practices are environmentally responsible. Additionally, JOALI strives to use local produce and buy in bulk to reduce packaging waste, further minimising their environmental impact.
As more travellers seek eco-conscious destinations, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING stand out as prime examples of how luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. By focusing on preserving the environment, empowering communities, nurturing well-being, and conserving resources, the resorts demonstrate that it is possible to offer an unforgettable guest experience while also making a positive impact on the world. As the hospitality industry evolves, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING will undoubtedly continue to set new benchmarks for sustainability and responsible luxury. As Nawaf says, “We believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a way of life. It makes a business case as well, as without preserving our environment we cannot have a tourism industry in a few decades. We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”
Culture
Uniting Raa Atoll: Cora Cora Maldives spearheads sustainability, cultural heritage through #ReconnectinRAA challenge
It’s Freedom Time! Cora Cora Maldives, a multi-award-winning, five-star luxury Maldivian resort located in the pristine Raa Atoll, has announced the launch of the #ReconnectinRAA challenge in a groundbreaking display of unity and commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage, set to take place in 2nd to 8th of August 2023 as part of the celebration for Fifty Two years of tourism in the Maldives.
The campaign, an ambitious 186km stand-up paddling circumnavigation of Raa Atoll by the resorts’ General Manager, Justin Swart, himself and Director of Human Resources, Muiz Mohamed, aims to inspire a passion for environmental conservation and cultural heritage, creating a ripple effect of positive change both locally and globally. This transformative initiative has united 18 resorts, 15 inhabited islands councils, environmental organisations, and the Ministry of Tourism, bringing the entire Raa Atoll together.
By fostering a shared vision, this campaign is breaking barriers and reconnecting the entire Raa Atoll using the threads and fibers woven by its rich culture and sustainable environment. “Through #ReconnectinRAA Challenge, Cora Cora Maldives has succeeded in uniting Raa Atoll into one powerful force, committed to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of this magnificent country,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives. “Our goal is to create a lasting impact, not just within the atoll but also by inspiring similar initiatives worldwide through our Freedom Footprints Sustainability Programme.”
Cora Cora Maldives is taking its commitment to sustainability beyond the resort’s borders. The #ReconnectinRAA campaign serves as a testament to their dedication, extending the Freedom Footprints Program to encompass the entire Raa Atoll and serving as an inspiration for similar endeavours worldwide. Bringing together 18 resorts and 15 inhabited islands, the campaign aims to conduct the largest-ever beach clean-up in the atoll’s history, setting a powerful precedent for collective environmental action. Through Cora Cora Maldives’ initiative and with the support of partners and resorts, Raa Atoll becomes the first in the region to pledge the ban of single-use plastic shopping bags. Eco-friendly alternatives, such as reusable eco bags, will be distributed throughout the atoll, eliminating plastic waste, and setting an example for other communities.
The theme of the #ReconnectinRAA campaign, “Empowering Freedom Footprints of Change,” encapsulates the essence of this transformative movement. By reconnecting with nature, embracing cultural heritage, and standing together as a united community, Raa Atoll is poised to carve a path towards a greener, culturally rich future.
The #ReconnectinRAA campaign revolves around three essential aspects:
- Reconnect with Nature: By promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about environmental conservation, participants will forge a deeper bond with nature and recognize their crucial role in protecting it.
- Reconnect with Culture: By celebrating and preserving local traditions, music, dance, and artistic expressions, participants will connect with the rich tapestry of Maldivian heritage within Raa Atoll.
- Reconnect with the World: The event encourages participants to broaden their horizons and connect with the global community. Through the Zen Adventure of a Lifetime Campaign, people from around the world can participate, matching the distance covered during the challenge in their own communities. This global movement fosters a sense of interconnectedness and collective responsibility, inspiring individuals to make sustainable choices and contribute to positive change on a global scale. Upon completion, participants will receive Blue Tiki Coins, which will be used to plant Mangroves.
As part of the campaign, participants and stakeholders are encouraged to act and raise awareness on critical sustainability issues pledging to #BeatPlasticPollution, #SavetheOcean, and #Protect30x30.
Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience while advocating for sustainability and environmental preservation. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MOKSHA Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports & diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, CoRa kids Club, and the Dutch Onion Museum. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.
Entertainment
Renowned Saxophonist Elizaveta Yurgina brings mesmerising jazz performance to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
Elizaveta Yurgina also known as Eliza Sax is a critically acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and band leader who is set to captivate audiences with her extraordinary talent during an exclusive performance at various dining venues at the breathtaking Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives this August. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable evening of jazz and soulful melodies, showcasing Yurgina’s virtuosity and artistic brilliance.
Hailing from Moscow, Eliza has amassed a remarkable list of accolades throughout her career. In 2018 she emerged victorious in the prestigious Musical Diamond Competition held in Spain, solidifying her status as one of the most exceptional saxophonists in the world. Her incredible musicianship and innate ability to connect with audiences have also earned her recognition at renowned events such as the Moscow Jazz Festival 2023, Ural Music Night in Ekaterinburg, Jazz at the Hermitage, and Gnesin-Jazz.
This spring, Eliza embarked on a highly successful tour in Armenia, mesmerising audiences with her original compositions and captivating performances. Her band, comprising exceptional musicians, showcased their versatility and ability to seamlessly blend various musical influences, creating a truly unique and enchanting experience for concertgoers.
Eliza’s talent extends beyond her solo career, as she has had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed artists and ensembles. Notably, she joined forces with Oleg Lundstrem’s orchestra, a legendary name in the jazz world, showcasing her ability to seamlessly integrate her sound into larger ensembles. Additionally, her versatile abilities have led her to star in several musical TV projects, further cementing her reputation as a multifaceted artist.
Eliza’s exclusive engagement at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives promises to be an extraordinary affair, as she creates an ambiance of sophistication and musical brilliance against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian paradise. Guests will be treated to a memorable evening of soulful saxophone melodies. Whether playing breathtaking renditions of classic ballads or infusing energetic beats into modern hits, Eliza Sax’s performances promise to transport listeners on a euphoric musical journey.
With 14 bars and restaurants, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi prides itself on its exemplary cuisine. From award-winning Italian delicacies at Trio; mixology classes at Water’s Edge; a live show-cooking Japanese experience at Teppanyaki; French cuisine at the award-winning overwater restaurant Flavours; Asian fusion at Bamboo and Maldivian seafood at Islander’s Grill – Sun Siyam Iru Fushi satisfies the most sophisticated of taste buds.
Nestled in the natural beauty of Noonu Atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi spans 52 acres and boasts 221 villas and suites, perfecting the balance between rustic charm and understated luxury. This is a true island playground for families, groups of friends, couples and honeymooners alike. An award-winning Spa by Thalgo France with more than 140 treatments to choose from, makes this tropical island the perfect wellness getaway. And for families, kids under 15 sleep and eat for free with two paying adults in the same room and all whilst enjoying and discovering local marine life at Nemo’s Reef and recreational activities at Koamas Kidz Club.
To find out more visit www.sunsiyam.com, browse the offers to book your stay, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Action
Equestrian Retreat at KIHAA Maldives
If you’re seeking a peaceful sanctuary in the lap of nature, look no further than KIHAA Maldives. Nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, this resort offers an unparalleled experience for those longing to connect with the serenity of their surroundings. With its equestrian center, KIHAA Maldives provides a unique opportunity to explore the island’s charming scenery on horseback, immersing yourself in the wonders of nature like never before.
At the heart of KIHAA Maldives is a delightful stable filled with skilled and graceful horses. These magnificent creatures become your trusted companions as you embark on a journey through lush palm groves, along the picturesque coastline, and across sandy shores, creating truly enchanting moments at every turn. To preserve these memories, the resort offers photoshoot sessions, allowing guests to capture priceless moments with their equine companions.
Whether you’re an experienced rider or a novice, KIHAA Maldives caters to everyone. Their knowledgeable instructors are readily available to guide you through the basics or assist you in improving your existing riding skills. With a range of private courses available, you can embark on a personal journey of development and refinement while deepening your understanding of these amazing animals. KIHAA Maldives offers a unique opportunity to perfect the art of horseback riding and develop a profound connection with these gentle creatures.
Located in the captivating Baa Atoll, KIHAA Resort is situated on a mesmerizing Maldivian island, encircled by pristine white sandy beaches and turquoise lagoons. The resort’s idyllic setting on the edge of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hanifaru Bay is renowned for its awe-inspiring manta ray aggregations, providing a captivating spectacle for nature enthusiasts.
KIHAA Maldives beckons you to immerse yourself in its natural splendor and experience the harmonious connection between man and nature. With its captivating equestrian center, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional dining options, this resort offers an unmatched experience for all equestrians. Whether you’re seeking to perfect your horseback riding skills or yearn to communicate with these gentle creatures, KIHAA Maldives invites you to embark on a journey of self-discovery and tranquility.
