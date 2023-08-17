Eco-minded escape: Inside groundbreaking sustainability initiatives at Velaa Private Island Maldives

Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING are two ultra-luxury resorts that have made sustainability their top priority. With a strong focus on preserving the environment, empowering communities, nurturing well-being, and conserving resources, these resorts are setting new standards in eco-conscious luxury travel.

Joy of preserving

At the heart of JOALI’s sustainability efforts is the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme (JRRP), which aims to restore the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the resorts. “Coral reefs are the rainforests of the ocean, and their preservation is crucial for the health of our marine ecosystems,” says Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING. The JRRP assists in the natural recovery of the reefs, which have suffered losses due to coral bleaching and climate change. Guests are also encouraged to participate in regular coral planting activities, a vital component of ecological restoration in the Maldives.

To combat ocean waste, the JOALI team conducts frequent dives to remove plastic and other types of waste from the waters around the island. The resorts also organise clean-ups of uninhabited islands nearby and facilitate the removal of ghost gear with the Olive Ridley Project.

Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING, explains, “We take pride and joy in managing our own impact on the environment and promoting ecological resilience. We have partnered with local and global conservation organisations to help protect our oceans and the environment. We believe that it is our responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.

The Marine Biologist programme at JOALI educates young visitors about life underwater and the importance of conservation. “Through interactive games and activities, we teach children about our oceans, marine life, and how they can make a difference through simple actions,” explains Nawaf.

Tree planting activities are also held regularly at both properties and local islands nearby, as trees play a crucial role in protecting soil from erosion and limiting the impact of climate change.

Joy of Empowering

JOALI is passionate about empowering women and creating platforms for their economic and creative aspirations. Inspired by the vision of JOALI’s founder and owner, Esin Gural Argat, the resorts support female education, vocational training, and social entrepreneurship.

JOALI Art Week is a tribute to feminine creativity, featuring live art sessions, interactive workshops, and immersive exhibits by local women artists. “We believe in nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for female artists to showcase their work,” says Nawaf. The exclusive Art House at JOALI BEING also supports local artisans and art-lovers through imaginative events and workshops.

Monthly art dinners at JOALI combine gastronomy, art, and sustainability, featuring all-natural paints made with herbs and flowers from the Chef’s Garden. These inspiring experiences are led by women artists from around the world.

The resorts are committed to gender equality and the development of talented women at all levels of the organisation. “JOALI’s Leadership and Gender Diversity Programme is aligned with our commitment to the UN Women’s gender equality campaign,” states Nawaf.

In recent years, JOALI has donated significant funds to local Women’s Development Committees and other organisations, supporting projects such as waste disposal area renovations, community space development, and fabric waste recycling initiatives.

Joy of Nurturing

Promoting wellness and well-being is a key focus for JOALI. The resorts are dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to take control of their own health and well-being through education, resources, and partnerships.

Global Wellness Day activities, Reading Parks, Brain Gyms, and Special Educational Needs (SEN) Classrooms are just a few examples of JOALI’s commitment to nurturing well-being. “We believe in creating spaces that promote learning, growth, and a healthy lifestyle. We have more exciting community projects in the pipeline with significant investments that will make a huge difference in the communities that we operate in,” says Nawaf.

Joy of Conserving

Everyday practices at JOALI align with their overall vision of sustainability. The resorts have implemented an eco-conscious approach across both islands, with the goal of minimising consumption of key resources and reducing their carbon footprint.

“Our culinary team loves to craft specialties with locally caught fish and seafood, along with organic produce from our Herb Garden,” shares Nawaf. The resorts also use eco-friendly stewarding and laundry chemicals, house their own glass water bottling plants and wastewater treatment systems, and practise rainwater harvesting.

Energy conservation is another priority for JOALI, with efficient LED lights, smart controls in the villas, and a pilot project to increase the use of solar energy. Guests booking directly with the resorts also have the option to off-set their carbon emissions during the reservation process.

JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING are also committed to supporting local communities and promoting cultural tourism. By engaging with local artisans, musicians, and storytellers, the resorts aim to create authentic experiences for their guests while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.

One example of this commitment is the Culinary Arts Exhibition held during the Raa Tourism Expo 2022. The event showcased the incredible talents of JOALI’s hosts and inspired students and young people from across Raa Atoll. “We believe in promoting healthy eating and an active lifestyle for a full and happy life,” says Ibrahim Nawaf, Cluster CSR & Sustainability Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING.

The Earth-to-Table initiative at JOALI focuses on ingredient traceability and offering fresh, locally harvested, and sustainably sourced foods that support small farms. “Our slow food mantra promotes local foods, traditional cooking, and clean production methods,” explains Nawaf. The gardens at JOALI are 100 percent organic, growing vegetables, fruits, and culinary and medicinal herbs using sustainable techniques. The team draws on both traditional knowledge and modern science to produce the best ingredients while simultaneously protecting the environment.

As JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING continue to lead the way in sustainable luxury travel, they remain dedicated to fostering strong relationships with local communities and promoting cultural tourism. By collaborating with local artisans, musicians, and storytellers, the resorts create authentic experiences for their guests while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.

One of the ways JOALI supports local communities is through their commitment to fair trade principles. By ethically sourcing tea, coffee, and wood products, the resorts ensure that their suppliers are treated fairly and that their practices are environmentally responsible. Additionally, JOALI strives to use local produce and buy in bulk to reduce packaging waste, further minimising their environmental impact.

As more travellers seek eco-conscious destinations, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING stand out as prime examples of how luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. By focusing on preserving the environment, empowering communities, nurturing well-being, and conserving resources, the resorts demonstrate that it is possible to offer an unforgettable guest experience while also making a positive impact on the world. As the hospitality industry evolves, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING will undoubtedly continue to set new benchmarks for sustainability and responsible luxury. As Nawaf says, “We believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a way of life. It makes a business case as well, as without preserving our environment we cannot have a tourism industry in a few decades. We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”