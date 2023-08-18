News
Russia’s Aeroflot increases Maldives flight frequency
Aeroflot, the flagship airline of Russia, is set to intensify its flight connections between Moscow and the Maldives in response to growing demand. The carrier has officially announced its plans to enhance the frequency of flights between the two destinations, offering increased convenience for travellers.
The upcoming expansion will particularly impact flights SU320/321 to Malé, the vibrant capital of the Maldives. Commencing on October 1, 2023, these flights will transition from the current schedule of four per week to a more frequent operation of seven flights per week.
Further bolstering its presence, Aeroflot will introduce three additional flights, SU324/SU325, starting from November 1, 2023. These flights are strategically scheduled for Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This move elevates the total number of weekly flights connecting Moscow to the Maldives to an impressive ten.
Aeroflot’s amplified flight network aligns seamlessly with the enduring appeal of the Maldives as a sought-after holiday haven. Known for its pristine beaches, crystalline waters, and luxurious resorts, the Maldives has traditionally been one of the standout destinations in Aeroflot’s flight programme.
A notable factor to underscore is Russia’s significant role as the leading tourist source market for the Maldives. The nation’s citizens continue to show a strong affinity for the Maldives, drawn by its tropical allure and warm hospitality. With Aeroflot’s expanded flight offerings, Russian travellers will find their journey to this enchanting destination made even more accessible and convenient.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives celebrates mid-autumn festival with array of special programming
As the harvest season draws to a close, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, invites guests to immerse themselves in a week-long celebration of joy and togetherness during the resort’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Starting on September 29th and running through October 5th, travellers of all ages can indulge in a series of thoughtfully curated activities, creating unforgettable moments that are sure to last a lifetime.
The festivities kick-off with a Mid-Autumn Dinner at Summer Pavilion, where guests can savour the rich flavors of the season while basking under the full moon. Throughout the week, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will offer a grand dinner buffet showcasing a wide-ranging selection of authentic Chinese cuisine. Additionally, for those looking to expand their culinary skills, guests will have the opportunity to participate in special cooking classes, including the Golden Week Dim Sum cooking class, providing a hands-on culinary experience that captures the essence of the season.
Beyond the culinary delights, the resort has crafted an array of captivating activities to cater to diverse interests. Guests can embark on the Harvest Moon Night Yacht Cruise, indulging in delightful cocktails and embracing the magic of the season aboard The Ritz-Carlton’s yacht, or engage with each other during the Lantern Riddles event, where they can test their wit and enjoy an evening of brainteasers and lantern-lit fun. Little ones can also join in the festivities by participating in the Kite Festival, where enchanting, colourful kites will soar high in the sky.
Amidst the captivating atmosphere, guests can immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the resort’s slice of Maldivian paradise. The property’s iconic circular-shaped villas blend gracefully with the natural surroundings, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the shimmering blue waters. The resort features 100 elegantly appointed villas, all with views of the ocean and lagoon. Ocean Pool Villas boast integrated infinity pools and generous lounge areas, while Sunset Beach Pool Villas feature private terraces and spellbinding sunsets. With each room comes modern amenities and personalised service, including the dedicated attention of a personal Aris Meeha- island butler, ensuring a truly exceptional and bespoke experience.
For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers luxurious and prestigious packages, such as the exclusive “Bespoke Luxury” package. Guests who book this package for a minimum of four nights will receive luxury accommodations in a villa of their choice, daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a dedicated Aris Meeha, and a private buggy for resort transportation. The “Bespoke Luxury” package is available until December 17, 2023.
Whether guests are looking to celebrate during the Mid-Autumn Festival or explore the resort in luxury, the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands look forward to welcoming them to island life.
For more information on the resort please visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands website.
Nature
Eco-minded escape: Inside groundbreaking sustainability initiatives at Velaa Private Island Maldives
When Radka & Jiří Šmejc first dreamed up Velaa Private Island Maldives, they envisioned an ultra-luxury playground that was in harmony with its environment. Situated in the untouched Noonu Atoll, a 45-minute seaplane ride from Male, this tropical hideaway is grounded in a deep respect for the planet, from the eco-minded architecture and design, to housing one of the largest coral restoration programmes in the Maldives. Discover why Velaa Private Island is flying the flag for sustainable, high-end stays in the Maldives.
Restoring the reef
As custodians of this precious patch of Planet Earth, Radka & Jiří are passionate about giving back to the environment. A key contribution is the development of one of the largest coral restoration programmes in the Maldives. Overseen by a team of dedicated marine biologists, the Velaa Coral Project is revitalising the underwater world surrounding the resort, resulting in steady growth over the past three years. By fitting the reefs with the latest Biorock technology, along with increasing stress resistance in the corals, Velaa expects to further restore 10 per cent of its house reef in the coming year.
Visitors to the island can take a guided snorkel or scuba diving tour of the coral gardens with the resident coral biologist to learn more about the work being done and the role coral plays in supporting a healthy marine ecosystem. Guests can also adopt an individual coral line to add to Velaa’s intrinsic rainforest of corals, receiving a coral adoption certificate and biannual updates on their coral’s development. You can learn more about this inspiring programme on the Velaa Coral Project’s Instagram channel, instagram.com/velaacoralproject.
Giving back to the local community
Velaa Private Island isn’t just giving back to the local environment – they’re supporting their Noonu Atoll community, too. Launched in 2021, the Fehikuramaa initiative helps local Maldivian communities improve their environmental practices. Last year’s focus was on improving waste management practices via awareness, training, and support. This year, Fehikuramaa has its sights on ocean pollution and the importance of maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. The initiative has installed 30 water purification and cooling systems in local public schools, giving communities easier access to clean water. Volunteers have also carried out accredited swimming instructor courses, teaching 113 students how to swim.
In announcing the initiative, Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, said: “Fehikuramaa in Dhivehi language broadly means ‘Let’s make the environment greener’, and that’s precisely what we hope to achieve. One of the biggest takeaways from the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference is the consensus that all nations need to do much more if we want to move towards a greener planet.”
“We believe that we all need to be part of the solution and know that the Fehikuramaa project will help local communities to adopt the best waste disposal and management practices, and improve the health of our ocean. We are grateful to live and work in this beautiful part of the world and are driven to bring about change and help preserve the beauty of the Maldivian islands.”
In harmony with nature
Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar of ADR, Velaa Private Island is “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”, that has been thoughtfully constructed to celebrate and protect the surrounding environment. Natural and traditional materials have been tastefully incorporated into the villas and communal spaces, including the use of local palm leaves for the thatched roof coverings. Spanning the size of 25 football fields, the island has been extensively planted with local flora to create a lush, flourishing environment that is itself a microcosm of the Maldives.
For more information, please visit: velaaprivateisland.com
News
Discover multi-dimensional wellness in Maldives with LUX* South Ari Atoll’s invited experts
The well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll – known for its holistic wellness approach extending to lifestyle practices and beyond, is set to welcome global fitness and wellbeing experts from September to November 2023.
A Wellness Weekend with Yoko Kawaguchi
Bringing over a decade of experience in holistic therapies, Yoko will invite resort guests to release stress and tap into energy healing practices from September 4 to October 14. Her Auriculotherapy, Traditional Japanese Usui Reiki and Aromatherapy treatments are proven beneficial for physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Exclusively during the World Wellness Weekend on September 15 to 17, purifying Reiki sessions by Yoko will be available complimentary for all guests.
Beach Volley Camp with Jochen Shöps
A German professional volleyball player, Jochen will share his expertise with everyone who would like to sharpen their volley skills from October 21 to 28. With the track-record of supporting his national team in many wins, including the Olympic Games and World Championship, Jochen will host daily workshops and be the judge of the island’s Beach Volley Tournament in the tropical island setting of LUX* South Ari Atoll.
Farm-to-Table with Avinash Martins
Coming from India, Chef Avinash brings years of culinary experience to food enthusiasts during exclusive cooking classes and curated dinners hosted at the resort between November 13 to 21. Voted as one of the Top 30 Chefs by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of the Year’ by Travel + Leisure India, Avinash’s food philosophy embodies his passions: slow food, sustainability, vocal-for-local and farm-to-table.
With LUX* ME Wellness concept at its core, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a wholesome view on wellbeing. In addition to therapeutic spa treatments, the resort’s approach to self-care includes mindful practices, fitness for all levels, and conscious eating. Famous for its healthy and plant-based Keen On Green concept, which comprises a third of all restaurant menus, LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its sustainability and wellness practices with numerous awards, including “Best Vegan-Friendly Resort in the Indian Ocean” by LUXlife Global Wedding Awards and “Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat” by World Spa Awards.
To learn more about unique Extraordinary Experiences and self-care practices at LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book a stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
-
Insiders5 days ago
Island dreams to resort realities: Le Meridien’s Executive Housekeeper Uzam
-
Family1 week ago
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
-
News1 week ago
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola
-
Action1 week ago
Banyan Tree Marine Lab: Home of conservation in Maldives for 19 years
-
Business7 days ago
Master Baker Steven to conduct IREKS Baking Art & Science training in Maldives