News
Discover multi-dimensional wellness in Maldives with LUX* South Ari Atoll’s invited experts
The well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll – known for its holistic wellness approach extending to lifestyle practices and beyond, is set to welcome global fitness and wellbeing experts from September to November 2023.
A Wellness Weekend with Yoko Kawaguchi
Bringing over a decade of experience in holistic therapies, Yoko will invite resort guests to release stress and tap into energy healing practices from September 4 to October 14. Her Auriculotherapy, Traditional Japanese Usui Reiki and Aromatherapy treatments are proven beneficial for physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Exclusively during the World Wellness Weekend on September 15 to 17, purifying Reiki sessions by Yoko will be available complimentary for all guests.
Beach Volley Camp with Jochen Shöps
A German professional volleyball player, Jochen will share his expertise with everyone who would like to sharpen their volley skills from October 21 to 28. With the track-record of supporting his national team in many wins, including the Olympic Games and World Championship, Jochen will host daily workshops and be the judge of the island’s Beach Volley Tournament in the tropical island setting of LUX* South Ari Atoll.
Farm-to-Table with Avinash Martins
Coming from India, Chef Avinash brings years of culinary experience to food enthusiasts during exclusive cooking classes and curated dinners hosted at the resort between November 13 to 21. Voted as one of the Top 30 Chefs by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of the Year’ by Travel + Leisure India, Avinash’s food philosophy embodies his passions: slow food, sustainability, vocal-for-local and farm-to-table.
With LUX* ME Wellness concept at its core, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a wholesome view on wellbeing. In addition to therapeutic spa treatments, the resort’s approach to self-care includes mindful practices, fitness for all levels, and conscious eating. Famous for its healthy and plant-based Keen On Green concept, which comprises a third of all restaurant menus, LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its sustainability and wellness practices with numerous awards, including “Best Vegan-Friendly Resort in the Indian Ocean” by LUXlife Global Wedding Awards and “Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat” by World Spa Awards.
To learn more about unique Extraordinary Experiences and self-care practices at LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book a stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Nature
Eco-minded escape: Inside groundbreaking sustainability initiatives at Velaa Private Island Maldives
When Radka & Jiří Šmejc first dreamed up Velaa Private Island Maldives, they envisioned an ultra-luxury playground that was in harmony with its environment. Situated in the untouched Noonu Atoll, a 45-minute seaplane ride from Male, this tropical hideaway is grounded in a deep respect for the planet, from the eco-minded architecture and design, to housing one of the largest coral restoration programmes in the Maldives. Discover why Velaa Private Island is flying the flag for sustainable, high-end stays in the Maldives.
Restoring the reef
As custodians of this precious patch of Planet Earth, Radka & Jiří are passionate about giving back to the environment. A key contribution is the development of one of the largest coral restoration programmes in the Maldives. Overseen by a team of dedicated marine biologists, the Velaa Coral Project is revitalising the underwater world surrounding the resort, resulting in steady growth over the past three years. By fitting the reefs with the latest Biorock technology, along with increasing stress resistance in the corals, Velaa expects to further restore 10 per cent of its house reef in the coming year.
Visitors to the island can take a guided snorkel or scuba diving tour of the coral gardens with the resident coral biologist to learn more about the work being done and the role coral plays in supporting a healthy marine ecosystem. Guests can also adopt an individual coral line to add to Velaa’s intrinsic rainforest of corals, receiving a coral adoption certificate and biannual updates on their coral’s development. You can learn more about this inspiring programme on the Velaa Coral Project’s Instagram channel, instagram.com/velaacoralproject.
Giving back to the local community
Velaa Private Island isn’t just giving back to the local environment – they’re supporting their Noonu Atoll community, too. Launched in 2021, the Fehikuramaa initiative helps local Maldivian communities improve their environmental practices. Last year’s focus was on improving waste management practices via awareness, training, and support. This year, Fehikuramaa has its sights on ocean pollution and the importance of maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. The initiative has installed 30 water purification and cooling systems in local public schools, giving communities easier access to clean water. Volunteers have also carried out accredited swimming instructor courses, teaching 113 students how to swim.
In announcing the initiative, Wayne Milgate, General Manager of Velaa Private Island, said: “Fehikuramaa in Dhivehi language broadly means ‘Let’s make the environment greener’, and that’s precisely what we hope to achieve. One of the biggest takeaways from the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference is the consensus that all nations need to do much more if we want to move towards a greener planet.”
“We believe that we all need to be part of the solution and know that the Fehikuramaa project will help local communities to adopt the best waste disposal and management practices, and improve the health of our ocean. We are grateful to live and work in this beautiful part of the world and are driven to bring about change and help preserve the beauty of the Maldivian islands.”
In harmony with nature
Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar of ADR, Velaa Private Island is “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”, that has been thoughtfully constructed to celebrate and protect the surrounding environment. Natural and traditional materials have been tastefully incorporated into the villas and communal spaces, including the use of local palm leaves for the thatched roof coverings. Spanning the size of 25 football fields, the island has been extensively planted with local flora to create a lush, flourishing environment that is itself a microcosm of the Maldives.
For more information, please visit: velaaprivateisland.com
Local
Atmosphere Foundation supports island bamboo park
In a collaborative effort, R. Rasgetheemu Island Council has embarked on the development of a bamboo park with the invaluable assistance of Atmosphere Foundation.
The island council’s commitment to this project is evidenced by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Atmosphere Foundation. As part of the initiative, a total of 40 bamboo trees have already been planted on the island, with plans to plant an additional 360 bamboo trees in the near future.
Hussain Ibrahim, Secretary General at Rasgetheemu Island Council, shared insights on Wednesday, revealing that the council has set an ambitious timeline to complete the planting of all trees within the coming month.
In addition to the bamboo park, the council has also devised plans to introduce bamboo trees to state office premises and the uninhabited areas of the island.
The collaborative partnership with Atmosphere Foundation extends beyond Rasgetheemu Island. The foundation has pledged its support for the establishment of bamboo parks in four other islands, underscoring its dedication to fostering sustainable environmental initiatives.
Separately, the Ministry of Environment initiated a project in March, joining hands with Atmosphere Foundation to plant bamboo trees across the Maldives. The project aligns with the national objective of achieving carbon neutrality.
As part of this venture, Atmosphere Foundation has generously donated 500 bamboo seedlings to the government. Half of these seedlings were allocated to the Ministry of Environment, with the remaining 250 designated for the Ministry of Agriculture. These ministries will oversee the distribution of seedlings to the outer atolls and industrial islands, amplifying the impact of the initiative.
To ensure the optimal effectiveness of bamboo planting, Atmosphere Foundation is collaborating with Dr Bharati Nambi, an esteemed Indian agricultural scientist.
As a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Atmosphere Foundation is committed to uplifting the Maldivian communities. The foundation’s multifaceted approach encompasses supporting existing charities and voluntary services, facilitating civic engagement and community development, as well as promoting education and training through sponsorships and organised efforts.
News
‘Swim’ with mantas in Maldives’ first hologram room at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru
The Maldives’ first Hologram Room, recently opened at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru, offers a magical “underwater” manta experience for the whole family, where no one gets wet.
Unique hologram programmes, based on real manta rays seen in the surrounding waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, offer an extraordinary opportunity to virtually “swim” with manta rays, as well as other creatures such as the humpback whale, seahorse and mimic octopus.
Two daily sessions of 30 to 45 minutes are hosted at the Resort’s on-site Marine Discovery Centre, offering guests of all ages colourful interactive opportunities to explore a life-size underwater wonderland. This mesmerising, dry-land adventure – easily navigated through the state-of-the-art Hologram Room using a dedicated wand – is bound to cast a spell on young explorers, opening their eyes to an entirely new world.
The Hologram Room can be enjoyed on its own, or as an additional experience after or before heading out to see a real-life manta mass aggregation, a sensational seasonal occurrence (on a regular basis between June and November) near to the Resort.
Advanced Hologram Room bookings are essential as spaces are limited. Children should be able to wear the hologram glasses; they are suited to most children aged four years and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For rates and reservations, click here, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
-
Insiders4 days ago
Island dreams to resort realities: Le Meridien’s Executive Housekeeper Uzam
-
Family1 week ago
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
-
News1 week ago
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
-
Drink6 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola