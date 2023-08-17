Discover multi-dimensional wellness in Maldives with LUX* South Ari Atoll’s invited experts

The well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll – known for its holistic wellness approach extending to lifestyle practices and beyond, is set to welcome global fitness and wellbeing experts from September to November 2023.

A Wellness Weekend with Yoko Kawaguchi

Bringing over a decade of experience in holistic therapies, Yoko will invite resort guests to release stress and tap into energy healing practices from September 4 to October 14. Her Auriculotherapy, Traditional Japanese Usui Reiki and Aromatherapy treatments are proven beneficial for physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Exclusively during the World Wellness Weekend on September 15 to 17, purifying Reiki sessions by Yoko will be available complimentary for all guests.

Beach Volley Camp with Jochen Shöps

A German professional volleyball player, Jochen will share his expertise with everyone who would like to sharpen their volley skills from October 21 to 28. With the track-record of supporting his national team in many wins, including the Olympic Games and World Championship, Jochen will host daily workshops and be the judge of the island’s Beach Volley Tournament in the tropical island setting of LUX* South Ari Atoll.

Farm-to-Table with Avinash Martins

Coming from India, Chef Avinash brings years of culinary experience to food enthusiasts during exclusive cooking classes and curated dinners hosted at the resort between November 13 to 21. Voted as one of the Top 30 Chefs by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of the Year’ by Travel + Leisure India, Avinash’s food philosophy embodies his passions: slow food, sustainability, vocal-for-local and farm-to-table.

With LUX* ME Wellness concept at its core, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a wholesome view on wellbeing. In addition to therapeutic spa treatments, the resort’s approach to self-care includes mindful practices, fitness for all levels, and conscious eating. Famous for its healthy and plant-based Keen On Green concept, which comprises a third of all restaurant menus, LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its sustainability and wellness practices with numerous awards, including “Best Vegan-Friendly Resort in the Indian Ocean” by LUXlife Global Wedding Awards and “Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat” by World Spa Awards.

To learn more about unique Extraordinary Experiences and self-care practices at LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book a stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.