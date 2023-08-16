Local
Atmosphere Foundation supports island bamboo park
In a collaborative effort, R. Rasgetheemu Island Council has embarked on the development of a bamboo park with the invaluable assistance of Atmosphere Foundation.
The island council’s commitment to this project is evidenced by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Atmosphere Foundation. As part of the initiative, a total of 40 bamboo trees have already been planted on the island, with plans to plant an additional 360 bamboo trees in the near future.
Hussain Ibrahim, Secretary General at Rasgetheemu Island Council, shared insights on Wednesday, revealing that the council has set an ambitious timeline to complete the planting of all trees within the coming month.
In addition to the bamboo park, the council has also devised plans to introduce bamboo trees to state office premises and the uninhabited areas of the island.
The collaborative partnership with Atmosphere Foundation extends beyond Rasgetheemu Island. The foundation has pledged its support for the establishment of bamboo parks in four other islands, underscoring its dedication to fostering sustainable environmental initiatives.
Separately, the Ministry of Environment initiated a project in March, joining hands with Atmosphere Foundation to plant bamboo trees across the Maldives. The project aligns with the national objective of achieving carbon neutrality.
As part of this venture, Atmosphere Foundation has generously donated 500 bamboo seedlings to the government. Half of these seedlings were allocated to the Ministry of Environment, with the remaining 250 designated for the Ministry of Agriculture. These ministries will oversee the distribution of seedlings to the outer atolls and industrial islands, amplifying the impact of the initiative.
To ensure the optimal effectiveness of bamboo planting, Atmosphere Foundation is collaborating with Dr Bharati Nambi, an esteemed Indian agricultural scientist.
As a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Atmosphere Foundation is committed to uplifting the Maldivian communities. The foundation’s multifaceted approach encompasses supporting existing charities and voluntary services, facilitating civic engagement and community development, as well as promoting education and training through sponsorships and organised efforts.
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold
The air was charged with anticipation as the first live draw of the ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion took place on July 23. In a thrilling event witnessed live by thousands of eager viewers, Charged, in collaboration with Benelli Maldives and Lotus Bike Shop, revealed the names of the first lucky winners!
The highlight of the first draw was the announcement of our grand prize winner who will be riding away in style on a brand-new Benelli 180s motorbike! Congratulations to Mohamed Adam, who can now embrace the freedom of the open road on this cutting-edge motorcycle, courtesy of Charged, Benelli Maldives, and Lotus Bike Shop!
But the excitement didn’t stop there! Two more winners were gleefully declared as they received exclusive Charged-branded helmets. These stylish helmets not only represent safety but also embody the spirit of adventure and thrill that comes with every sip of Charged caffeinated beverage. Three more lucky individuals also won Charged drink cases in the draw, to keep them invigorated and ready to seize every opportunity that comes their way!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which kicked off with a star-studded launch event on June 23, is now in full swing, and there’s never been a better time to try your luck! The exhilaration of winning incredible prizes, like more Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and drink cases, is within your reach. With several more draws to come, including those on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16, the odds of winning have never been more inviting.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the ultimate rush and stand a chance to win big. Participating is easy – simply grab your favourite Charged caffeinated beverage, ask for a scratch card, and send the hidden code on the scratch card to 2626 via SMS. Who knows, you might be the next name to light up the screen as a proud winner in our upcoming draws on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16 – all taking place live at 9:30pm on the nation’s favourite channel, Television Maldives (TVM).
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
For more information and latest updates on Charged and the consumer promotion, follow @ChargedMaldives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Bandos Maldives commemorates 58th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Bandos Maldives marked the 58th Independence Day of Maldives with a grand flag hoisting ceremony on its picturesque premises on Wednesday. The event was attended by guests, staff, and dignitaries who gathered to honour and celebrate the historic milestone of the Maldives’ independence from British rule and its emergence as a republic in 1965.
The ceremony, held with great enthusiasm and patriotism, began with the majestic hoisting of the Maldivian flag. Standing tall amidst the azure blue skies and shimmering waters, the flag served as a symbol of the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.
Arusal Noorie, the Deputy General Manager of Bandos Maldives, delivered an inspiring speech on the historical significance of the day. He highlighted the remarkable journey of the Maldivian people, their struggles for independence, and their determination to chart their own course as a sovereign nation. Noorie emphasised the importance of unity and continued progress to honour the sacrifices made by the country’s forefathers.
The event continued with the soul-stirring rendition of the Maldivian national anthem, evoking a sense of pride and patriotism among all attendees. The harmonious voices resonated with the natural beauty of the surroundings, creating a heartfelt and emotional atmosphere.
Following the anthem, the guests and associates joined together for a special cake-cutting ceremony. The cake, beautifully adorned with the colours of the Maldivian flag, symbolised the sweetness of freedom and the joy of independence.
Bandos Maldives took this opportunity to express its gratitude to the guests and associates who have been an integral part of its journey. The resort’s commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for its visitors aligns with the essence of Independence Day – the freedom to explore, discover, and enjoy the splendours of the Maldives.
As the ceremony came to a close, Noorie thanked everyone for their presence and participation in the commemoration of this significant day. He expressed his hope that the spirit of independence would continue to thrive in the hearts of all Maldivians, propelling the nation towards a brighter and prosperous future.
The 58th Independence Day celebration at Bandos Maldives was a powerful reminder of the nation’s enduring spirit and its unwavering commitment to progress and unity. With the memory of this event etched in their hearts, the guests and associates departed, carrying with them a deeper appreciation for the rich history and heritage of the Maldives.
IREKS strengthens presence in Maldives with MD Julia Baur’s visit
IREKS, a renowned provider of top-quality baking ingredients and innovative product concepts, has been making waves in the bakery industry across more than 90 countries. Partnering with Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) for almost 25 years, IREKS has solidified its position in the Maldives market. The current visit of Julia Baur, Managing Director of IREKS Asia-Pacific SDN BHD, marks a significant milestone in strengthening the brand’s connection with Maldives and its commitment to providing high-quality bakery flour and ingredients.
Julia Baur, the Managing Director of IREKS – Asia Pacific, recently visited the Maldives, a move that underscores the company’s dedication to the Maldives market. IREKS is renowned for offering premium bakery flour and a diverse range of ingredients, such as Improvers, specialty bread mixes, gluten-free mixes, Vegan mixes, and Confectionery mixes, among others.
“We value and are proud of our strong partnerships with our associates globally. One of our highly valued associates is Bestbuy Maldives (BBM). The association has enabled us to reach out to over 90% of resorts in Maldives and significantly enhance our leadership position in the bread/bakery ingredients segment. We are committed to strengthening our relationships and ensuring that the resort customers receive the highest quality products and services. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with BBM,” said Julia Baur, reflecting on her visit.
IREKS’ involvement in the Maldives goes beyond providing top-notch products; the company actively imparts training and knowledge transfer to local bakers. In August, their Kuala Lumpur based master baker is scheduled to visit the Maldives to conduct extensive training sessions with the bakers’ community.
The Maldives resort industry has experienced a surge in tourism post-covid, with record-high tourist arrivals this year. To meet the growing demand for specialty bread mixes and ingredients, IREKS plays a pivotal role with its global team of more than 3,000 employees, including over 500 highly-qualified master bakers and master confectioners.
AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, expressed his appreciation for the longstanding partnership with IREKS since the year 2000. He acknowledged the exceptional quality of IREKS’ offerings and their popularity among Maldives’ resorts. The regular training visits by IREKS’ Master Bakers are highly valued by local bakers as they provide exposure to IREKS’ range and usage, as well as the latest baking techniques and developments.
IREKS’ visit to the Maldives, led by Managing Director Julia Baur, signifies the company’s commitment to the local market and its dedication to providing high-quality baking ingredients. As the Maldives’ resort industry continues to thrive, IREKS’ involvement and partnership with BBM play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for specialty bread mixes and enhancing the baking community’s skills and knowledge.
