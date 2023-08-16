News
‘Swim’ with mantas in Maldives’ first hologram room at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru
The Maldives’ first Hologram Room, recently opened at Four Seasons Resort Landaa Giraavaru, offers a magical “underwater” manta experience for the whole family, where no one gets wet.
Unique hologram programmes, based on real manta rays seen in the surrounding waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, offer an extraordinary opportunity to virtually “swim” with manta rays, as well as other creatures such as the humpback whale, seahorse and mimic octopus.
Two daily sessions of 30 to 45 minutes are hosted at the Resort’s on-site Marine Discovery Centre, offering guests of all ages colourful interactive opportunities to explore a life-size underwater wonderland. This mesmerising, dry-land adventure – easily navigated through the state-of-the-art Hologram Room using a dedicated wand – is bound to cast a spell on young explorers, opening their eyes to an entirely new world.
The Hologram Room can be enjoyed on its own, or as an additional experience after or before heading out to see a real-life manta mass aggregation, a sensational seasonal occurrence (on a regular basis between June and November) near to the Resort.
Advanced Hologram Room bookings are essential as spaces are limited. Children should be able to wear the hologram glasses; they are suited to most children aged four years and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For rates and reservations, click here, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Local
Atmosphere Foundation supports island bamboo park
In a collaborative effort, R. Rasgetheemu Island Council has embarked on the development of a bamboo park with the invaluable assistance of Atmosphere Foundation.
The island council’s commitment to this project is evidenced by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Atmosphere Foundation. As part of the initiative, a total of 40 bamboo trees have already been planted on the island, with plans to plant an additional 360 bamboo trees in the near future.
Hussain Ibrahim, Secretary General at Rasgetheemu Island Council, shared insights on Wednesday, revealing that the council has set an ambitious timeline to complete the planting of all trees within the coming month.
In addition to the bamboo park, the council has also devised plans to introduce bamboo trees to state office premises and the uninhabited areas of the island.
The collaborative partnership with Atmosphere Foundation extends beyond Rasgetheemu Island. The foundation has pledged its support for the establishment of bamboo parks in four other islands, underscoring its dedication to fostering sustainable environmental initiatives.
Separately, the Ministry of Environment initiated a project in March, joining hands with Atmosphere Foundation to plant bamboo trees across the Maldives. The project aligns with the national objective of achieving carbon neutrality.
As part of this venture, Atmosphere Foundation has generously donated 500 bamboo seedlings to the government. Half of these seedlings were allocated to the Ministry of Environment, with the remaining 250 designated for the Ministry of Agriculture. These ministries will oversee the distribution of seedlings to the outer atolls and industrial islands, amplifying the impact of the initiative.
To ensure the optimal effectiveness of bamboo planting, Atmosphere Foundation is collaborating with Dr Bharati Nambi, an esteemed Indian agricultural scientist.
As a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Atmosphere Foundation is committed to uplifting the Maldivian communities. The foundation’s multifaceted approach encompasses supporting existing charities and voluntary services, facilitating civic engagement and community development, as well as promoting education and training through sponsorships and organised efforts.
Action
Giant oceanic manta ray cut free from nets in Maldives
A video taken by Swiss holiday-makers at a dive site near Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reveals a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence when they witnessed a Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray being cut free from ghost nets by their dive instructor and the resort’s General Manager who was taking a leisure dive with the guests.
Estimated to be 4m in size the Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray approached the divers as they were about to take their safety stop at 15 metres following a deep dive, as if asking for help.
A keen and frequent diver, Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said the experience brought him to tears when they eventually resurfaced after the experience, “It is quite possibly the most extraordinary diving experience I will ever have.”
Mark who is a Rescue Diver and has completed more than 300 dives, explained the phenomenal interaction, “…one of the most majestic creatures came to us for help. Towards the end of our dive we were approached by an Oceanic Manta approximately 4 metres in size. As it got closer I knew something was wrong and we could see the net trailing and wrapped around its head.” he explains.
“It came quite close and was obviously looking for help. It slowed to the point where I could swim up and grab the net from behind hoping that it would pull free, but that wasn’t to be the case.”
Mark explains that despite its enormous power and the feeling of him pulling on the net, the gigantic ray decided to turn and stay with the group of divers rather than pulling him down to the depths which would have been quite risky.
“Our dive instructor, Tomoyo, who is barely five feet tall seized an opportunity to get up close and cut it free. What an incredibly brave thing to do. Tomoyo got the rescue done as the rest of us stayed our distance and managed to capture it on video,” he says.
Three guests who were on the dive witnessed this incredible experience which will undoubtedly be a story that is recounted around dinner tables for years to come.
“Scuba Diving is always an adventure into an environment that we will never control or dominate,” says Mark.
“What we saw in this experience is that careless human acts like discarding or leaving nets adrift, can definitely harm marine life and this beautiful and fragile environment.”
Mark thanked the guests Xenia S and Reto Z for the incredible raw video which documents the rescue. “People just wouldn’t believe it, if they didn’t see it.” says Mark.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the net that trapped the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi is known as a Ghost net. Simply, it’s a fishing net that has been lost or abandoned in the ocean that poses a real threat to marine life. According to the WWF, just because a net is no longer used by fishers doesn’t mean it stops working. These nets continue to trap everything in their path, presenting a major problem for the health of our oceans and marine life. Nets keep animals from moving freely, cause injury and prevent surfacing. The ghost nets are also known to harm coral reefs, breaking precious corals and blocking sunlight.
“Fortunately for us at Kandooma, it’s the exception rather than the rule to see discarded nets, we are very lucky to have such beautiful clean waters, but I think what we have experienced is a timely reminder that it is our responsibility to people and planet, to care for these fragile environments,” adds Mark.
Ghost nets like the one cut away from the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi are a major contributor to the ocean plastics crisis. According to a 2018 study in Scientific Reports, ghost nets make up at least 46% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Abandoned fishing line and nets never go away.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the creatures within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquillity and escape for body and mind.
Business
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils Oro’s 100% Arabica Rose Coffee
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has introduced a special coffee to their collection – Oro’s 100% Arabica Rose Coffee. This latest addition to the menu of Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go aims to provide coffee lovers with the unique and delicate taste of Oro’s Arabica Rose.
The hotel was alive with excitement on Thursday evening with the launch of Oro’s 100% Arabica rose. Media personnel and coffee enthusiasts were treated to an exclusive tasting experience of freshly brewed Arabica Rose Coffee along with some tasty finger foods.
The highlight of the evening was a lucky draw giveaway, extending an invitation for all the guests to participate and win a Skechers Maldives voucher and coffee voucher from Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go.
Oro’s Arabica Rose Coffee is now available at Jen’s Kitchen on-the-go. It is the perfect spot to refuel with coffee, tea, freshly squeezed juices, or a light bite. Customers can now enroll to become a Shangri-La Circle Member and earn points with every purchase at Jen’s Kitchen On- the-Go and enjoy the rewards at Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts worldwide.
