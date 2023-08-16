Action
Giant oceanic manta ray cut free from nets in Maldives
A video taken by Swiss holiday-makers at a dive site near Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reveals a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence when they witnessed a Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray being cut free from ghost nets by their dive instructor and the resort’s General Manager who was taking a leisure dive with the guests.
Estimated to be 4m in size the Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray approached the divers as they were about to take their safety stop at 15 metres following a deep dive, as if asking for help.
A keen and frequent diver, Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said the experience brought him to tears when they eventually resurfaced after the experience, “It is quite possibly the most extraordinary diving experience I will ever have.”
Mark who is a Rescue Diver and has completed more than 300 dives, explained the phenomenal interaction, “…one of the most majestic creatures came to us for help. Towards the end of our dive we were approached by an Oceanic Manta approximately 4 metres in size. As it got closer I knew something was wrong and we could see the net trailing and wrapped around its head.” he explains.
“It came quite close and was obviously looking for help. It slowed to the point where I could swim up and grab the net from behind hoping that it would pull free, but that wasn’t to be the case.”
Mark explains that despite its enormous power and the feeling of him pulling on the net, the gigantic ray decided to turn and stay with the group of divers rather than pulling him down to the depths which would have been quite risky.
“Our dive instructor, Tomoyo, who is barely five feet tall seized an opportunity to get up close and cut it free. What an incredibly brave thing to do. Tomoyo got the rescue done as the rest of us stayed our distance and managed to capture it on video,” he says.
Three guests who were on the dive witnessed this incredible experience which will undoubtedly be a story that is recounted around dinner tables for years to come.
“Scuba Diving is always an adventure into an environment that we will never control or dominate,” says Mark.
“What we saw in this experience is that careless human acts like discarding or leaving nets adrift, can definitely harm marine life and this beautiful and fragile environment.”
Mark thanked the guests Xenia S and Reto Z for the incredible raw video which documents the rescue. “People just wouldn’t believe it, if they didn’t see it.” says Mark.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the net that trapped the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi is known as a Ghost net. Simply, it’s a fishing net that has been lost or abandoned in the ocean that poses a real threat to marine life. According to the WWF, just because a net is no longer used by fishers doesn’t mean it stops working. These nets continue to trap everything in their path, presenting a major problem for the health of our oceans and marine life. Nets keep animals from moving freely, cause injury and prevent surfacing. The ghost nets are also known to harm coral reefs, breaking precious corals and blocking sunlight.
“Fortunately for us at Kandooma, it’s the exception rather than the rule to see discarded nets, we are very lucky to have such beautiful clean waters, but I think what we have experienced is a timely reminder that it is our responsibility to people and planet, to care for these fragile environments,” adds Mark.
Ghost nets like the one cut away from the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi are a major contributor to the ocean plastics crisis. According to a 2018 study in Scientific Reports, ghost nets make up at least 46% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Abandoned fishing line and nets never go away.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the creatures within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG's purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme 'Journey to Tomorrow' which is the hotel group's response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquillity and escape for body and mind.
Fairmont Maldives partners with Global Green Journeys
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island resort in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability. With its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility, the resort has scaled up its sustainability efforts with a new partnership with Global Green Journeys.
Global Green Journeys is a project that’s raising awareness about effective global solutions while promoting scalable and sustainable approaches for widespread adoption. The team’s objective is to emphasise multiple catalytic projects and activities working towards social, environmental and economic sustainability. This exciting collaboration perfectly aligns with Fairmont Maldives’ core values and vision, adding to its existing innovative initiatives, enabling the resort to build, promote, and implement more impactful sustainability programming for a greener future.
As part of the partnership, the pilot project focuses on the plastic pollution epidemic and the technology developed by Precious Plastic to deal with plastic recycling and create wider socio-economic benefits for the local communities. The project will provide unique insight into the property’s on-site Sustainability Lab, the Maldives’ first resort-based recycling facility, and ultimately contribute to a global conversation on the importance of sustainability. As part of the pilot project, two celebrities visited the island resort to design bespoke products from recycled plastic and participate in various eco-inspired activities; including a visit to a local school, that helps divert plastic waste to the Lab and forms part of the resort’s CSR School Education program, to help inspire the next generation to lead a more sustainable life.
Fairmont Maldives is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe certificate for its dedication to sustainable operations and development. The idyllic island hideaway’s crowing jewel, the resort boasts the Maldives’ longest infinity pool which leads guests to the Coralarium — a captivating underwater art installation by acclaimed eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the country’s first coral regeneration project in the form of a gallery. The resort’s 120 luxurious villas, whether on the white sandy beach, amidst the lush island jungle, or perched over the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean, offer a harmonious blend of chic, understated, Maldivian rustic charm.
Banyan Tree Marine Lab: Home of conservation in Maldives for 19 years
The inauguration of the Banyan Tree Marine Lab in 2004 marked a significant milestone as the first resort-based establishment in the Maldives dedicated to safeguard the natural environment and marine ecosystem.
Operating under the guiding philosophy of conservation, restoration, education, and research while catering to both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru, the pioneering Marine Lab has been instrumental in supporting essential fieldwork carried out by visiting experts.
Over time, the Marine Lab has expanded its role to become a leading advocate for sustainability initiatives conducted by both resorts, such as spreading awareness about marine conservation in local schools and nearby communities.
Marine Talk
The primary objective of the Marine Lab is to enlighten guests about the indigenous marine ecosystems. Through a weekly schedule of Marine Talk, lasting for 20-30 minutes, guests are educated on topics such as coral reefs, the current challenges they confront and proactive measures to safeguard them.
Citizen Science
Twice weekly, snorkelling sessions with the resident marine biologists are conducted to document various species and monitor local populations residing in the house reefs.
Within this process, the team meticulously record three distinct categories of marine life: megafauna, groupers, and butterflyfish. These encompass an array of captivating creatures, including reef sharks, nurse sharks, eagle rays, turtles, trevallys, peacock groupers, crown of thorns starfish, and racoon butterflyfish.
The presence and abundance of megafauna populations play a pivotal role as indicators of the overall marine ecosystem’s health. They offer insights into prey availability, water quality, and the overall ecological integrity of the area.
Groupers, unfortunately, have faced considerable decline in population due to overfishing, primarily driven by their high value in fish markets. Nonetheless, they serve a vital ecological function by controlling the populations of herbivorous fishes, thus preventing overgrazing of corals, and promoting reef recovery.
Butterflyfish, known as ‘bioindicators,’ have a symbiotic relationship with coral reefs. By closely monitoring their populations, the team gain valuable understanding of the impact of coral bleaching, pollution, and habitat degradation on the health and vitality of the reefs.
Reef Cleanup
Ensuring the cleanliness of the reef is crucial to enhance the survival prospects of corals and protect the overall reef ecosystem.
Two predators are actively removed – the crown of thorns starfish (COTS) and the pincushion starfish (PINS), both notorious for consuming coral polyps, resulting in significant coral loss throughout the reef.
These species are referred to as ‘corallivores’ due to their primary diet consisting of corals. The crown of thorns starfish can devour up to 75 square feet of corals annually, far surpassing the rate at which we can grow and replant corals.
Coral Nursery
At the Marine Lab, one of the major initiatives revolves around coral restoration, aiming to breathe new life into the reefs.
The coral rope nurseries offer a promising solution for giving a second chance to coral fragments that break off from the main structures. These fragments, also known as coral recruits, are carefully collected, and affixed to rope nurseries, which typically span 10 metres in length and 2 metres in width.
Experienced divers staying at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru are invited to join the resident marine biologists in this meaningful endeavour.
Electric Reef
To enhance the preservation and restoration of local biodiversity and coral reefs, three electric reefs have been implemented and strategically positioned across both islands. This innovative approach fuses technology with ecology, yielding more efficient conservation outcomes.
An electric reef comprises a sizeable metal framework linked to a low voltage power source, generating a localised electronic field that facilitates increased calcium deposition on the metal surface.
The Banyan Tree Foundation pioneered the integration of this technology into the Maldives’ reefs with the construction of the Barnacle in 1996, way before the Marine Lab was built.
Subsequently, the Necklace and the Lotus were put together in 1998 and 2001, respectively, further extending the network of electric reefs to amplify our conservation efforts.
Over the past 19 years, the Banyan Tree Marine Lab has been a beacon of conservation and sustainability in the Maldives,” said Nicholas Hardman, Regional Marine Lab Manager. “We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in coral planting, protecting house reefs, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Our commitment to fostering environmental awareness through educational activities remains steadfast as we continue to inspire positive change in our guests and the wider community.”
Over the past 19 years, the Banyan Tree Marine Lab has been a beacon of conservation and sustainability in the Maldives," said Nicholas Hardman, Regional Marine Lab Manager. "We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in coral planting, protecting house reefs, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Our commitment to fostering environmental awareness through educational activities remains steadfast as we continue to inspire positive change in our guests and the wider community."
Situated approximately two-minute away via speedboat from Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru lies Dhawa Ihuru, a distinct island retreat of its own with 45 villas, and dubbed as “one of the best house reefs” and “diver’s paradise” in the Maldives. Discover Ihuru Island and gained flexibility with its villa and breakfast offer via Dhawa Ihuru Maldives | Dhawa Hotels.
Be in the know. Explore more about living a “sustainability culture” or download the Marine Lab Information and Activity Guide.
Embark on a transformative journey: Join volleyball sensation Sabina Altynbekova, wellness practitioner Naga Healing at Hideaway Beach Resort’s World Wellness Weekend
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its participation in the upcoming three-day World Wellness Weekend from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Nestled in the north atoll of Maldives, the resort invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery.
Wellness Practitioner Naga Healing will be on the island to offer guests the opportunity to experience her signature singing bowl therapies, renowned for their harmonious fusion of sound and healing, transporting participants to a realm of deep relaxation and inner tranquillity. Naga Healing, or Barsea as she is more commonly known, is a refined wellness practitioner from the Maldives. Barsea studied Tibetian Singing Bowl Sound Healing in India in 2019 and has since then conducted several sessions as visiting practitioner at esteemed resorts such as Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, and Huvafen Fushi, to name a few.
Adding a touch of excitement and movement, Hideaway will welcome the famous volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova. Hailing from Kazakhstan, Sabina will grace the sandy shores of the Maldives and offer guests the chance to indulge in some thrilling volleyball matches including a masterclass in volleyball, sharing her passion and expertise with enthusiasts of all ages. The event promises to be an exciting time for sports enthusiasts to interact with the celebrated athlete and witness her unparalleled prowess firsthand. Sabina currently plays for Al Wasl (United Arab Emirates).
During this World Wellness Weekend, Hideaway will host multiple health and wellness-oriented classes tailor-made to enhance overall well-being. The schedule will feature invigorating yoga sessions to rejuvenate the mind and body, fun workshops on creating personalised body scrubs using natural products, introductory Padel tennis lessons for enthusiasts with the resort’s in-house coach, uplifting Aqua aerobic classes for those seeking a splash of vitality, and enlightening Massage masterclasses for aspiring masseuses to hone their skills.
The month of September will continue with several wellness packages for guests at the resort at a smashing rate. This will be a time of transcendence, empowering guests to rediscover themselves and find harmony in body, mind, and soul. A 3-day package that focusses on yoga, breathwork, and mindful meditation, a 5-day package yoga, meditation, breathwork, additional herbal bath experience and holistic treatments as well. Guests can also book private yoga for a discounted price, separately from the package.
World Wellness Weekend at Hideaway presents a unique opportunity for esteemed guests to bask in an environment designed to nurture their well-being holistically. Exciting events and surprises will be announced during the three-day event, which will align with the wellness and recreation theme.
