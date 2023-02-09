Atmosphere Foundation supports healthy ageing programme in Makunudhoo island

Atmosphere Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading Indian Ocean hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has supported an outreach programme on healthy ageing in the island of Makunudhoo in the northern Haa Dhaal Atoll.

The programme is organised by local NGO Aged Care Maldives in collaboration with Makunudhoo Council and Health Centre. A team from EyeCare Maldives and Hulhumalé Hospital are participating in the programme, conducted from February 7-9.

Aged Care Maldives is a non-profit and a non-governmental organisation that focuses on the needs of the senior populace and their families. The organisation aims is to promote healthy aging, encourage elders to be contributing members of the community and to assist those in need to maintain their individuality.

Atmosphere Foundation is a non-profit, non-government organisation designed to enable a brighter future for the communities in Maldives. The foundation focuses on promoting and assisting existing charities and voluntary services, delivering civic engagement and community development, and through sponsoring and organising education and training.