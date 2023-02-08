Ahmed ‘Beyya’ Naseem: A hospitality leader at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Ahmed Naseem, also known as Beyya, is the Executive Assistant Manager at Milaidhoo Island Maldives. With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Naseem has worked at a number of top resorts in the Maldives and abroad, including Huvafen Fushi, W Maldives, Six Senses Resorts and Anantara Resorts. He also holds an MBA from London School of Commerce. In this interview, we speak with Naseem about his journey in the industry, his role at Milaidhoo Maldives, and what sets the resort apart from others in the Maldives.

MI: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us today, Naseem. Could you tell us a bit about your journey in the hospitality industry?

Ahmed Naseem: Thank you for having me. I have been in the hospitality industry since finishing school in 1996. I joined the F&B service team at Kurumbaa Village (now known as Kurumba Maldives) and quickly realized that I had a passion for this field. From there, I moved on to work at Paradise Island, and Sun Island during pre-opening, Huvafen Fushi and W Maldives before joining the pre-opening team of Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman as a Butler. I also had the opportunity to work as a Villa Operations Manager at Anantara al Jabal al Akhdar in Oman. After returning to the Maldives, I worked as a Front Office Manager at Kanuhura and Vakkaru Maldives before joining Milaidhoo Maldives as a Front Office Manager in 2019. I am now the Executive Assistant Manager here at Milaidhoo Maldives.

MI: That’s quite an impressive career path. What drew you to the hospitality industry and what do you enjoy most about it?

AN: I’ve always been drawn to the idea of making people happy and ensuring that they have a memorable experience. The hospitality industry allows me to do that on a daily basis, whether it’s through providing excellent customer service or going above and beyond to make sure that our guests have everything they need. I also enjoy the constantly changing and dynamic nature of the industry. No two days are ever the same and there is always something new to learn and discover.

MI: As the Executive Assistant Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives, what are your primary responsibilities and what do you enjoy most about your role?

AN: As the Executive Assistant Manager, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the resort with the guidance of the General Manager and ensure that everything is running smoothly. I work closely with the various departments to ensure that our guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience. I also work on long-term planning and strategy for the resort. One of the things I enjoy most about my role is the opportunity to lead and mentor my team. I believe that investing in the development of our team members is crucial to the success of the resort and I take great pride in helping them grow and succeed in their careers.

MI: What makes Milaidhoo Island stand out from other resorts in the Maldives?

AN: Milaidhoo Island is a unique and luxurious resort that combines the natural beauty of the Maldives with modern amenities and impeccable service. We have a strong focus on sustainability and work closely with the local community to ensure that we are having a positive impact on the environment. Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised and memorable experiences to our guests, and we go above and beyond to make sure that their stay with us is truly special.

MI: Finally, do you have any advice for those who are interested in a career in the hospitality industry?

AN: My advice would be to always be open to learning and never stop striving to improve. The hospitality industry is constantly evolving and it’s important to stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices. Also, always remember that the customer is at the centre of everything we do and strive to deliver excellent service at all times. If you have a passion for making people happy and are willing to work hard, there are endless opportunities for growth and success in the hospitality industry.