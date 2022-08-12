Atmosphere Foundation supports Maldives’ first TVET centre for children

Atmosphere Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading Indian Ocean hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has supported the establishment of Fannu Veshi, the first technical and vocational education and training centre dedicated to children including those with special needs.

Fannu Veshi, based at Imaduddin School in capital Male, would focus its Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA) certification level three programmes on four areas; culinary arts (Kahkaa Vathi), beauty therapy (Nala Vathi), technology (Tech Vathi), and tailoring (Fahaa Vathi).

At a special ceremony held Thursday evening, Vice President Faisal Naseem inaugurated Fannu Veshi. The Vice President presented commemorative plaques to those who assisted in establishing Fannu Veshi, with Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem receiving the plaque on behalf of Atmosphere Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice President emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive education and stated that numerous initiatives in the field are underway across the country. He noted that the administration had included therapeutic treatment for children and people with disabilities under the National Health Insurance Scheme as part of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s first 100-day pledge. He also stated that efforts are underway to introduce treatment services in Kulhudhuffushi City.

The Vice President was given a tour of Kahkaa Vathi kitchen developed with support from Atmosphere Foundation, where students demonstrated their skills. The highlight of the night was to see the students regardless of their disabilities get the attention they deserve and the inclusivity that is long overdue.

Atmosphere Foundation is a non-profit, non-government organisation designed to enable a brighter future for the communities in Maldives. The foundation focuses on promoting and assisting existing charities and voluntary services, delivering civic engagement and community development, and through sponsoring and organising education and training.