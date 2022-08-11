Soneva begins accepting cryptocurrency payments at Maldives resorts

Pioneering luxury hospitality brand Soneva has announced it will now accept Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies across its resorts in the Maldives.

Soneva has partnered with cryptocurrency payments solutions provider TripleA and payment platform provider Pomelo Pay to expand its payment options. As a licensed cryptocurrency payments solutions provider, TripleA offers crypto payments that are protected from the risk of price volatility, offering instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates, real-time conversions and no chargebacks. Used in conjunction with Pomelo Pay, a single frictionless payment platform, it facilitates cryptocurrency payments using secure QR code and payment link technology.

“At Soneva, we have always endeavoured to be a pioneer in the hospitality industry, hence accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world,” said Bruce Bromley, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Soneva.

“As more businesses look to innovate how they make and take payments, this is the perfect opportunity to not only give consumers the choice to pay the way they want to but to facilitate seamless technology,” added Vincent Choi, CEO of Pomelo Pay.

Offering the option of making crypto payments makes sense for an organisation such as Soneva which is committed to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. While this is a decidedly bold move, Soneva is not the first luxury hospitality company to embrace crypto payments – groups like The Pavilion Hotels & Resorts have been accepting cryptocurrency since 2021.

Guests can make secure international payments at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and also use Bitcoin and Ethereum for Soneva Villa Ownership.